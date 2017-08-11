DryShips Inc.: Big Volume Dispels All Doubt (Almost)

DryShips blew through a key price level, on huge volume, that it sold off at last week. Volume was more than 45 million in comparison with 46 million week-to-date.

Trading in DryShips Inc. (DRYS) started in a desultory fashion this week, but, beginning Tuesday August 8th, DRYS commenced a rally finishing up 24% from its $1.30 Monday close to a $1.77 close on Wednesday on decent volume. On Thursday August 11th, DRYS put to rest any question about another reverse stock split (barring another act of nefarious shareholder sabotage by management) by rallying another 15% and closing above $2 on booming volume of 45.25 million shares.

The table below provides estimates of the remaining equity issuance assuming equity issuance week-to-date equaled between 5% and 7% of volume traded. As a percentage of EMV, remaining equity issuance is likely below 35% at Thursday's close and there is a decent chance that management took advantage of the volume today and issued shares at a greater than 5% of volume pace. In either event, the remaining equity issuance is at a very manageable level and, barring any detrimental action by management, the stock is likely to rally into the earnings announcement (not necessarily in a straight line!)

DryShips Inc. Equity Issuance Estimate (millions) Shares Traded August 7th -August 11th 89.345 Estimate of VWAP $1.77 Issuance Discount to VWAP 6% Assumed Average Issuance Price 1.6638 Percentage of Volume Issued 5% 6% 7% Estimated Equity Issuance 7.43 8.92 10.41 Remaining Equity Issuance August 4th 32.9 Estimated Remaining Equity Issuance @ August 11th 25.47 23.98 22.49 August 11th Close $2.05 Estimated Shares O/S @ August 11th 36.01 36.91 37.80 Estimated EMV @ August 10th $73.82 $75.66 $77.49 Remaining Equity Issuance as % of EMV 34.5% 31.7% 29.0%

Dry Bulk Spot Rates

If management shows some discipline and does not announce another stock offering subsequent to the completion of the current Prospectus Supplement, DRYS may start to trade based on some measure of fundamental value less a discount for management perfidy. Dry bulk spot rates and FFAs have rallied steadily over the last few weeks during a typically weaker or shoulder period for the market. Cape Size spot rates were just below $15k today and Panamax rates are rebounding from their summer swoon and are nearing $10k. In the past, management has estimated EBITDA at $77 million for the fully deployed fleet (i.e. including the three VLGCs to be delivered September, October, and December). With the recent run up in Cape Size rates, management may well revise that number up during the earnings conference call.

Earnings Release Date

Still no news from DRYS on the earnings date. Here is what I wrote in my last article.

Still no announcement of the Q2 earnings release date. Given the magnitude of equity issuance and ship purchases and frequency of stock splits during the quarter, perhaps it is not a surprise. Is it possible that there may be disclosure issues due to the lawsuits, GE ownership through open market purchases, preferred voting rights, or a myriad of other possible issues? We shall see. If we don't have an announcement by next Monday, I will start to become a bit suspicious.

No change to those sentiments. I would add, however, that the likelihood of the equity issuance being completed under the current Prospectus Supplement by the earnings release date increases with each passing date. As a foreign issuer, DRYS is not under a deadline. Could this be a cause for the delay? We will see.

Conclusion

DRYS closed at $2.05 on August 11th and exited the price range (to the upside) within which the recent reverse stock splits were announced. With the estimated remaining equity issuance under the current Prospectus Supplement likely below 35% of DRYS estimated EMV at August 11th, the probability of another reverse split is off the table in my opinion. DRYS management, however, has proven to be callously indifferent to shareholders and completely untrustworthy, so a risk remains. A reverse stock split at this juncture would look highly suspicious and probably something management wants to avoid due to the current lawsuits. To be short the stock at these levels, you must be convinced that the DRYS will execute another reverse split, and soon. With the remaining estimated equity issuance equal to 35% of estimated EMV, I believe it is more likely that the stock price will rally into the earnings announcement (again not in a straight line) and that management will not indulge in another split between now and earnings.

