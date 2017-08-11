Overvalued Doesn't Mean Sell - Cramer's Mad Money (8/10/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, August 10.

Is the market overvalued and dangerous? "Look, these statements about the market being too high roll off the tongue so easily. The bears sure were right today, right? They could be right again tomorrow. But that doesn't mean they could be right over the intermediate term, which is the term that I like to think about," said Cramer.

The tensions between US and North Korea are legitimate but the worries of market being overvalued are stretched. Some stock may be overvalued. The big consumer names trade between 20-25 times earnings which is costly even though they pay dividends. "But their dividends are often much higher than Treasurys and Treasurys give you no upside whatsoever, so what are you supposed to do? If you choose to hide in Treasurys while these stocks, frolicked higher, you've missed out a big run. Where I come from, you know what they call that? A mistake," he added.

Listening to the bears will not get you anything. If that were true, all the big moves in FANG stocks that seem overvalued now would have been missed. May be expensive doesn't mean sell. "The most disciplined thing you could've done with these stocks was to stay long through all the jeremiads by the graybeards to get out of them. You had to tune out the sirens of skepticism who said they were dangerous," said Cramer.

The best time to buy stock is when fund managers are at the opposite side of the trade. It takes guts but it's worth it.

"Listen to yourself. Do your own work. But understand that it takes a ton of discipline and conviction to own a Facebook or an Amazon or an Apple through these runs, and you aren't an idiot if you do. You're smart. In fact, I have one word for you: congratulations," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

The stock of Planet Fitness rallied 9% after the company reported strong earnings. Cramer interviewed CEO Chris Rondeau to know more about the quarter.

"If you think about our business model and our marketing, it's a marketing machine. So every incremental member that joins, 9% of that dues goes to marketing, fueling the next join," said Rondeau. They came public in 2015 with 7M members and since then then the gym has moved to 10M members.

"We have a very refined operating model. Not a lot of the fluff, the pools and the basketball courts and a lot of heavy payroll. We don't have the daycare and the juice bars and so on. Each franchise, which serves roughly 7,000 members on average, has a lot of equipment, is open 24 hours a day at most sites, very fixed cost business model, so every incremental member, once you break even, is incremental profit, right to the bottom line," he added.

Their gyms are suitable for the first time and the casual gym user and 49% of their members are millennials. Rondeau said their competition was the number of hours in the day.

CEO interview - US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

US Concrete reported a good quarter with 23% rise in revenue. Cramer interviewed CEO Bill Sandbrook to know what lies ahead and his take on Trump's infrastructure project.

Sandbrook said that they serve 350 trucks a day with 17 facilities across New York. As concrete is a perishable commodity, the company's huge network is required for success. They supplied concrete for the World Trade Center facility, renovations and expansions at LaGuardia airport and for all the bridges and road projects for that region.

He gave his take on the Trump infrastructure project. "Twenty-six states have raised their gas taxes, in order to support infrastructure spend. It's a dereliction of duty, what's going on with the federal government, slow-playing infrastructure investment," he said.

He adds that the benefit of infrastructure spend is that the local economies gets industrial jobs like the ones they offer. "The people have to live somewhere. They have to work somewhere. They have to shop somewhere. They have to go to a hospital somewhere. They have to have a school for their kids. There's a huge multiplier effect in bringing jobs into a local economy," said Sandbrook. He also mentioned that the death of retail doesn't affect them in a meaningful way.

CEO interview - Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY)

The stock of Cypress Semiconductor is up 15.5% for the year, a part of which was due to strong earnings. Cramer interviewed CEO Hassane El-Khoury to know more about the quarter and the transition of the company from a simple chip provider.

"First of all is the markets that we are focusing on. That's automotive, industrial and consumer, and then the technologies that we're providing in there: programmability, but more importantly, the connectivity. But the biggest change, I would tell you, is how we go to market. The days of customers taking multiple chips or just products and putting it together are past. They're behind us. The future is, how can a semiconductor supplier transform itself to a systems enabler in order to solve higher level problems that add value? That's where we are," said Khoury

The automotive sector accounts for 30% revenue and will be a growth diver for the future. They are going big into the internet-of things as well by providing chips for connected devices. The USB Type-C connections across devices will be a catalyst of growth as well.

Khoury said the company is focusing on implementation more than manufacturing. "That's where a lot of our investment is. It's no longer in, you know, hardware and technology. It's a lot of it in the software and system integration side of it, and that's really fueling the growth that we have," he added.

They are adding value for equipment makers by providing chips capable of solving high level problems.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

e.l.f beauty (NYSE:ELF): The company needs to beat numbers on both top and bottomline for it to go higher.

