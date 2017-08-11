August Seasonality Favors Risk-Off Assets

Softs: Contango in cocoa has increased, short covering helped coffee rally over the past few weeks, and lumber has typically been weak over the next few months.

Metals: August has historically been a bad month for copper, gold typically does well heading into the fall, palladium is in backwardation, and silver has stuck to seasonal trends in 2017.

Grains: Oats are the best performing agricultural commodity in 2017. Wheat's rally was short-lived.

Financials: August has historically been a very positive month for risk-off assets like the 30-year bond and JPY/USD. EUR/USD 12-month momentum is positive.

Energies: Heating oil futures are in backwardation, natural gas is down 30% in 2017, and WTI seasonality is negative for the rest of the year.

This is my twelfth weekly update that outlines seasonal trends and the term structure of futures contracts.

Energies

Heating oil (UHN) futures are now in backwardation, meaning contracts further out in time are actually priced lower than contracts closer to expiration. Backwardation benefits traders with long exposure and contango detracts from returns. Most people are more familiar with the concept of contango in VIX futures, where VIX futures further out in time are typically priced higher than the front-month contract.

Roll-adjusted natural gas (UNG) futures are now down 30% YTD. In another article of mine, I point out how traders could have avoided long exposure in Q1 based on positioning data. Speculators were massively long natural gas futures last winter.

August has historically been a weak month for natural gas.

WTI crude (USO) seasonality, like natural gas, points down for the rest of the year. It's been interesting to see crude maintain a bid over the past few weeks into a seasonally weak period.

Financials

August has historically been a monster month for the 30-year bond (TLT).

12-month price momentum for EUR/USD (FXE) is firmly positive. Some long-term trend followers use positive or negative 12-month momentum as a filter for going long or short an asset. Positive twelve-month momentum means trend followers are biased to be long the foreign currency.

The Japanese yen (FXY) typically does well in late summer months, just like the 30-year bond and gold. All three are considered safe haven assets and historically outperform if the equity market experiences summer weakness.

August has been the worst month of the year for the S&P (SPY) since 1997.

Grains

Oats are by far the best performing agricultural commodity over the past twelve months.

It was interesting to see that the term structure in wheat (WEAT) futures didn't flatten out during the recent rally.

Wheat has completely retraced its 20%+ spike.

Metals

August has historically been the worst month of the year for copper (JJC).

Gold (GLD) has typically rallied into late August.

Palladium (PALL) is the best performing precious metal in 2017. It's the only metal in backwardation. Its term structure significantly shifted a few weeks ago, and a spike in backwardation typically means palladium users are heavily bidding up front-month contracts because they need to secure palladium immediately.

Silver (SLV) has closely tracked its seasonal averages this year. Unlike gold, it doesn't tend to exhibit any positive seasonality in the late summer months.

Soft Commodities

Contango has increased in cocoa (NIB) futures as the commodity has tried to build a base. In fact, this behavior is eerily similar to early 2012 when contango increased in cocoa after a similarly sized drop in price.

Coffee (JO) futures have risen in value over the past few weeks. There's honestly very little seasonal trend for the rest of the year, with the exception of weak Q4 seasonality over the past five years.

Orange juice recently dipped into contango. The soft commodity is down 40% since last October.

Lumber is on the verge of breaking out to all-time highs. The next two months have been a seasonal weak spot.

Conclusion

That wraps up coverage of individual contracts. I'll close with my most important charts.

First, here are the 20-year average monthly performance numbers for August. The best-performing contracts have been the 30-year bond, RBOB gasoline (UGA), and heating oil. The worst performers have historically been copper, palladium, and natural gas.

Here's a look at the current amount of contango or backwardation for each contract. I compare the contract with the highest open interest to the contract with the third-highest open interest to generate the below numbers. RBOB gasoline is the only commodity with a substantial amount of backwardation. Wheat and natural gas currently exhibit the most contango. This high amount of contango makes it very expensive for traders to maintain long exposure to front-month contracts, since they constantly have to pay up and roll to higher priced contracts.

I hope you've found this article to be useful. It's meant to cut down on your research time and save you some money.

