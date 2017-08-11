Pfizer Likely To Remain A Bond Surrogate Until 2020

Overview of Q2

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) recently reported its second quarter earnings, disappointing many as total revenues reflected a 2% decline coming in at $12.9 billion. The revenues were also $180 million shy of meeting analyst consensus, dampening investor confidence in the top lines of the company. This has happened despite the Medivation and Hospira acquisitions last year, bringing into question the return on invested capital that can actually be drawn out from these and other acquisitions that Pfizer has recently made. EPS reported a better performance, as it increased 5% Y-o-Y, coming in at $0.67/share for the quarter, beating analyst consensus by 2 cents a share. I believe that a portion of this increase in earnings is attributable to the cost controls that Pfizer has displayed. Y-o-Y we have seen total adjusted cost and expenses decline by 3%. Nonetheless, these gains weren’t enough to please investors since the road ahead appears to be a bumpy one for Pfizer.

Gearing up for growth

I foresee the upcoming months to be tough primarily because Pfizer as it is set to face the issue of losing its patent exclusivity. I believe the company will have its back against the wall when it comes to posting better revenue performances in the current year. Other than the revenue impacts of recent acquisitions not kicking in, we saw Pfizers legacy drugs, Prevnar and Enbal not do so well during the quarter, which depressed the top lines beyond what was expected. I am expecting this dampened performance for these two drugs to continue on for the rest of the year, owing to tough competition they face in the market. Post 2017 I believe that things will begin to look up for Pfizer - the company does have a strong channel of 25-30 new drug releases that are likely to materialize over the next five years. Favorable progress reports regarding this channel of new products has even led to BMO Capital Markets upgrading the stock to outperform, certainly indicating that the company does have enough up its sleeves to curb the impact from any dents occurring due to losing patent exclusivity. My best guess would be that once these products start rolling out (since 15 of them are expected to be chartbusters) we could be looking at healthy increments to the company’s top line in the years to come, with possible 2%-3% increases on a Y-o-Y basis. With revenues eventually heading north in the years to come, I am expecting the company to post much higher improvements in its cash flow position and its earnings, in turn leading to price increases for Pfizer’s stock.

EPS and dividend returns to remain stable

Apart from the disappointment on the revenue front, things don’t seem to be going to bad as the company’s financial fundamentals remain string overall. Pfizer should be given credit for its healthy balance sheet position where it has managed to reduce its debt burden from the Wyeth acquisition rather diligently. At the end of 2016, we saw the long term debt come down to $31.398 billion, putting its D/E ratio at 0.6.

Pfizer has affirmed its commitment to consistently reward its shareholders through dividends, as we have seen the company sustain its payout for more than two decades. With the exception of two years when the company slashed its dividend to fund its Wyeth acquisition, the company has reported a healthy free cash flow position allowing them to fund their dividend comfortably. I believe that the company’s free cash flow position has been effected, although mildly, by its declining revenues, it hasn’t taken a big enough hit to threaten the dividend payout for shareholders. In other words, the dividends from owning Pfizer are safe and sustainable – two words that any income seeking investor would seek in a stock. Thanks to the good cash flow position of the company, I am expecting the EPS performance to improve on the back of its share repurchase program. The shares repurchase program worth $6.4 billion is undoubtedly going to uplift the EPS position as share count is expected to decline to less than 6 billion outstanding shares. In the most recent quarter we were able to see the impact of these share repurchases kicking in where net income grew by 50% Y-o-Y but diluted EPS reported a 53% Y-o-Y increase.

Takeaway

While Pfizer seems to be in a it of a fix at the moment, I see light at the end of the tunnel for the company. Come the period 2020 and beyond, I believe that the company is bound to do well for a number of reasons which include blockbuster drugs making their way into the market, a downward trend in loss of exclusivities, and perhaps using up of the mountain of cash to acquire companies that will get the wheels in motion to turn this pharma company into a powerhouse. In short, in the next 10 years we could see some significant upside in Pfizer owing to a number of positives playing out in its favor. On a personal level, I would like to see management hinting at rationalizing its spending on R&D, but that is just a personal opinion and Pfizer may be able to do well without it as well.

For now, I believe that Pfizer would be your best bet for an income seeking investment for now. With the dividends safe, and a possible increase posted in the beginning of next year, you’re looking at a stable stream of income for yourself. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to say the same about the capital returns from the stock as price increases of the stock have displayed slow progression. Analyzing the past 5 year trend, I haven’t seen this stock climb beyond the $40 mark, and don’t see it crossing that line any time in the next 1 year. However, as Pfizer seems to be investing in its long term outlook more at the moment (click here to read about its recent move to expand its gene therapies plant), I believe that the gains from now product launches will be priced into the stock over the next 5 years, finally getting the needle moving and eventually allowing this stock to be classified as a total return pick for your portfolio. Till then, it remains a bond surrogate for investors, with a potentially bright future allowing it to graduate to the total return category in the next 5 years or so. If you do have the capacity to hold on to a stock that is constructing a promising future for itself, I’d recommend an investment in Pfizer as the current price levels prove to be a good entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.