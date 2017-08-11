PPI Surprise - Why Investors Should Not Read Too Much Into It

But 80% of the decrease could be traced to one sector, and 60% of that to one product category.

The surprising decline in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July should not be interpreted as a measure of broad price trend. A great majority of the decline is traceable to one area.

The Producer Price Index fell by 0.1% in July month-to-month, where economists' expectations were for an increase of 0.1%. The decline was also matched against June's increase of 0.1%. This was the first decline of this sort since February. On a yearly basis, PPI fell to 1.9%, from 2.0% in June, not much of a move but still in the wrong direction.

Because the headline figure is often influenced by swings in volatile food (NYSE: DBA) or energy prices (NYSE: OIL), the government breaks out the data for us to see through such noise. However, when excluding food (NYSE: AGF) and energy (NYSE: USO) prices, Core PPI, as it is known, also decreased by 0.1% month-to-month, against expectations for a 0.2% increase. The decrease in Core PPI matched against a 0.1% rise in June. On a yearly basis, Core PPI declined to a rate of 1.8%, from 1.9%, again perplexing investors (NYSE: SPY).

PPI less food, energy and trade services was unchanged in July, which is notable; the change was marked against expectations for a 0.2% increase and against a 0.2% increase in June. On an annual basis, it declined to 1.9%, from 2.0%.

In fact, the government highlights for us in the report that over 80% of the decrease in final demand prices in July is attributable to the index for final demand services, which fell 0.2%. Furthermore, most of the July decrease in services can be traced to margins for final demand trade services, which fell 0.5%.

Trade indexes measure changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers. And, the government report notes, prices for final demand transportation and warehousing services declined 0.8%. Finally and importantly, the index for final demand services less trade, transportation (NYSE: IYT), and warehousing advanced 0.2%.

An even closer look at the data shows that about 60% of the July decrease in prices for final demand services is attributable to a 5.8% drop in margins for chemicals (NYSE: FSCHX) and allied products wholesaling. Other prices also fell, but the majority of the weakness was found here. Prices increased for traveler accommodation services (+2.2%) (NYSE: XLY) and for other areas.

Otherwise, also playing a role in July's price decrease was a 1.4% drop in gasoline prices (NYSE: UGA). In contrast, prices for grains soared 17.1%.

In conclusion, when a data point this important presents, it requires close inspection before investment opinions are based on it. The 0.2% advance in prices for final demand services less trade, transportation and warehousing is as important as the headline data point in this report, and also the Core PPI. Today offers another opportunity to consider pricing, with the Consumer Price Index data due. Core CPI could tell a completely different story than the headline PPI data and Core PPI data did. I suggest readers be aware of that, as the U.S. Federal Reserve certainly is. For more of my work on the economy and markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My position is via options.