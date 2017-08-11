July Employment Update: Confirms Expansion Forecast; S&P Valuations Rich

Economic Composite

I updated my economic composite to reflect the release of the U.S. Labor Department's employment report on August 4. The report showed an increase in nonfarm employment of 209,000 in July. The figure was solidly ahead of the consensus estimate of a gain of 180,000 as reported by Bloomberg.

Preliminary numbers for the previous two months were essentially unchanged.

Increases in nonfarm employment have been averaging a robust 184,000 through the first seven months of this year.

Temp employment in July grew 15,000 from the previous month and climbed 4.2% year over year. The preliminary figure for June was revised downward but was still up slightly from May and up 4% year over year. The preliminary number for May was relatively unchanged.

Since the start of the year, the monthly gain in temp employment has averaged a healthy 4%. It's an encouraging sign that employers, in the aggregate, are seeing enough strength in their business to bring on temps at this pace.

Fifteen thousand additional temps in July was better than my estimate of an increase of 5,000. The strong performance provides confidence in my estimates for the rest of the year. I continue to forecast modest monthly increases in the BLS temps data series for the economic composite. As a result, the composite continues to signal economic growth for the next 12 to 18 months. The composite is likely to range from 1.5 to 3.5 through December 2018, well into positive territory. I do not expect the economy to tip into recession.

The next Labor Department report is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 1. I expect to provide an update to the economic composite shortly after the report comes out.

Figure 1 below shows the actual monthly values of the economic composite from 1991 through the present and the estimated values through early 2019. In general, the composite remains positive during periods of economic expansion and turns negative during periods of recession. The vertical dashed lines mark the inflection points identified by the composite when the economy is poised to enter recession or has safely exited recession. It typically takes three consecutive months of a change in sign (from positive to negative and vice versa) to confirm a change in outlook.

Valuation Composite

According to my composite of publicly available forward P/E estimates, the current forward P/E on the S&P at 2,438 (Thursday, August 10 close) is 19.6.

I consider this the high end of fair value and have concerns the market is vulnerable to a shock at this level.

I would be a more determined buyer at a lower P/E, perhaps around 17.0, which would equate to roughly 2,100 on the S&P. However, I would continue to make regularly planned dollar-cost averaging allocations to equities that investors intend to hold for the long term, such as monthly or bi-weekly contributions to a 401(k) plan.

I don't recommend investors completely avoid what looks like an elevated stock market during periods of economic expansion. In an expansion, companies have the ability to grow into their P/Es by raising their earnings per share. What looks like a rich market P/E today may be more reasonable six to twelve months later as the "E" in "P/E" moves higher.

In fact, this process has played out this earnings season. As last week's Earnings Insight report from FactSet noted, with 84% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting results for 2Q17, 72% of those companies beat the mean EPS estimate. Earnings beats tend to cause analysts to raise their forward estimates, which pushes down forward P/Es.

A five-year chart of the valuation composite and the S&P 500 is below. The S&P has climbed about 8% so far this year, even while the market P/E has remained roughly steady and elevated. This, I believe, is a result of companies, as I mentioned above, growing into their P/Es by improving their earnings.

Track Record

The model's historical record is depicted in the chart below. The economic composite predicted the beginning and end of the 2000 recession and the 2008 recession. It also predicted the end of the early 1990s recession. Some of the data series used in the composite did not exist before 1990; hence, the start of the track record at that time.

In the two historical Overweight periods, the S&P rose 13% and 14% on an annualized basis. In the two historical Underweight periods, the S&P fell 18% and 9% on an annualized basis. In the current Overweight period, the S&P has been returning 11% annually.

Note: data for the S&P 500 on the chart below is month-end prices. As a result, the decline in the S&P in the last few days is not depicted.

Methodology

For a full discussion of the Chartwell method, I refer readers to a description of the process in my April employment update, under the heading "Methodology."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.