3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 11, 2017

Lilly's new sarcoma drug gets the thumbs up from UK payers

One of the interesting litmus tests I've noticed since I started taking a deeper dive into pharma news is the reimbursement schemes from large, social healthcare systems. Specifically, whether institutes like NICE in the UK give the thumbs up can be a really strong indicator that a drug's cost/benefit is seen as up to snuff.

This is important to consider outside the vacuum of trials and drug approvals: what is the real-world health and economic impact expected to be? Modestly active drugs might get no recommendation from NICE in this context, which can cause that indication to suffer.

Well, we're now seeing some validation for Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) recently approved agent in soft tissue sarcoma: olaratumab. NICE has recommended olaratumab in combination with doxorubicin for use within the UK's Cancer Drugs Fund provided the patient has not had previous systemic chemotherapy, cannot have curative surgery, and that the provider adheres to the conditions outlined in the managed access agreement for olaratumab. Part of this access agreement is the setup of commercial access to the drug at reduced cost in the UK.

Looking forward: This is something of a foreign concept to those of us residing in the States. That some technical committee may determine whether a drug is worth the cost can indeed present some ethical challenges, as we saw when NICE decided not to recommend nivolumab for head and neck cancer. But this speaks to the strength of a national system in terms of negotiating drug prices, and it enters the best interest of the pharma company to work with that system to pay. At any rate, this nod is a bit of a mixed bag, pending further clinical trials for olaratumab. It's not yet appropriate for routine use, but it is indeed deemed suitable for patients who meet the specified conditions.

NovoCure ratchets up further and further in the world's eye

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) has made a huge splash in the world of glioblastoma therapy by demonstrating that its odd device, which delivers low-intensity electric fields to tumors (tumor-treating fields, TTFs) to achieve therapeutic benefit.

It sounds like new-age crystal therapy or something, but it really works! At least as well as systemic chemotherapy, without the systemic side effects. So NVCR has gathered all kinds of excitement from the clinical and investor community alike.

Now we can start to add national payers to a growing list of fans. NVCR announced recently that the Austrian Social Insurance Institutions has granted reimbursement for its approved therapy, Optune, across Austria.

Looking forward: An important notch in NVCR's belt, as acceptance by all levels of bureaucratic and clinical endeavor will need to be achieved in order to gain wide acceptance for a novel cancer-treating device. And these kinds of agreements are going to come in pieces, helping NVCR to grow the TTF franchise bit by bit.

Esperion Therapeutics scores promising mid-phase data in cholesterol reduction

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is a clinical stage biotech billing itself as "The Lipid Management Company." As such, it comes as little surprise to see that its pipeline is devoted to developing agents that reduce cholesterol. Its most advanced program is single-agent therapy using a compound called bempedoic acid.

However, it's also moving along with a combination platform incorporating bempedoic acid, ezetimibe, and atorvastatin, which is currently being assessed in a phase 2 clinical trial compared with placebo for patients with high cholesterol.

Recently, ESPR announced that this phase 2 study has met its primary endpoint of reduction in low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) from baseline compared with placebo. In all, patients achieved a 64% reduction with the triplet regimen compared with a 3% reduction observed in the placebo arm. A total of 95% of patients achieved at least 50% reduction with the triplet.

Furthermore, the combination was well tolerated, resulting in no severe adverse events.

Looking forward: This result is highly promising, but in order to get the full measure of the contribution of ESPR's drug, we'd need to see a study that does not compare to placebo alone. We need to see a head-to-head study of the triplet versus the doublet (ezetimibe and atorvastatin) in order to get the full measure of this compound in terms of cholesterol lowering. For now, this looks interesting, but it's far from definitive.

So that wraps up another edition, with some eventful payer-related issues. These are always critical, as companies that can't negotiate the post-marketing financial pitfalls can be doomed to fail in the long run.

