Imprimis Pharmaceuticals' (IMMY) CEO Mark Baum on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Baum

Thank you for joining us. During today's call I will review second quarter results, discuss recent highlights and outline our strategic goals for the remainder of 2017, then I'll turn the call over to our CFO, Andrew Boll to review our financials in more detail. Following his remarks I will provide a few closing comments and open the call to questions. Before jumping in I would like to begin by providing a snapshot of the company including some new initiatives we're working on. We are a commercial ophthalmology focused pharmaceutical company that now has proprietary offerings in the three largest U.S. ophthalmic market, cataract surgery glaucoma and dry eye disease, the combined drug markets that we compete in with these three categories is estimated at $5 billion. Our ophthalmology business made up 60% of our revenue in 2016 and we're looking to increase this to 80% of revenues by the end of 2018. Our non-ophthalmology business which made up the remaining 40% of 2016 revenue is comprised primarily of two segments, integrative medicines, and urology. Our non- ophthalmology business continues to grow your over year and we're executing a strategy to create value from this very profitable business while not distracting from our core ophthalmology business.

We also own a 27% stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals which Andrew and I will touch on later in the call. And within the next 12 months we're planning to launch another 505 (b) 2 focus company called Surface Pharmaceuticals which is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Imprimis. And last, we own additional strategic IT assets that we have developed and continue to develop internally and may deploy during 2018 as yet another separately funded and managed business outside of Imprimis. All of the businesses we operate and assets has either been purchased and grown or developed internally. Over the coming 18 months my objective is to ensure that each of these businesses and assets is put to its highest and best use.

After providing that overview let's dive into our record second quarter. Financial results for the second quarter included record revenues of $6.9 million, a 40% increase compared to $4.9 million reported in the second quarter of last year. I am proud to point out that in addition to being a record for a single quarter this represents our 13th consecutive quarter of double digit or better year over year revenue growth. We also recorded our first ever quarter of net income which totaled $1.5 million primarily driven by an economic gain resulting from the June spin off of Eton Pharmaceuticals. I'm also proud to report that in June Eton secured $20 million of gross proceeds through its Series A financing of a private placement of convertible preferred stock. Eton is utilizing the 505 (b) 2 development pathway to pursue market approval for a handful of sterile injectable drugs including two key formulations assigned to Eton by Imprimis. Imprimis contributed to patent pending formulations of corticotropin and pentoxifylline to Eton to be developed as Eton's flagship drug candidates.

These drug candidates we believe operate in drug markets totaling well over $2 billion annually in the aggregate. We are excited by this arrangement as it will allow Imprimis to focus efforts on our core ophthalmology business segments while continuing to receive economic benefits from our drug formulation assets. This is an example of putting Imprimis owned assets to their highest and best use. Eton also owns two other drug candidates which are being targeted for NDA submissions in 2018 with commercial launches in 2019 if approved. Eton is being led by an experienced and successful team that was announced in June, its CEO Sean Brynjelsen brings 20 plus years of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has an impressive record of management and growing shareholder value through acquisition and licensing of sterile products.

Sean's history of success and his relationships in pharma will be important as he drives long term growth with Eton's current branded sterile pipeline and as he acquires new products that fit with Eton's focus. Chuck Casamento, former CEO of Questcor who originally facilitated Questcor's purchase of Acthar gel joined the Board of Directors of Eton in June. Two weeks ago Eton had it's first formal in person board meeting and I remain extremely confident in Sean, the management team and Sean's approach and his ability to eventually build Eton into a world class pharmaceutical company.

Within Imprimis our revenue growth in the second quarter was driven primarily from our ophthalmology business, gross ophthalmology related sales grew 71% and reach $4.7 million in the quarter compared to $2.6 million for the same period a year ago and $3.7 million recorded last calendar quarter. This significant growth was largely attributed to the second quarter being the first full quarter of our ophthalmology formulations being available from our 505 (b) 2 facility and increased customer demand.

Q2 ophthalmology revenues represented 68% of total revenues for the quarter. Our customer network has grown to 1700 ophthalmologists, surgery centers and managed care organizations. We recently reached the milestone of 1 million patient eyes served since we launched our ophthalmic portfolio three years ago in April of 2014, this includes our droplets formulations which have now been dispensed more than 500,000 times and our less drops group of formulations which we launched in the first quarter of 2015. We are truly honored to have gained the trust of so many ophthalmologist, ocular surgeons, optometrists and patients during these past three years. We expect the growth in our ophthalmology business to continue. Just recently we have entered into a supply agreement with a large nationwide lasik surgery provider to use our less drops formulations. This group has over 50 surgery centers nationwide and could produce more than $1 million annually in new sales for us as we execute on our plan for this important customer.

This partnership speaks to our ability to win business from major ophthalmic companies and is directly tied to the innovative nature of our formulations and the value they provide patients and service providers, In the second quarter we kicked off our partnership with Precision Lens. We have started to see benefits from this relationship as they have deployed their dedicated sales team to begin selling our entire ophthalmic portfolio. We expect the third and fourth quarter of this year to begin reflecting positively in regards to their sales efforts particularly in markets that we serve from our 505 (b) 2 facility.

The Simple Drops glaucoma launch is going well. We launched this segment at the ASCRS meeting in early May, the glaucoma space is the largest market we serve and we believe with our proprietary offerings we can make a significant market impact and take market share from many of the larger or incumbent players. As we have in other ophthalmic markets.

After having recently been on the road with our sales team, visiting customers in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio and just this week in Nevada I had the chance to meet with doctors that use Simple Drops and hear directly from them how the benefits of increased compliance putting all of the medicines in a single bottle so that the patient knows and the doctor knows the medicine is getting in the VI and by lowering costs how this is producing tremendous benefits for patients clinically and economically. We are hopeful this business will continue to grow towards the latter part of this year as more patients come back to their doctors for follow up visits and we begin to see refills for Simple Drops orders for this chronic population. As discussed on our first quarter earnings call we entered into a licensing agreement for the exclusive worldwide rights to Klarity in innovative and patented ophthalmic topical solution and gel technology for patients with moderate to severe dry eye disease. We are hoping to launch our first Klarity based formulations at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter.

During the second quarter we signed a national sales agreement with SightLife Surgical for the national rollout of Serum Tears which like Klarity provide solutions for patients in the dry eye disease market. We're pleased to announce that this program began in July and we expect it to contribute to revenues in a meaningful way in the fourth quarter of this year. During this first and second quarters of this year we began rolling out a trial in several U.S. markets for two new patent pending oral dry eye formulation. Physicians trialing these formulations are reporting strong clinical value based on objective dry eye disease measurements used in their clinics. Based on this feedback it is our intention to include these formulations in our national dry eye offering. We're encouraged to see our dry eye disease program gradually getting off the ground earlier than anticipated and that it has been so well received despite its infancy. The dry eye disease market is estimated to be worth more than $2 billion and it continues to grow. We believe we are well positioned to begin making significant strides once the thousands of physicians that we sell to become acquainted with Serum Tears, Klarity and or our other unique formulations. We also believe the highest and best use of some of our dry eye formulations would be to develop them as 505 (b) 2 candidates for FDA approval and to pursue a similar transaction to the one we recently completed for Eton.

With that in mind we have created a new subsidiary called Surface Pharmaceuticals and we intend to assign to it certain proprietary formulations from Imprimis. Like Eton we intend to have Surface managed and financed separately and to pursue 505 (b) 2 development for these patented and patent pending formulations as branded FDA approved pharmaceuticals. Initially we believe Surface will develop topical and oral drug candidates for dry eye disease targeting the high percentage of patients who do not respond to current FDA approved topical prescription dry eye disease products and this is a significant number of the patient population. We will continue to update investors as activity progresses with Surface.

Since our last call our outsourcing facility successfully completed its FDA inspection. This was an important milestone for our company and staff as it allows us to finalize certain state requirements to gain access to significant market such as New York and Ohio and it provides confidence to our customers related to our quality standards. These final few licenses will likely be issued in the coming months although some states including Minnesota have already licensed our 505 (b) 2 facility based on this recent inspection. We're very proud of our stellar quality team in New Jersey and the leadership we have shown nationally when it comes to maintaining the highest quality standards. We look forward to continuing to maintain these high quality standards and to further strengthen our quality systems to ensure that product integrity and excellence remain paramount during the production of our core ophthalmology formulations in New Jersey and systemwide.

Also during our last call we announced that our product development, manufacturing and quality teams are working to qualify new formulations or production in our 505 (b) 2 facility. This is happening with one recent new significant addition to our less drops family and other ophthalmic offerings undergoing cGMP formulation inclusion work now. We continue to see high volume ordering from existing and new customers, the average order amount from our outsourcing facility stayed somewhat flat quarter over quarter and is now $1230 per order.

We also took steps during the second quarter to sharpen our focus towards our growing ophthalmology business and exit a business segment we no longer see as critical to our future plans. On June 29th we announced the sale of our Folcroft Pennsylvania facility and sinus related assets for $450,000 and closed on the transaction July 17th. This was an important step for the company as it should help reduce non-strategic overhead expenses and again allow us to further focus resources on our strongest asset in upcoming launches which live within ophthalmology.

I will now discuss a little bit about the progress of our intellectual property assets just recently we were notified that certain patent pending applications related to our less drops and droplets formulations would likely issue. We were also notified by the Australian patent office that our primary patent filing regarding our droplets formulations would be issued. This foreign issuance as important as our 503 (b) facility allows for ease of transactions both domestically but also internationally in many cases for these formulations and to that point we recently began selling our formulations from our 503 (b) facility to service ophthalmic providers in the Philippines. We may continue to look to expand our sales relationships globally either organically and/or through partnerships.

Lastly I want to mention a few operational challenges we encountered and overcame recently. In late May as a result of an unacceptable number of container and closure system failures, we quickly replaced our old bottle and labeling system with a new and less expensive system that is performing optimally and to the high standards are more than 1700 customers expect. We do not expect this issue to affect us going forward. Also last week the FDA issued a MedWatch notification regarding two adverse event reports connected to our curcumin emulsion. To be clear we believe that at all times Imprimis was in regulatory compliance with state and federal laws and that we did and continue to maintain the highest quality and patient safety standards in our industry.

We made a measured public statement and a press release on August 7, 2017 which can be found on our website which further clarifies certain facts regarding the MedWatch notice. I would encourage anyone who has not seen our responses to please find this press release and read it. Importantly as of the date of this call we have not incurred a material change in our business statement of operations and financial position as a result of the MedWatch notification. Sales of our curcumin emulsion totalled less than 5% of total sales revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017. Finally during the third and fourth quarters I have and will continue to hit the road and to meet our key customers and doctors to personally demonstrate our products, talk about how we partner with physicians and how committed we are to their patients and practices. Over the past few years few of my activities as CEO have yielded more value than being on the road in front of customers talking to them about how we can make them more successful, provide better outcomes for their patients and of course continue to innovate with new products they need but they're not seeing it made by the larger companies. While not overlooking recent events I want to reiterate we believe these challenges have been overcome and that the long term value of our company and our product offerings has never been stronger.

I will now hand the call over to our CFO, Andrew Boll for a discussion of our financials.

Andrew Boll

Thanks, Mark, and thank you to everyone for joining our call today. As Mark mentioned total revenues for the second quarter were $6.9 million compared to $4.9 million a year ago, a 40% year-over-year. Total cost of sales for the second quarter of 2017 was just under $3.3 million, yielding a gross profit of $3.6 million and a gross margin of 52% compared to a gross profit of about $2.7 million last year and a gross margin of 56%. Gross margin was affected the container and closure system failures Mark described above which led to a higher than normal amount of discarded inventory, returns and refunds during the second quarter. We believe this was a onetime issue and expect gross margins to continue to improve in the third quarter as we move past those issues and begin to realize the efficiencies we have described in previous calls.

The sale of our Pennsylvania facility should help reduce costs of sales on a go forward basis as well. As we realize a slight reduction in fixed costs there and certain operational expenses associated with those assets sold.

Operating expenses totaled $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2017 which resulted in a loss from operations of approximately $3 million. We recorded a $7.5 million gain related to the spin out and deconsolidation of Eton during the second quarter. This gain resulted in us recording other income totaling $4.5 million, yield net income of $1.5 million for the second quarter. Compared to the second quarter last year we reported operating expenses of $6.7 million and an operating loss of $4 million and a net loss of $4.6 million.

Backing out certain expenses and income line items are recorded in adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2017, an improvement compared to adjusted loss of $2.3 million for the second quarter last year. In July, we successfully entered into new loan agreement with SWK Holdings and retired our previously facility with life sciences alternative funding. The new loan included $16 million proceeds and allows for an interest only period of up to 18 months. The team at SWK went through and conduct a thorough diligence process that included an onsite visit to our New Jersey 503 (b) outsourcing facility, hard looks at and testing of our IP and claims, new formulation launches, market opportunities and our plans to be profitable. While we appreciate the relationship we have with our previous lender [ph] we're also looking forward to partnering with the like-minded team of SWK and their partners as we grow in scale our business profitability.

I want to touch a little bit on the Eton transaction focusing more on the financial impacts, beyond the immediate where we recorded nearly $6 million gain in a significant investment asset to our balance sheet. In the long run the potential royalties payable to Imprimis for both drug candidates are 6% of net sales during the term of the applicable patent and 3% of net sales after the patent expires. This royalty state could produce significant cash flow in value for a long time given the market these drug candidates may compete if approved. We are also hopeful our equity stake will increase in value in the somewhat near term as well.

As part of the Series A round which was an offering of preferred stock at $3 a share generally speaking the preferred will convert into Eton common stock on a one for one basis at the time of an Eton IPO which Eton is expected to complete before December 31, 2018. Mark, myself and a small group of people from the Imprimis team are continuing to assist the Eton team in the near term work towards their IPO which we are hopeful will further the fair value of our $3.5 million of common stock we own in Eton.

As we head into the second half of the year the management team at Imprimis has one primary target on our minds, profitability. We're focusing on hitting our revenue targets and are continuing to look at areas which we can reduce spending to get to profitability sooner. We continue to look at areas to leverage partnerships and cut our costs. We're also hopeful that by the end of the year we will have recorded our first month of operating profit from an adjusted EBITDA perspective.

We're also working on creative ways to further drive value and gains through other programs like Eton and Surface Pharmaceuticals and pursuing additional ventures within our non-ophthalmology businesses.

Last and before I hand the call back to Mark, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Mark was awarded the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 San Diego in the Life Sciences Division. This is a prestigious business award especially here in San Diego as a number of great business leaders in our area have received this award. As a company we are proud to see him, his hard work and his vision acknowledged in such a way and I also believe this speaks loudly in regards to the work done and progress the entire team that Imprimis has made and continues to make. We wish him the best of luck for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 National Awards which will be held in the fall.

I will now hand the call back to Mark to close things up for the Q&A portion. Thanks everyone.

Mark Baum

Thanks, Andrew. This record second quarter and the additional value creation we accomplished continue to demonstrate incremental steps but meaningful steps that move us towards our ultimate goal of profitability and maximizing our considerable asset base. We have and are making strategic investments where necessary and at the same time exiting segments of our business that are not aligned with our core competencies of our vision for the future. We plan to continue to innovate each and every day while creatively putting assets that we own to their highest and best use to expand shareholder value. Many thanks to our shareholders, employees, patients and physician customers, our team is heavily invested in and committed to our mission of making pharmaceutical innovation affordable and accessible while generating significant shareholder value. At this time I'd like to open up the call to questions from our participants. Operator?

Brett Conrad

This is actually Brett Conrad at Longboard. So thanks for the call Mark. I did have a question on in terms of market share that you currently have for some your top products, just to see what the long term potential is for some of these given the good growth rate you've been able to achieve. In terms of the top say four products and unit volume what do you figure your market share you know approximately as of those right now to see how much more market share you can potentially take with them?

Mark Baum

I appreciate the question Brett and the only market share numbers that we've published are related to our share of the cataract surgery market and we haven't updated them for this quarter but we estimate that we continue to serve approximately one out of every eight cataract surgeries or more in the United States with either an injectable or a topical formulation. We do see our market share opportunities growing as many on the call are aware we've been successful particularly with our injectable product formulations and cataract surgery in spite of the fact that physicians actually have to come out of pocket in order to pay for our formulations on behalf of their patients and that is due to a CMS policy that was put into place in January of 2015.

We believe of course that patients should have the freedom to choose and pay for premium services particularly patients that are physically or mentally disabled and cannot put eyedrops in as an example after cataract surgery. Those same patients are not able to actually pay for or injectable formulations that their physicians believe are most appropriate for them. So to the extent that there are changes in CMS policy we believe our market share opportunity and we actually have data showing that our market share could increase significantly into the 40s or 50s because of the success that we've had with the injectable formulation.

But having been on the road recently and having met with more than 50 of our customers what I hear over and over again is that from a compliance perspective our formulations offer tremendous value to be able to put all the medicines in one bottle is important and also that we price things affordably. So I continue to see market share growth opportunities with our topical formulations as well as even our injectables which continue to grow but in terms of where we can go from where we are now I think we're getting to the end of sort of the early adopter phase and I think the formulations are going more mainstream and we do have more than 1700 customers at this point that have adopted our formulations and what I've also seen having been on the road is that once you begin offering a solution to these offices it's fairly difficult to come in and append what we've done in the position that we take within the practice because of the value that we offer not only to the patient but to the office staff and certainly to the physician.

So we do think we have a long runway to go in cataract surgery, we've barely scratched the surface. We haven't even scratched the surface really in glaucoma and I'm really I'm excited about what we've seen clinically when we look at data within dry eye but once again very, very small market share. I think in the aggregate we really are at the first or second batter of the first inning of what we can achieve.

John Grimley

Hey, Mark just want to understand the glaucoma product a little bit better you know what the opportunity is some of the roadblocks you've hit and kind of -- what you should be looking for as investors within that program going forward?

Mark Baum

Sure. Thank you, John. The first and foremost one of the reasons for getting on the road is obviously to talk to physicians but once in a while you get to meet actual patients in the office and you get to see and hear feedback from real patients and I was able to do that out on the road and that's exciting to me because when you see stories of patients who are facing surgery, glaucoma patients facing surgery that are able to avoid surgery because their pressure was lowered and brought to a manageable level consistently, that's exciting and that's what any pharmaceutical company hopes to bring to the market to affect patients' lives and what we've been able to do with our formulations. I think primarily because of our ability to put all the medicines in one bottle is to increase compliance, the literature is very clear about the challenges of compliance within the glaucoma patient population and we think that our formulations assist in increasing compliance that's what the physicians tell us and that's what the patient experience is showing. We also price things affordably. What we offer is really a premium product keep that in mind, our product is preservative free and so patients who are taking three or four medicines that all have preservatives in them are able to access all of those medicines in one bottle that is preservative free and importantly they're able to get all of that value at a much lower price than they would pay for the medicines with preservatives in separate bottles. So it's a compelling offer, compelling offering but the reality is that patients are sometimes managed well, sometimes they don't have problems with compliance if they're on one medicine as an example. But patients that we've seen that are on more than one medicine and find our offering compelling, physicians find it compelling and so I guess in terms of roadblocks that would be a roadblock if somebody is well managed on a single medication they're probably not a good candidate for what we make but the majority of patients are on more than one medicine and therefore we think there is a significant market opportunity within this patient population.

We're just getting through I would say one 60 day cycle because our formulations come in with a 60 day supply and so after the launch we're just starting to see those patients come back for their check-ups to determine pressures and we have a lot of our physicians that are sending us videos of their patients and we're hearing their stories about their preference for Simple Drops for having all the medicines in one bottle and that is a really great thing, not only their preference but also their appreciation for being able to save money. So I think we've got a bright future ahead of us with our glaucoma offering. It's a very large patient population, it's a chronic care population, that's a chronic disease and it all dovetails in with the rest of our offerings. Many glaucoma patients have cataract surgery, many glaucoma patients also suffer from dry eye disease as well more so in some markets than others but we think that the combination of our glaucoma dry eye and cataract surgery offerings is pretty powerful and as I said to the question by Brett we really have just really just barely scratched the surface of this opportunity.

Pardon me, John, I do want to add something I think this is important. We worked on our glaucoma formulations for well over two years to do this development work and it didn't happen overnight and it was a technical challenge. We have IP pending on these formulations and so not only are we seeing the clinical benefits the physicians actually reporting the value clinically but we also have I think durability in the formulations that we've made in terms of protecting the work that we did to create.

John Grimley

I was just going to say what percentage of your -- I mean I know it's early days but you know maybe how are you guys modelling this? What percentage of the patients that order your dropless or less drop product, do you think you could convert into using your glaucoma products? I know practices are different you know sometimes guys that do a lot of cataracts may not do as many glaucoma but it seems like there's a lot of overlap.

Mark Baum

Yes, there is tremendous overlap. You know having been on the road there was one formulation that I referenced on the call in dry eye that that we talked about that we're running a special on [ph] to introduce to our customers and I have to say out of all of the accounts I think there were very few if any that didn't say wow, that makes sense clinically and I'm willing to because you know my offer was use the formula, try it on 5 or 10 of toughest patients because we've seen such great results in some pretty tough markets and I don't think I had very few if any physicians that didn't take me up on our offering but my point is that when it comes to glaucoma and dry eye, we are really just getting started.

We have a customer care team internally and we've just begun the process of training them to cross sell and up sell some of these other formulations. We speak to thousands and thousands of patients every week and our ability to cross sell and up sell other formulations or teach them about other offerings that we may have that they can ask their physicians about is just beginning literally in the last couple of weeks. So we're really in early days with this cross sell, upsell opportunity, keep in mind we have a database of hundreds of thousands of patients that we've successfully helped over the last couple of years and we intend to let them know about these offering as well.

So we have a lot of upside potential. We're really just getting started. We've focused on the cataract surgery market to prove our business model but as we enter into these other markets we think there is even a greater opportunity to grow revenue.

John Grimley

Last question, what should we -- how should we be tracking Eton? I know its not core to what you guys are doing on a daily basis but it could potentially be a nice incremental piece value for shareholders. What can we do to keep track of that or can you give us any sense of the timeframe on when we might get a sense for whether the plans are go to go public or partner or raise more capital, how should we be thinking about that?

Mark Baum

Yes, so I can tell you that Eton plans on making any significant events that it completes public through the press release notification. So to the extent Eton is successful with any transactions I think you'll see notice of that through a press release. I do believe that that Sean, our CEO intends to make a quarterly update available publicly so I think you'll see that as well but you're right in that Eton is a potentially powerful asset for Imprimis. We just had our first in person board meeting and Sean is delivering seems to be delivering well and seems to be doing exactly what we thought he would do. We're excited about the potential of Eton and his ability to grow that business but you know what Eton is really emblematic of what we're trying to do across our entire asset portfolio. We look at our dry eye disease formulations as an example with Surface and there are drugs that we own that we get paid very little for and when we talk to physicians we know these products work, they work well, they produce terrific clinical results. They get reordered but we get paid in many cases very little for them and so if I'm selling something for $30 or $40 that we may be able to get $300 or even $300,000 by taking a little bit of risk with a company like Eton or Surface and finding a management team that can direct those activities and financing them separately I think that there is as Andrew alluded to tremendous cash flow opportunity and then from a balance sheet perspective we have a lot of hope for the value of that Eton stock, keep in mind the way that we valued Eton shares for the quarter was at a $1.65 per share so we valued than a $1.65. Investors paid actually paid $3 for them so it was almost 50% of what investors paid and frankly based on what I've seen Sean do I think there's a reasonable hope that they're likely worth more than that.

So we're hopeful for Eton, we're excited about Surface and what we've seen clinically with the formulations that will go into Surface and I think that there will be a lot of value for shareholders going forward with both of those assets.

Mark Baum

Sure. Thanks to everyone for attending. If you have any investor related questions please contact our Investor Relations Associate, Jon Patton, his direct dial number is 858-704-4587. Please check back soon to our website for an updated investor presentation in fact sheet on the company and of course to order any of our formulations please call 844-446-6979. Thank you again and this will conclude our call.

