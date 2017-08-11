Dividend Champion Portfolio August Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the rebalance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next-highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of July):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-yr. Target Corp. TGT 4.38 11.81 13.7 Altria Group Inc. MO 3.76 8.57 8.6 Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 5.53 999 28.8 AT&T Inc. T 5.03 18.31 2.2 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 3.03 17.8 16.4 Sonoco Products Co. SON 3.22 18.36 5.9 W.W. Grainger Inc. GWW 3.07 19.19 10.4 Old Republic International ORI 3.87 12.66 1.4 Genuine Parts Co. GPC 3.18 18.38 6.4 Weyco Group Inc. WEYS 3.16 18.34 5.8 United Bankshares Inc. UBSI 3.83 17.51 1.8 T. Rowe Price Group TROW 2.76 14.19 12.4 People's United Financial, Inc. PBCT 3.96 19.38 1.5 Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM 3.85 33.49 6.6 Consolidated Edison ED 3.33 19.09 2.9 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 3.15 20.6 6.2 National Retail Properties NNN 4.75 35.38 3.6 Community Trust Bancorp CTBI 3.06 16.18 2.8 Emerson Electric EMR 3.22 23.19 4.7 Coca-Cola Company KO 3.23 47.75 7.7 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG 2.99 18.46 4.1 Chevron Corp. CVX 3.96 71.37 3.2 Eagle Financial Services OTCQX:EFSI 2.95 15.13 2.6 Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT 3.41 23.99 1.6 V.F. Corp. VFC 2.7 23.56 18.7

There is no turnover in the portfolio for August. I will use the available cash in the portfolio to purchase 49 additional shares of HP, which will lower its average cost basis. The current portfolio is below:

Position Shares Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends PBCT 1758 17.86 7/7/2017 $31,397.88 $30,448.56 -3.02% ED 390 70.41 12/7/2016 $27,459.90 $32,471.40 18.25% ORI 1145 16.22 4/4/2014 $18,571.90 $22,155.75 19.30% ADM 762 41.95 6/6/2017 $31,965.90 $32,377.38 1.29% TGT 391 68.65 6/3/2016 $26,842.15 $22,627.17 -15.70% MO 400 58.14 1/7/2016 $23,256.00 $26,124.00 12.33% TROW 300 71.35 7/5/2016 $21,405.00 $24,954.00 16.58% HP 390 76.57 10/6/2014 $29,862.30 $18,127.20 -39.30% WEYS 1088 27.81 3/7/2017 $30,257.28 $29,724.16 -1.76% T 650 38.13 3/7/2016 $24,784.50 $24,934.00 0.60%



Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.