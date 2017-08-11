Mining Stock Of The Week - Endeavour Silver Corporation

In this weekly update I am going to present interesting opportunities in the commodity and precious metals sector. Today I am going to take a look at Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK, TSX: EDR). Note that mining stocks in general are extremely volatile and Endeavour Silver is quite speculative in particular.

Mid-tier silver producer in Mexico

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns three high grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Since 2004 the company has grown from no production to 9.7 million ounces of silver equivalent production in 2016.

From last year´s massive rally (+600% in seven months) Endeavour Silver now has given back more than 76% during the last 12 months. The stock is in a downtrend and has been falling like a stone over the last eight trading days. As painful as it may have been for investor who have been holding the stock all through this down-wave I think we are now facing a very interesting opportunity as the stock is extremely oversold and sentiment towards Endeavour Silver seems to be extremely pessimistic. I think we just witnessed the final capitulation.

Yet at the same time gold has been able to finally break through its six year downtrend-line and silver is starting to catch up. As I have said again and again over the last couple of months I expect a strong second half of 2017 for gold and silver. On top I think that the probability for gold at 1,500 USD and silver at 26.00 USD by next spring is rather high.

Extremely disappointing 2nd quarter financials

Given Endeavour´s dramatic sell off (minus 37% just over the last 4 trading days alone), in my eyes the market has over-reacted to the very disappointing 2nd quarter financials. Without a doubt, 0 USD earnings per share instead of the consensus 0.01 USD per share, reduced production guidance by 5% and raised cost guidance by 10% for 2017 is sobering. On top the Guanacevi mine is underperforming and seems to raise questions about its future profitability.

Brad Cooke, the CEO & Director, reassured that Guanacevi mine operations have now stabilized and the recently completed electrical and ventilation repairs and construction of a new underground pump station should help boost production and reduce costs in H2, 2017. He says that Guanaceví should look much better in a year, both in production and in costs.

Boosting Guanaceví long-term profitability relies in part on developing two new orebodies, Milache and Santa Cruz Sur. Underground ramp access is already under way toward Milache, initial production is expected in the second half of 2018 and mine development at Santa Cruz Sur is scheduled to coincide with Milache.

At least the other two mines, Bolanitos and El Cubo, are on track to meet or beat their 2017 plans. And consolidated production in the Second Quarter, 2017 was higher than the First Quarter, 2017 due to improved performance of the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines.

ASIC more than 20 USD/ounce of silver

With extremely high all-in sustaining costs above 20 USD/ounce Endeavour brings a huge leverage to the table. Should silver move above 20 USD the stock should explode and become ones again one of the top performer among the silver mining stocks. And these high all-in sustaining costs have peaked in Q2, 2017. As well capital spending is expected to decline in H2, 2017, just as they have in most prior years.

Looking down the road the two new mines at El Compas and Terronera that are being constructed over the next three years should allow substantial production growth and at the same time lead to cost reductions over that period.

With a working capital of 72 million USD and only 4 million USD short-term debt Endeavour generally has a solid financial position and should be able to weather the current storm.

New and maybe positive exploration drill results and brownfields property acquisitions from each mine and project over the coming weeks and months might change the perception of the market again.

Extremely oversold - down 37% in 4 days

Technically speaking Endeavour Silver recently broke down from an descending triangle formation. The target out of this formation has been met yesterday! Looking at the stochastic the stock is extremely oversold and should start a bounce right here. A first logic target would be the broken support around 2.75 USD. After that Endeavour needs to conquer the downtrend-line again. The 200 MA is currently at 3.50 USD but still falling and will be a strong resistance too.

Silver can move to 26 USD by spring 2018

Most important for Endeavour Silver should be a ring silver price. Since months I have been talking about my bullish midterm scenario for the precious metals. As expected we got the typical summer sell-off and since then gold is acting very strong while silver and the mining stocks have been lagging. But gold has now clearly broken through its 6 year downtrend-line and looks more and more bullish. It could face some challenges around 1,295 - 1,310 USD but once these levels are cleared silver should start catching up. My target for gold is 1,500 USD by spring 2018 which translates to 26,00 USD silver.

Certainly nobody imagines the potential for Endeavour Silver at the moment should silver indeed climb towards 26 USD! In that case Endeavour could easily rally towards its last summer high around 5.95 USD.

Great contrarian opportunity - Buy below 2.30 USD

The recent financial numbers have been quite bearish and disappointing. They were impacted by lower metal prices, lower production and increased exploration and development spending.

But now Endeavour Silver is extremely oversold and offers a great risk/reward here. The upside is enormous while the downside should be limited and can be protected with a stop loss at 1.70 USD. The most obvious mid- to long-term target is the high from last summer around 5.90 - 6.00 USD. This number is far away and Endeavour as well as the silver price would have a lot of work to do of course. But it's possible. And risking 23% to make potentially 250% sounds like a very good risk/reward ratio (1:10) to me. The trade will need at a minimum of 5-10 months but could easily last even one or two years. Be aware that your position in Endeavour shouldn't exceed 3% of your portfolio at a maximum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.