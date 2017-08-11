Wall Street Breakfast: Equities Face Worst Week Of 2017

Stocks

Snap tumbled over 14% in after-hours trading, with the firm reporting a decrease in its daily active users. Its quarterly loss nearly quadrupled amid slowing revenue, adding to fears the social media company could be succumbing to competition from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). SNAP is "still in the very early stages" of monetizing, CEO Evan Spiegel said on an earnings call.

The exodus at Uber continues... Ryan Graves, who serves as senior vice president of operations and is on the executive leadership team, will relinquish those positions in mid-September. Meanwhile, one of UBER's largest shareholders, Benchmark Capital, has sued co-founder and ousted CEO Travis Kalanick, claiming he has not honored the terms of his resignation to force him off the board.

A consortium has been formed by Toyota (NYSE:TM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and other technology and auto companies to create an ecosystem for big data used in connected cars. "It's estimated that the data volume between vehicles and the cloud will reach 10 exabytes per month around 2025, approximately 10,000 times larger than the present volume," the group said in a statement.

It would represent Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) latest attempt to use its massive customer base, tech savvy and bargaining power to shake up a big market. The world's largest online retailer is seeking to partner with U.S. venue owners to sell event tickets, sources told Reuters, a move that could loosen Ticketmaster's (NYSE:LYV) powerful grip on the lucrative business.

The hacker who stole TV show scripts from HBO (NYSE:TWX) has leaked an email, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, showing a company executive offering a "bounty payment" to the cyber-thief. "As a show of good faith on our side, we are willing to commit to making a bug bounty payment of $250,000 to you as soon as we can establish the necessary account and acquire bitcoin."

Investigators have uncovered a global financial network run by a senior Islamic State official that funneled money to an alleged ISIS operative in the U.S. Mohamed Elshinawy had pretended to sell computer printers on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) as a cover to receive payments through PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), according to a recently unsealed FBI affidavit.

On watch... Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) is banning its traders from dealing with certain Venezuelan bonds, fearing any potential reputational fallout from supporting the government of Nicolas Maduro. Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) came under political pressure for buying a reported $2.8B in Venezuelan bonds at a significant discount.

China's cyber regulator is investigating the country's top social media sites over content banned by the Communist Party. The Cyberspace Administration said WeChat (OTCPK:TCEHY), Tieba (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) have users spreading "violence and terror, false rumors, obscene pornography and other hazards to national security, public safety and social order."

Citing concerns about online harassment, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has canceled a company-wide meeting scheduled to discuss the controversy over a recent employee memo opposing diversity policies. "Googlers are writing in, concerned about their safety and worried they may be 'outed' publicly for asking a question in the Town Hall," declared CEO Sundar Pichai, saying the company was exploring other forums for the discussion.

President Trump has declared the opioid crisis a national emergency, a designation that would offer states and federal agencies more resources and power to combat the epidemic. "We're going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis. It is a serious problem the likes of which we have never had." Related tickers: JNJ, ENDP, TEVA, ABC, MCK, INSY, DEPO, AGN, ALKS, MNK, AMPH, PFE, BDSI, DRRX, CARA, COLL, EGLT, PTIE, ACUR, PTX, ACRX, IPCI, KMPH, TRVN