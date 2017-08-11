Natural Gas Surges To 3-Week High After Bullish Storage Injection - But Can The Rally Continue?

Natural gas climbed for a fourth straight day on Thursday, surging 10 cents or 3.5% to settle at $2.99/MMBTU after the EIA reported a much smaller-than-expected--but somewhat suspicious--+28 BCF storage injection for the week of July 29-August 4. It was the first time that the commodity has had a 4-day winning streak since June 28 and it was the highest settlement price since July 28. Since closing at $2.77/MMBTU last Friday, August 4, natural gas is up a whopping +7.8% during this four day span. For investors, the popular 1x US Natural Gas Fund ETF (UNG) appropriately kept pace with its underlying commodity, rising +3.6% while the 3x leveraged VelocityShares fund UGAZ underperformed slightly rising +9.9% versus a predicted gain of +10.8%. Its inverse 3x leveraged cousin DGAZ likewise underperformed, falling 10.0% versus a predicted -10.8% loss (so, in a sense, it outperformed). The 2x leveraged ETF, the Proshares Ultra ETF, BOIL, underperformed by an even greater degree, rising just +5.9% versus a predicted +7.2% gain. Some of this underperformance in the leveraged ETFs may be due to the first stages of the monthly rollover of funds into the less volatile October 2017 contract, which as of yesterday is 20% complete. Thanks to late-day weakness in crude oil and a full-day selloff in US equities, US natural gas producers such as Chesapeake Energy (CHK, -5.3%) and Southwestern Energy (SWN, -0.9%) were unable to take advantage of the price spike.

The etiology behind this week's natural gas rally is multi-fold including an increasingly favorable late-August temperature forecast, news about new natural gas infrastructure, and Thursday's exceptional report. This article will focus on the latter. It will discuss the pertinent data from the inventory report and the accompanying supply & demand data including a red flag that may impact future storage injections. I also provide a fundamental analysis-based price outlook.

In its weekly Natural Gas Storage Report for the week of July 29-August 4, the EIA reported Thursday morning that +28 BCF was injected into inventories. This was a very large 11 BCF smaller than my model's projected +39 BCF build--nearly 3x the model's historical average error of around 4.5 BCF/week--and 25 BCF smaller than the 5-year average +53 BCF build for the week. Figure 1 below summarizes the region-by region injections or withdrawals and departures from respective 5-year averages.

Figure 1: Latest EIA Storage Data For July 29-August 4. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.net via EIA data]

As the Figure above shows, four out of the five regions saw smaller-than-average injections or withdrawals. For the first time this summer, 2 regions--the Pacific and South Central--saw weekly storage withdrawals. It the second straight draw for the South Central at -9 BCF, or 10 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average +1 BCF build, which was driven by the combination of seasonally warm temperatures and strong LNG export demand. The weekly -4 BCF withdrawal in the Pacific region was unsurprising given the record-setting heatwave that dominated the coast during the second half of the storage week. Only the Northeast region saw a bearish injection, at +22 BCF versus the 5-year average +20 BCF. On the one hand, this is somewhat concerning as it is the third consecutive week that the region saw an injection larger than the 5-year average despite the nation as a whole recording a much smaller-than-average build. While seasonally cool temperatures can be blamed in part, the recent surge in natural gas production (as will be discussed below) is largely due to growth from the Appalachian Marcellus Shale. Thus, the series of bearish injections in the Northeast despite otherwise tight nationwide supply/demand balance could be early evidence of a developing supply/demand mismatch that could spread to other regions in the coming months. On the other hand, as Figure 1 shows, the Northeast region continues to have the second-largest storage deficit versus the 5-year average at -25 BCF, meaning that the region is in no imminent danger of a supply glut. Nonetheless, this is a developing trend that should be monitored.

With the +28 BCF nationwide injection, total natural gas inventories rose to 3038 BCF while the storage surplus versus the 5-year average continued to its steady contraction, falling to just +61 BCF, the lowest since February 3. Since peaking at +301 BCF the week of April 28, natural gas inventories have contracted 10 out of the last 12 weeks, including the past 5 straight, despite only intermittently favorable temperatures, a testament to the ongoing tight supply/demand balance inherent to the market. Through the first 19 weeks of the natural gas storage injection season of 2017, a total of +989 BCF has been added to storage, more than 330 BCF less than the 5-year average +1325 BCF. It is the third smallest 19-week injection in the full 23 years for which EIA storage data is available, behind only the banner years of 2012 and 2016 when +821 BCF and +849 BCF were injected, respectively, although each of those years started out with far higher springtime inventories than 2017 meaning that storage facilities were forced to curb injections or run the risk of reaching capacity. In contrast, 2014 holds the record for largest 19-week injection at +1645 BCF, nearly 700 BCF more than the current year.

Based on near-term storage projections and market supply/demand balance, I am projecting that natural gas inventories will fall below the 5-year average by the first or second week of September for the first time since December 2016. Further, I am projecting that storage levels will finish the 2017 injection season at around 3690 BCF by the first week of November, the second smallest peak inventory level in the last 5 years, behind only 2014 and around 350 BCF smaller than 2016. This could position the storage surplus to grow even further should supply/demand balance remain tight and winter get off to a fast start. Observed and projected natural gas inventories for the next 8 months are shown below in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Long term natural gas storage projections for the next 8 months showing storage surplus versus 5-year average flipping to a deficit in September and growing throughout the Fall. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.net via EIA data]

To complement its weekly storage injection data, the EIA also released its weekly supply & demand data via PointLogic covering the week of July 29-August 4. On the supply side, the EIA announced that domestic production continues its relentless climb, gaining 0.7 BCF week-over-week to average 72.9 BCF/day on the week, which is a new 2017 high and the highest since at least September of 2016. Production has now climbed for three straight weeks and, since bottoming in late April, is up 11 out of the last 14 weeks. It is up over 3 BCF/day during this time. Production is now up a steep 1.2 BCF/day year-over-year. As mentioned above, most of the gain in domestic supply is due to growth in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachians. Figure 3 below plots production data for the past year.

Figure 3: Daily natural gas production over the past year showing a rapid growth in production since late April. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.net via EIA data]

Elsewhere on the supply side, LNG imports rose slightly to average 0.3 BCF/day on the week while Canadian imports held steady at 6.0 BCF/day, down 0.9 BCF/day year-over-year. Total supply rose to 78.9 BCF/day, which up 0.6 BCF/day week-over-week, but is up only 0.2 BCF/day year-over-year. On the demand side, natural gas powerburn demand dropped 2.5 BCF/day week-over-week as temperatures cooled to average 34.1 BCF/day, down 3.3 BCF/day year-over-year. LNG imports inched lower to 2.2 BCF/day but are still up a strong 1.3 BCF/day year-over-year while exports to Mexico held at 4.3 BCF/day as the year-over-year gap has narrowed to just a 0.2 BCF/day gain. Total natural gas demand averaged 72.9 BCF/day on the week, down 2.7 BCF/day from 2016.

Thanks to rising natural gas production and LNG imports and (temporarily) falling LNG exports, temperature independent natural gas supply/demand balance (which utilizes variables not inflated by temperature--including production, imports, and exports--that I view as the best metric for long-term health of the market) fell sharply last week, dropping by 0.8 BCF/day to just 1.0 BCF/day tight versus 2016. This is the least tight year-over-year supply/demand balance we have seen this year. Figure 4 below plots year-over-year market-independent market balance over the past year.

Figure 4: Temperature-independent year-over-year market tightness utilizing domestic production, LNG imports & exports, exports to Mexico and imports from Canada, all of which are not confounded by temperature. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.net via EIA data]

It seems somewhat odd that I was discussing how much smaller-than-expected this week's storage injection was while just below it highlighting how natural gas supply/demand balance loosened over the past week. Herein lies the problem. As mentioned above, last week, total natural gas demand averaged 72.9 BCF/day while total supply averaged 78.9 BCF/day. This means that daily storage injections averaged +6 BCF/day for a weekly injection of +42 BCF, versus the reported build of +28 BCF, a 14 BCF or 2.0 BCF/day difference or "disconnect." Thus, it seems that either the EIA's storage injection data or the supply/demand data is faulty. It is first worth mentioning that storage and supply/demand data rarely match perfectly because 1) they are from different sources EIA vs EIA via Point Logic and 2) I use an extrapolation equation to convert the Thursday-Wednesday supply/demand data to Saturday-Friday to match with the EIA inventory data. Nonetheless, as Figure 5 below shows, the 2.0 BCF/day bullish disconnect is by far the largest of the summer injection season since June 1, handily topping the 1.7 BCF/day bullish disconnect from the week of June 23.

Figure 5: Disconnect between EIA storage data and supply/demand data showing that over the past 3 weeks EIA reports have come in >1 BCF/day more bullish than that prediced by supply/demand balance. [EIA data]

In fact, as the figure shows, since the beginning of July, there has been a noticeable trend towards increasingly bullish EIA reports versus what supply/demand data would indicate, with each of the past three weeks seeing a 1.0 BCF/day or larger disconnect.

So, which is wrong, the EIA data or the supply/demand data? Given that my usually-reliable storage model that utilizes pipeline and temperature data was projecting a +39 BCF injection of last week--much closer to the supply/demand driven +44 BCF than the EIA-reported +28 BCF--I am inclined to believe the fault lies with the EIA storage data (perhaps fault is not the right word. More likely, the EIA storage data simply has not yet accounted for near-term changes in supply). Where is this problematic is that historically there is a tendency for the EIA to correct for this disconnect with an abrupt flip to larger-than-expected storage injections. If you sum up all of the bullish (-) and bearish (-) disconnects since June 1, the net result is a negligible 0.04 BCF/day disconnect. In other words, eventually the EIA mean-reverts and bullish disconnects cancel out with bearish disconnects, and vice versa. A single example of this is that in the week immediately following the aforementioned June 23 -1.7 BCF/day bullish disconnect, the following week we saw a +1.9 BCF/day bearish disconnect for the week ending June 30. For this reason, I would not be at all surprised to see some larger-than-expected injections over the next few weeks to cancel out the recent string of surprisingly bullish injections.

Does this mean that natural gas is doomed to give up its recent gains? Not necessarily or, in my opinion, even likely. According to my Fair Price model that compares current and projected inventories with historical inventory and price points, the commodity remains significantly undervalued even after this week's rally. Based on current inventories alone, natural gas at Thursday's close of $2.99/MMBTU is trading at a steep 8.4% discount versus its Fair Price of $3.25/MMBTU. Based on long-term storage projections which are generated based on both near- and long-term temperature outlooks as well as ongoing market tightness (integrating suspect EIA storage data), this undervaluation balloons to average over 14% over the next 8 months based on an average Futures price of $3.14/MMBTU and an average Fair Price of $3.66/MMBTU. This data is shown below in Figure 6.

Figure 6: Natural gas Fair Price analysis using both current and projected inventories. According to this analysis, natural gas is undervalued throughout the period.. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.net via EIA data]

Given that, based on both rising domestic production levels and expectations of a reversion of the current EIA storage vs supply/demand data disconnect, I would not be surprised to see the market loosen up somewhat over the next couple weeks, I acknowledge that the 14% undervaluation may be a bit too bullish. On the other hand, based on current storage levels alone with no element of the (potentially) inflated market-tightness impacting the model, natural gas is still at a sizable 8.4% undervaluation. As a result, I continue to feel that the path of least resistance remains higher. Given the concern about the reversion of this disconnect plus the possibility for further organic loosening of the market due to additional production growth, I am setting a rather conservative $3.20/MMBTU price target for the end of the storage injection season, which is below even the Fair Price based on current inventories alone, despite the high probability of further contraction. This represents 7% upside from current levels.

In summary, the EIA announced a very bullish +28 BCF weekly storage injection for July 29-August 4 in Thursday's Storage Report that drove the storage surplus versus the 5-year average to a new 6-month low. However, the EIA also reported significant growth in natural gas supply. As a result, there is a growing disconnect between the EIA storage data and supply/demand data, which is supported by my own pipeline- and temperature-based model. As a result, I expect there to be a reversion towards looser EIA injections in the coming weeks, as has happened previously. Nonetheless, natural gas remains undervalued according to my Fair Price model and, even accounting for this expectation of larger-than-expected storage injections in coming weeks, I remain bullish on the sector. I am setting a conservative $3.20/MMBTU price target on the commodity and remain long in my own portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.