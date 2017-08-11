My Apologies And Updates On ETE, ETP, And IDRs

Why ETP would be smart to trade in common units to get rid of ETE's IDRs, and what the implications of all this means to investors.

The Energy Transfer midstream family, made up of the master limited partnership (MLP) Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) and the general partner (GP) Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE), continues to have a system set up where incentive distribution rights (which will be abbreviated as IDRs) are a key part of the business model. Let's dig into what the implications are for IDRs and the midstream business as a whole going forward.

Readers should note that the next two sections are a broad overview of the midstream business model and incentive distribution rights in general. If you want to skip to the parts directly relating to Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP, go to the third section.

Source: Energy Transfer Partners LP

Reviewing the business model

Midstream oil & gas entities own the infrastructure needed to support upstream (the production of oil & gas) and the downstream (the refining of oil, liquefied natural gas import/export facilities, petrochemical plants) side of the equation. This includes storage facilities, NGL fractionators (wet gas processing complexes), pipelines, gathering systems, marketing activities, import/export terminals (other than LNG plants), cryogenic processing plants (dry gas processing complexes), and occasionally rail terminals. Infrastructure needed to route anything from oil to refined products to customers here and all around the world.

For a brief history refresher, during the oil & gas boom in North America (the US to be specific), midstream firms were all the rage in the income world. MLPs owned assets that primarily made money off of volume (with energy prices playing a material role in the size of those fees as well), and with shale plays across America roaring along, it seemed like a no-brainier. Any midstream project looked like it could yield a nice return and those (supposedly) stable cash flow streams could be remitted back to unitholders and the general partner.

On the marketing front, the wide discrepancies between in-basin, domestic, and global prices meant clever firms would make a nice profit off of the various pricing differentials. That is no longer the case and midstream firms with large marketing operations have taken quite a hit over the past few years, as a combination of shrinking differentials (look at the close spread between WTI/Brent, and how Bakken & Midland realizations are now much more in line with WTI) and weak oil & gas prices wracked their income generation.

Truly fee-based midstream assets tend to be dominated by pipelines as utilization rates are much easier to gauge and effectively upstream firms pay midstream firms a toll to use those systems. Fees from gas and NGLs processing facilities also tend to be weighted more so towards volume than prices (spot prices play a role but utilization rates tend to be high, offsetting that a bit). Investments in these projects are better suited for income oriented investors.

So what are IDRs?

IDRs were created so the general partner (the manager) of the master limited partnership had a reason to quickly grow distributions to reward the limited partners. In this case, the limited partners are the owners of the units of the MLP, where units are very similar to shares but come with different legal and tax implications. Implications that I won't go into in this piece; if you have questions regarding taxes, K-1 fillings, and owning MLPs in general, you should contact your tax adviser.

For investors, the difference between the MLP and the GP was that the MLP had a higher yield but a much lower growth rate while the GP had a significantly lower yield but a much faster growth rate. This was due to IDRs.

The MLP pockets the cash first, known as distributable cash flow (DCF), the cash left over after covering operating and corporate expenses on top of maintenance capex, while the GP received a portion of that cash through its ownership of the MLP's units and IDRs. There is also some form of economic interest stemming from the GP's managerial duties as well.

As the MLP's DCF streams rise, the GP's IDRs entitle the GP to a larger and larger share of the incremental DCF generated from new midstream growth projects. For instance, the GP starts out receiving 5% of each incremental dollar of DCF through its (usually) 100% ownership of the IDRs on top of pocketing cash received through the MLP's quarterly distribution payouts to unitholders.

Over time, the percentage of incremental DCF of the IDR is entitled to grow, often reaching as high as 20-50%. This complex system worked when the good times kept on rolling but utterly collapsed across the board when energy prices tanked and production growth stalled (starting 2015). Investors learned that midstream firms were far more exposed to fluctuations in energy prices than previously thought (most supposedly fee-based contracts had a price component to it, marketing services did terribly, and utilization rates plummeted in certain locations).

Some firms like Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) got rid of IDRs, as did ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE), because the cost of equity for the MLP was through the roof. In order to grow, midstream firms were constantly taking on debt and/or issuing out units to fund these growth projects. This was due to a vast majority of the MLP's DCF generation (90% or higher) not being retained by the MLP but instead being paid out to investors.

Implications for Energy Transfer

When the cost of equity and the cost of debt skyrocket, the past midstream business model fails miserably unless the firm can find ridiculously economical ventures to invest in (it didn't). This is why Energy Transfer Equity, the GP, was forced to offer IDR waivers to Energy Transfer Partners, the MLP. Kelcy Warren is the CEO and Chairman of Energy Transfer Partners and is the Chairman of Energy Transfer Equity. Those waivers last through the end of 2017. From ETP's Q2 2016 conference call:

"ETE announced an IDR reduction transaction that is intended to increase ETP's distributable cash flow. ETE has agreed to a total reduction in incentive distribution rights from ETP in the aggregate amount of $720 million over a period of seven quarters, beginning with the quarter ending June 30, 2016 through the quarter ending December 31, 2017."

The reason why ETE would be willing to accept smaller payments from ETP is so the MLP can fund its growth projects, as without the waivers, ETP would have had to tear into its balance sheet and financial position to cover those expenditures. ETP is already using JVs to mitigate its risk, which is why it recently sold off part of its stake in the soon-to-be-completed Rover pipeline.

The idea is that over the long haul, both ETP and ETE stand to gain from a stronger midstream asset base and ideally an improved financial position. But there have been short- to medium-term concerns for ETE, as its coverage ratio fell below 1.0X.

During the first half of 2017, ETE's payout coverage ratio (adjusted DCF divided by payouts) was 0.91X. Add back the $319 million in "IDR relinquishments, net of distributions on Class I Units" to the $546 million in "total cash distributions from investments in subsidiaries" and ETE's coverage ratio shoots well over 1.0X. Inputting that info from ETE's supplemental information report to its reconciliation of distributable cash flow, ETE's adjusted DCF (1H 2017) would grow from $455 million to $744 million. An implied coverage ratio of 1.49X.

However, clearly not having those IDR waivers would hurt ETP and force the MLP to make a hard decision between growth and financial stability. ETP generated an adjusted $1.897 billion in DCF during 1H 2017 while paying out $1.648 billion to its partners. That includes the general partner interest, IDR payments, common units held by the public and common units held by the parent. IDR waivers pulled the amount of cash ETP had to pay out to its partners down by $319 million.

Keep in mind ETE is still pocketing IDR payments from ETP, which totaled a gross $773 million in 1H 2017, $454 million net of the waivers. ETE's limited partner and general partner interest generated $30 million and $8 million from ETP in 1H, respectively. Clearly IDRs are a key part of ETE.

So instead of ETP sporting a 1.15X distribution coverage ratio in 1H (found by taking DCF generation and dividing that by payouts to partners) that would have come in at 0.965X. In Q2, that would have improved to 0.986X but still would come up short. Considering ETP used the $250 million in excess cash flow generation in 1H to cover a small portion of its $2.7 billion in 1H growth capex, having payouts become a drain on ETP would be a major negative.

Mea Culpa

When I wrote my first Energy Transfer article, I really should have expanded on this issue of IDR waivers first, then gone into my 1H review. I jumped the gun a bit and felt a strong need to correct my sentiments regarding the Energy Transfer family. Here are my thoughts and adjustments to How Energy Transfer Partners Fully Covers An 11% Yield.

I don't think ETE's IDRs will last, which is why I breezed over the issue. Including the impact of the waivers, ETP's Q2 coverage ratio was 1.18X and ETE's coverage ratio was almost back over 1.0X, so I was looking at the midstream firm's future under that assumption. A few reasons why.

One, IDRs cripple ETP's ability to fund growth projects and its cost of equity would remain sky-high while its large long-term debt burden of $32 billion on top of just under $7 billion in current liabilities means taking on more debt just isn't viable. At least not logical anyway.

Two, Kelcy Warren heavily alluded to that being a possibility. When asked (by an analyst on its Q2 2017 call):

"And final question, I know you've received -- and are probably sick of the question about simplification -- leverage. Currently where it's at is probably the primary limiting factor. Have you looked at any options where you can simplify the IDRs and convert them into ETP units, but not actually combine the two entities, which would then avoid needing to go to the agencies to get an IG rating for both companies, effectively resulting in 2 entities outstanding, 1 IG, 1 not? Wondering if you have thought about that, or if it's something that you might pursue as a strategy going forward?"

Kelcy Warren replied:

"This is Kelcy. Yes, we have thought about that. We are looking at all of our options right now of what would be -- if there's an interim step that can be done sooner. So yes, we've looked at that."

Later on in the Energy Transfer's call, the issue came up again in a different light, where an analyst asked if ETP would generate enough DCF to let those waivers expire early. The answer was that three years of growth projects boosting EBITDA would help turn that around by the end of the year, and that letting those waivers expire would be possible.

Hardly, the answer wasn't very convincing (like an upstream firm saying it would pump itself out of a weak pricing environment) and indicated that management was currently struggling with what to do once 2018 comes 'round.

Sure, there are projects like the Rover pipeline, the Revolution project, and the Dakota Access pipeline, among many others, to carry ETP higher but will that be enough to offset the terrible impact of IDRs? Probably not.

Final thoughts

Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP would become much stronger companies if IDRs were eliminated. While ETP would need to issue out a bunch of units to ETE to get rid of those, growing its required quarterly distribution towards its common units, that would still get rid of the single biggest burden dragging down ETP's unit price.

For Energy Transfer Equity LP, while one could easily argue there would be some short-term pain, it would have a much stronger partner to profit off of in the future. If the IDR issue isn't settled, then there would be further pain down the road, and ETE's unit price would continue to languish alongside ETP's. Energy Transfer Equity LP investors can't make money if Energy Transfer Partners LP is getting taken down by ridiculous IDR payments. Like ripping a band-aid off your arm quickly versus cutting the band-aid off slowly with a pair of scissors by removing the skin attached to it.

The synergies from the ETP-SXL merger is supposed to save Energy Transfer $200 million annually by 2019; why not keep the movement going. Simplicity is the way to go. Smaller G&A, legal, regulatory, and filling requirements are always welcome.

Also, Energy Transfer Partners LP is currently running a $1 billion ATM (at-the-market), the ability to issue out common units whenever over a given period, program to cover its financing needs. $750 million in capacity is still available. That is merely compounding the problem until a long-term solution is found.

I'll leave you with this choice quote from analyst Ethan Bellamy:

"And then ETP's cost of equity. I mean, frankly, it stinks. It's not competitive."

The Energy Transfer family has a solid slate of assets, it just needs to get its corporate structure-related ducks in order.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.