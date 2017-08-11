IAC/InterActiveCorp Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/10/17)

The travel group of stocks has slowed down.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, August 10.

Bullish Call

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC): "We don't back trucks up after we've had a run to 22,000 and we've got ICBMs pointed at us. What we do is we pick gingerly. I think InterActive had a terrific quarter, and I do think you should buy it, but not all at once. Not with this market, not with these little press conferences and not with the fire and the fury."

Bearish Calls

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA): It's a good stock, but Cramer prefers Nike (NYSE:NKE) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) instead. He advised caution, as all these stocks have run up.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW): No. It's a short squeeze.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP): Its last quarter was not good. Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is a better pick.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL): The company's last quarter wasn't as good. Hold off buying the stock.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG): The travel group has paused.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up