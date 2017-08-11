Chesapeake Strategy Of Not Chasing Growth Is Paying Off

I remarked early this year that Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) is an outlier compared with its peers when it comes to its drilling strategy for this year, in that it does not intend to chase production growth. I pointed out then that while it may not be a strategy that will immediately be rewarded by the market, it is one which should pay longer-term dividends for Chesapeake. In effect, it sacrificed the growth story, which the market has been eager to reward in the shale patch ever since the boom started, in order to concentrate on consolidating its operations into something that can come back from what was arguably the brink of default and become a viable company for the longer term. The latest quarter suggests that the strategy is working.

Q2 results show that Chesapeake had $2.3 billion in revenue for the quarter. Net operating earnings came in at $470 million, which shows an operating profit margin of 20% - quite extraordinary within the context of second-quarter average WTI oil prices being about 8% below the first-quarter average, according to EIA data. For the year so far, it achieved net operating profit of $547 million, meaning that the second quarter was better compared with the first despite the lower oil prices.

This result is also rather amazing when considering the results we have seen from many of its shale peers so far.

I should note that the operating results versus revenue ratios we are looking at do tend to be distorted by temporary factors. For instance, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) registered a huge loss, in part due to a divestiture loss. On the other hand, Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) is benefiting from the fact that it inherited a large number of DUCs from the Comanche purchase that it is now completing, which will greatly improve its results for the next few quarters.

There may be individual company-specific distortions within the results above; nevertheless, the chart is an overall reflection of where shale profitability stands at the moment, given the oil & gas price environment of the last quarter, which is more or less the same as it is right now. Within this context, Chesapeake is looking pretty solid. I should also mention that in the previous quarter, it managed to be on the positive side of the graph.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As we can see, there are some companies which are being more or less constant in terms of their operating results this year, while there are those that may report a great quarter and then a terrible one right after - as is the case with SM, which had items that were greatly distorting of the results on both occasions. Chesapeake, along with a select few, is proving to be making due within the context of the current oil & gas price environment, which seems to be overall inadequate for a large segment of the shale industry. It is not too bad for a company which, only less than two years ago, was rumored to be next to bite the dust, due to loads of debt and lack of profitability.

One note I want to make before I move on is that in the interest of impartiality, when choosing the companies I compared in the graph, I limited myself only to companies I have already covered this year.

Debt trajectory headed in the right direction

While the debt pile still remains massive, Chesapeake's long-term debt obligations continued to decline in the last quarter compared with the previous one, declining from $9.94 billion to $9.85 billion. The remaining debt is not an urgent matter, given maturity dates, but it could become one unless the company continues on the current path of debt reduction.

(Source: Chesapeake)

One of the measures I watch very closely when it comes to a company's debt is how much interest it pays as a percentage of revenue. In the case of Chesapeake, it paid $93 million in the second quarter of this year, which is a significant increase compared with the corresponding quarter from the previous year, when it paid only $62 million. As a percentage of revenue, it comes to 4%, which is on the lower end compared with many of its shale peers. I believe that within the context of rising interest rates throughout the shale patch, having a debt reduction strategy in the coming years is favorable to the production expansion strategy, which, for most companies, means expanding the debt load. Refinancing the existing shale debt will come at a significant cost - which is where I see the next shale crisis occurring, regardless of whether we will see another oil & gas price collapse soon or perhaps some years from now.

While Chesapeake is by no means out of the woods yet, it is undeniable that the company is working at improving its finances and its overall longer-term prospects. Chesapeake may not be one of the still-coveted shale growth stories anymore. But it is slowly maturing into a reliable company with significant production and corresponding revenue, which I believe will prove to be far more valuable in the longer term even if investors still do not see it that way right now.

