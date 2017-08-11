Chicago Bridge & Iron: Potential Post-Crash Play

August of 2017 isn't such a great time to be a shareholder of Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI). After news broke regarding its second quarter earnings release and after the company not only got rid of its distribution but also announced radical changes to the firm, shares of the energy infrastructure giant tanked as much as 24% in after-hours trading. In what follows, I will detail why some of the data relating to the press release and conference call was undeniably bad but I will also touch upon what I believe this could mean for the firm's valuation moving forward.

A look at the bad news

My purpose of this piece is not to focus on quarterly figures that are widely-reported. Such a discussion wouldn't be substantive in my view and might distract from the really important developments associated with the company's press release. Having said that, let's dive right on in and look at some of the bad news that sent shares plummeting.

For starters, I think it's important to touch on CBI's problem contracts. Since the severe mitigation of their Westinghouse troubles and since the sale of their Capital Services segment in order to pay down debt, problems surrounding four of their contracts have taken center stage. In addition to Cameron LNG and Freeport LNG, management has also cited (as they did in the first quarter) two union-led projects that have hurt their financial expectations.

The two union projects resulted, in the quarter, in $181 million in additional charges, which is on top of what was seen in the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile, Cameron and Freeport, both of which are behind schedule, resulted in charges totaling $367 million for the quarter, bringing total charges between these four projects to $548 million. To be fair to management, they stated that they are seeking reimbursement on some project-related costs that they believe are not protected by their customers' agreements but, while the firm has done well to collect on similar contracts in the past, there is no guarantee that they will succeed.

Another negative for the company during the quarter was cash flow. While the prior expectation by management, before the CEO change, was that operating cash flow this year would be positive, which now seems highly unlikely. Year-to-date, the business has seen cash outflows of $466.11 million, with $175.43 million of it attributable to the second quarter of this year. For the second half of this year, management is assuming that higher project costs will result in cash flow being neutral for said six months, while earnings per share during the second half of the year should range between $1 and $1.25.

In addition to the aforementioned issues that hurt the firm, we also have the issue of its backlog. As of the end of the second quarter, backlog is $13.61 billion. While this is better than the $13.01 billion seen as of the end of its fourth quarter of 2016, it's a bit lower than the $13.98 billion management reported for the end of the company's first quarter of this year. Despite seeing strength prior to the quarter relating to new project opportunities, CBI saw a soft spot in the market when it comes to project awards. As a short-term thing, this isn't a problem, but if a downtrend develops here, it could be harmful for shareholders in the long run.

The last negative I need to address relates to the company's distribution. Although I do not personally see management's decision to cut its dividend to $0, a move that will preserve between $28 million and $30 million in cash per year, as bad (I really dislike distributions and prefer the cash invested back into the enterprise), my gut feeling is that the market doesn't like to see the distribution cut. Thankfully, this is probably an extremely small part of the pressure shares are seeing right now because of how small the distribution is, but every negative provided by management is a reason for shareholders to not like the business.

A massive and controversial move

Despite paying down its debt during the quarter, reducing it from around $2.4 billion to $1.84 billion thanks to the sale of its Capital Services segment, CBI happened, unfortunately, to trip some covenants associated with its debt. In its press release, management stated that they have received waivers for these but this is contingent on paying down a sizable amount of debt by the end of this year. To address this, the firm decided that it would be in shareholders' best interests if a divestiture of its Technology segment (along with some other operations) is made.

In the past, I have covered how exciting the Technology segment of CBI is. Not only is it responsible for $1.16 billion in backlog, up $64.65 million from the first quarter and up $134 million from the end of last year, the segment is also a cash cow. Due to the nature of the business, segment profits margins of 30% to 40% are not unreasonable and, as the global energy industry shows signs of recovering, it's likely that these assets have attractive growth potential as well.

According to management, the assets being sold produce EBITDA of more than $200 million per year. By my own math, focusing solely on segment operating income, I came up, with the Technology segment alone, with over $188 million. Either way, such a strong asset base has a great deal of potential but that potential can be realized in more ways than one. You see, while I would much prefer that CBI retain these operations, there is the general belief that they can fetch in excess of $2 billion if they sell them. It should be mentioned, for those who follow the business closely, which the sale will not include its NET Power venture.

By selling its Technology segment at $2 billion even, net of expenses, CBI would be capable of paying down all of its debt while also increasing its cash on hand to the tune of $157 million. It appears, however, as though management is not interested in paying down 100% of its debt on a net basis because it stated that it would keep a reasonable amount, likely in the range of 1 to 1.5 times EBITDA, on its books. In sum, management stated that it intends to pay down all of its debt but it will then proceed to issue more to stay within that range. This will allow some amount of capital to be invested into the business itself.

While the Technology sale in and of itself may be viewed by some of you as negative and others as positive, one other thing that should be stated that is undeniably positive relates to cost-cutting measures. Management has stated that it has embarked on a plan to reduce its costs to the tune of $100 million (not as a one-time thing but as a recurring reduction). As a rule of thumb, I am always skeptical when I see the management team of any firm announce material cuts, but if CBI can pull through on this, it would certainly assist in the value creation potential of the business.

What is CBI worth?

I have no delusions that this quarterly release was in any way "good". There were positive parts to it, without any doubt, and there were also negative parts. As a whole, I would make the case that the negative outweighed the positive. Even of the positive, one is purely speculative (the cost-cutting), while the other leads to management getting rid of its most attractive assets.

In a prior article about CBI, I made the case that, depending on what kind of multiple you apply to the firm's cash flow, it would likely be worth between $37.50 per share (assuming a multiple of 10) and $60.83 per share (if it matched the average multiple of 16.22 of its peers). By applying upside potential driven by its Technology segment, I suggested that the long-term potential of the business could be between $45 and $72.99 per share using the same kind of multiples. After careful consideration, I believe, for the first time since I began following and investing in CBI, which its intrinsic value has been impaired.

Does this mean that I intend to sell my shares? No, not quite (though I may sell them in exchange for long-term call options to leverage upside potential). Rather, I am recalibrating my expectations of where I believe fair value is. In looking over matters, I wanted to see what kind of cash flow potential CBI has moving forward. Certainly, this year is a wash, but with such large charges already applied to its books regarding its four problem contracts, I suspect that further material revisions that would adversely affect the business are probably not going to happen.

Because of this, I am approaching the firm as though this year is a wash but next year will start the positive cash flows, in a stable manner at that, again. To figure out what kind of cash flow potential the new CBI will have, I used 2016's financials (after adjusting for impairments) and stripped out its Technology segment and its Capital Services segment. By making some minor assumptions, I arrived at a scenario where, without these segments, the company should be capable of generating operating cash flow of $282.72 million. This number was based on the assumption that the pro rata share of segment profit generated by each segment was the pro rata share each segment contributed to operating cash flow, and it's based on the assumption that CBI would have been capable of generating $380 million in operating cash flow per year without its two segment sales (which was the mid-point of 2017's guidance after the first quarter).

However, we also need to take into consideration the impact of reduced debt. If we assume that management pays down debt to, say, $424.08 million (which would be representative of 1.5 times operating cash flow), and that it would do so on a pro rata basis, we would also be able to add on an extra $38.80 million in the form of interest savings after applying a 35% tax rate and accounting for the tax shield the corporation benefits from. That brings total operating cash flow to $321.52 million. I did not, in any of this though, include any of the $100 million in cost savings since I see that as unreliable and I believe that it should account for the margin of error in my analysis.

When compared to CBI's market cap which, using the after-hours share price quote I looked at, was $1.36 billion, this implies a price/operating cash flow multiple on the business of only 4.22 which, again, is well below the 16.22 times earnings (for a healthy CBI, operating cash flow and earnings should closely follow one another) I had calculated in my aforementioned article for its peers. If you apply a multiple of, say, 10 on operating cash flow, you would arrive at a valuation for CBI of $3.215 billion. A higher multiple of 12 would result in a valuation of $3.858 billion. On a per-share basis, which suggests a value per share for the business of between $31.89 and $38.28.

To see whether this is realistic or if I'm reaching for the stars, I decided to look back in time. As I'm sure we can all agree to, looking at price/operating cash flow multiples for the company during the financial crisis wouldn't be fair. However, it would also be unreasonable to look at the picture following the purchase of Shaw Group. This leaves me a three-year window, dating from 2010 through 2012, which I feel comfortable using. As you can see in the table below, the price/operating cash flow multiple of the business ranged between 9.92 in 2012 and 10.68 in 2011, all for a three-year average for the business of 10.42. This is on the lower end of the scale that I'm using, but it's close enough that I believe that a multiple of 10 to 12 times operating cash flow is acceptable.

*Created by Author

Another question you might have is whether my base cash flow assumption for CBI is realistic. Truth be told, a lot of things have changed for the business and they are continuing to change. This makes it hard to quantify what the picture will look like. Going back to the 2010 to 2012 window, as you can see in the aforementioned table, the aggregate profit margins of the business, after taking out its Technology operations, came out to between 6.31% and 6.59% of sales.

Management currently expects that revenue for CBI moving forward will range between $6.5 billion and $7.5 billion per year, which means that my own estimates assume a margin from the remaining segments of just 4.29% to 4.95%. If anything, once these problem contracts are taken care of, my approach appears to be conservative.

There are, however, some other things that we should keep in mind. While we do not know what CBI's balance sheet will look like after its Technology segment is sold, we can do a rough estimate. You see, management disclosed that assets in the segment, as of the end of the second quarter of this year, total $986.49 million. If management does, indeed, walk away with $2 billion from the sale of the segment (I wouldn't be surprised to see them walk away with more to be honest with you), and if net debt is reduced such that 1.5 times operating cash flow (my substitute for EBITDA) is used, and if nothing else changes in the balance sheet moving forward, then there should be a noticeable improvement in the company's financial condition.

*Created by Author

In the table above, you can see CBI's balance sheet as it is today and see it as it would be following a $2 billion net sale. What we can see here is that the firm's book value of equity would soar from $1.22 billion to over $2.23 billion. Now, as a disclosure, if there are any goodwill impairments associated with the sale (it sounds like there shouldn't be), then assets may end up lower by said amount while equity will be lower by the same amount as well. On a tangible basis, the firm's book value would improve from a negative $1.82 billion to a negative $803.88 million, which is far more attractive than it has been in a while.

On another line of thought, it should be mentioned that the company's backlog/revenue ratio (as well as other important metrics I looked at) would certainly improve. This measure would, using current data combined with management's expectations, range between 1.66 and 1.92, which is pretty much in line with the 1.96 averaged by companies like Fluor (FLR), Jacobs Engineering (JEC), McDermott (MDR), and KBR (KBR). In essence, we would have a firm that, because of changes to its capital structure and because of expected revenue moving forward, would be far more comparable to its peers and might, as a result, warrant a higher multiple once the dust settles.

While I am not counting on a higher multiple (as I'll explain in more detail in the next section of this piece), one thing I am relying on is excess cash. Every quarter, CBI makes due with a certain amount of cash on hand that is needed in order to meet the needs of the capital-intensive operations that it runs. In the second quarter of this year, which number totaled $354.92 million. If we assume, with its smaller set of operations, which this is perfectly adequate moving forward, we need to take into consideration the excess cash that CBI will have on its books after its Technology segment's sales and after the firm reduces debt by the amount I suggested. This excess cash boils down to $581.07 million but could be higher or lower depending on the segment's net sales price.

If you look at this cash the right way, you would want to value it separately from the business since it would be an irregularly-large chunk of capital that management might use for growth or for something else. Assuming this is the case, it would boil down to added value of about $5.76 per share. Adding this to my prior range for the business of 10 to 12 times operating cash flow/earnings, we would arrive at a value for the enterprise of between $37.65 and $44.04. If management can come through on cost savings and if we apply a 35% tax rate on these, it would push shares up between $6.45 and $7.74 apiece as well, giving a full potential for shares of between $44.10 and $51.78. Again, I am not personally holding my breath on the cost savings. This is just to provide context of what could happen if things go well.

*Created by Author: All Per-Share Amounts

One issue

All throughout my analysis, I made the assumption that we don't see any more material mishaps. As at least one of my readers pointed out before the earnings release, management may have used this quarter to get all the garbage into the open. This does appear to be the case but there's no guarantee that there won't be further adverse developments. What does this mean in my opinion?

Well, I personally believe that CBI has a credibility issue, and I believe a lot of my readers would agree. Management has made a number of errors along the way, which has resulted in a loss of trust in the investment community. Because of this, and despite the firm having a far stronger balance sheet if its Technology segment sale goes through as expected, I do not believe it would make sense to apply a multiple on operating cash flow or on earnings that is in excess of 12 at this time. If management can prove itself in the quarters to come, with this quarter being the one where it let all of its baggage out, then this could change and it wouldn't be unreasonable to see it trade at 14 times results, if not better, if the energy space recovers as I believe it will. Until then, though, and until its Technology sale is finalized, it deserves to trade at some discount to its peers.

An update on my own standing in CBI's shares

This tidbit here was written several hours after the rest of this article. After seeing shares of CBI fall far more than I anticipated, I found out that I was no longer restricted from buying more based on a percent of AUM approach. In response, at around the -32% mark, I increased my current stake in the firm by just over 15%. At current prices, I have the ability to grow my stake by a further 11% from the size of my current holding and am considering doing so but I'm also thinking of moving to the call option strategy where I can leverage upside potential while freeing up capital to invest elsewhere. I have not made up my mind on this yet and I may wait to see how shares react in the days to come before making a final determination. Either way, I will let my readers know if my approach to CBI changes in the manner I described. Based on the analysis I conducted, I do not see myself selling any shares in the foreseeable future unless I take the call option approach, but I will adjust as the data comes in.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I wish I could say that I was happy with the results of CBI's second quarter. If I said so, I would be lying and my own personal goal is to be as unbiased as possible in my work. The fact of the matter is that what came out was undeniable bad, but through that bad stuff we can see the path that lies ahead for the firm. Once its troubles (debt, these four projects, and proving credibility) are done with, the firm will be in a nice position to move ahead and, given how the data looks, the upside potential of the business could be quite material.

