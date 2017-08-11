Liberty Global: New Build Cables Are Distorting Historic Financial Metrics

Investment thesis

A weaker dollar and recovering European economies will unveil good underlying performance of Liberty Global (LBTYA) (LBTYK). Liberty Global is gaining additional customers, slowing the decline in video and building out its network. This is achieved while being cash flow positive and having a significant share buyback program.

Company overview

Liberty Global is the largest international TV and broadband company. It has a leading position in Europe with 21.9M fixed line customers and a market capitalization of $29B. It has strong operations in the UK, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria and Eastern Europe. It has a twin company Liberty Global Latin America (LILA) (LILAK) which is a tracking stock and will become independent at the end of this year. The company is controlled by John Malone a famous investor in the cable industry with a terrific track record using a levered strategy. John Malone also controls Charter Communications (CHTR) and various media companies like Discovery (DISCA) and Liberty Media (OTCQX:FMCB).

Historically Liberty Global did not build cable companies themselves but only used a roll up model to acquire smaller cable companies with the use of leverage. Then they used their favorable contracts with content providers to increase profitability. Because of the unrealistically high depreciation charges, net profit is not a good metric to value cable companies and Liberty Global was valued on a free cash flow basis.

New buildout

Acquiring companies became more expensive and Liberty Global saw the opportunity to expand their network organically through new build network extensions at attractive rates of return, according to the company a 15% unlevered return is likely. Network extensions unfortunately demand upfront building costs and it takes time to reach the required subscription rate to get the returns which are expected. Free cash flow does not give any value to these investments and therefore the network extensions distort the profitability picture of Liberty Global. During the first half of 2017 new build amounted to 504,000 homes which allows for future customer growth but the customer acquisition will take time.

Source: Liberty Global

Net product additions for the first half of 2017 were 406,000. This was achieved by having lower customer losses in video while gaining customers in broadband and telephony. The lower losses in Video are especially encouraging because of new build and new TV products. TV bundles in Europe are far cheaper than in the US and it is quite possible that due to new buildout, new multi platform products and a recovering economy the amount of video subscribers will grow again in the coming years. The cable industry is quite recession proof and its revenue streams are predictable but still customers are more likely to upgrade their video service or opt for higher internet speeds if they worry less about being fired.

Currency winds are turning

While Liberty Global has all its operations in Europe it actually reports in dollars which means it had some severe currency headwinds over the last years.

First, the euro depreciated heavily and then Brexit happened which caused a strong depreciation of the British pound. Since the start of 2017 both currencies are strengthening again against the dollar which means that going forward the headwind will dissipate while a tailwind is starting to emerge.

Valuation

The recent second quarter result shows decreases in revenue and destruction of free cash flow. Accepting however that the decisions of management to increase spending in P&E additions is wise and will deliver significant returns the picture is actually a lot brighter.

Source: Liberty Global

Given that P&E additions increased with $200M from 25% to 33% it becomes clear that even during a time of currency headwinds free cash flow would have been flat to growing slightly. When adding back the additional cost of the network expansion. Additionally, share buybacks help to increase ownership of the company by current owners and a $3B share buyback is very significant given the $29B market cap of Liberty Global.

Conclusion

Liberty Global has a leading position in the European cable industry and is benefiting from an economic recovery and recent depreciation of the dollar. In 2016 it managed to have a free cash flow of $2B while starting work on its network extension. This means that Liberty Global is trading below a growing 15 times its free cash flow. Aggressive buybacks at these levels enhance the future stock performance even further. Management has a strong track record on capital allocation but investors in cable have to be aware of the risk of technological disruption.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LBTYK, LILAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.