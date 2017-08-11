One possible gamble is to accumulate SDRL below 0.33 until the end of next week, and wait for the short covering rally again, but it is risky.

Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL)

Investment Thesis

The oil service sector, in general, is experiencing the worst downturn in recent history, and filing for bankruptcy is now a familiar occurrence that we get to witness on a weekly basis, unfortunately.

Everyone here knows that Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) and its subsidiaries such as North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE: NADL) are in the process of restructuring their huge debt, either through an out-of-court deal or through pre-packaged Chapter 11. We were expecting the news last month, but the company announced another delay until September 12, due to the sheer complexity of the problem.

It has reached an agreement with its bank group to extend the comprehensive restructuring plan, negotiating period until 12 September 2017 vs. earlier until July 31 2017. The company has also received lender consent to extend the maturity date under us$400 million credit facility from 31 august 2017 until 14 September 2017.

Quite often in these particular situations, shareholders get a tiny percentage of the new stock, in exchange for their "old" stocks, and I believe Seadrill restructuring plan will offer between 1% and 3% to the present shareholders, assuming that bankruptcy will be adopted.

As previously disclosed, we continue to believe that implementation of a comprehensive restructuring plan will likely involve chapter 11 proceedings. It is likely that the comprehensive restructuring plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment and losses for other stakeholders, including shipyards. As a result, the company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive a minimal recovery for their existing shares.

As I indicated in a few preceding articles, Seadrill may come up with an out-of-court deal instead - with the necessary consent of the majority of the bondholders - which is generally considered as providing a better outlook for the company's shareholders. But, this outcome seems less and less likely.

There is no guarantee at all that a restructuring plan will confirm our present assumptions, and perhaps the best strategy is to adopt a "middle way attitude", based on the "most likely" scenario which is still a restructuring under a pre-packaged bankruptcy deal that leaves a small stake to shareholders in the new company.

However, we are certainly not dealing with a typical situation here. It is tough to forget about the main player John "big John" Fredriksen - worth over $9+ billion. His strong involvement in the negotiations with the lenders has opened the door to great uncertainties and sheer volatility the past few months.

In fact, we should expect even more volatility next week as we are now very close to a conclusion. Thus, I recommend to wait for the news to decide how and when to invest in the company.

The best course of action now is to day-trade the stock and avoid any investment move until the company emerges from the restructuring later this year or early next year.

Relationship between Archer Ltd., and Seadrill Ltd.

As of April 21, 2017 Seadrill owns 16.3% of the outstanding common shares of Archer, as compared to 39.7% as of December 31, 2016. Shares outstanding are now 145.9 million (2Q'17) up from 58.1 million last year. Which means a value of $35 million for Seadrill stake.

Seadrill was diluted following Archer's $100 million private placement on February 28, 2017. In addition Seadrill provides various financial and performance guarantees on behalf of Archer. The total outstanding guarantees to Archer as of December 31, 2016 were $296 million.

On April 25, 2017, as part of the restructuring plan, the company signed and closed an agreement with Archer and its lenders to extinguish approximately $253 million in financial guarantees provided by us in exchange for a cash payment of approximately $25 million.

Seadrill remains in constructive discussions with Archer and its lenders to extinguish the remaining $25 million of financial guarantees in exchange for a cash payment representing 10% of their face value.

As part of Archer's restructuring plan the company also agreed to convert $146 million outstanding in subordinated loans, fees, and interest provided to Archer into a $45 million subordinated convertible loan. The subordinated convertible loan will bear interest of 5.5%, matures in December 2021 and have a conversion right into shares of Archer Ltd in 2021, based on a strike price of US $2.083 per share (subject to appropriate adjustment mechanics), which is approximately 75% above the subscription price in Archer's private placement on February 28, 2017.

News

According to Archer Ltd., on August 9, 2017, Global oil services company Archer Limited (ARCHER.OL) announced the following:

Archer Limited announces a four-year contract for P&A rig operations. The contract scope includes permanent plugging and abandonment of the wells on the Gyda platform operated by Repsol Norge AS. In addition to the firm contract term, three additional two-year extension options are available. The contract scope includes drilling and maintenance services, engineering and downhole tool rental services.

The stock price is trading at about $US 1.46. ARCHER.OL

To read the most recent presentation of Archer. Please click here.

Seadrill Ltd., is really a "behemoth" with large business ramifications and we should not be surprised that the Seadrill restructuring takes longer than expected.

The relationship between Seadrill and Archer is a tiny example of this complexity. In April this year, Seadrill got rid itself of Archer guarantees, which eased the financial pressure on Seadrill.

Assuming no more delays, I expect to get some restructuring news by early September. One interesting element is that the stock started to rally as we were approaching the end of July, which was supposed to be the time of the restructuring announcement. However, we got a new delay instead and the stock skidded down again and is now at its all time low at 0.32.

This trading pattern may repeat itself as we draw close again to the awaited announcement. It seems that a short covering was the principal culprit behind the recent rally experienced between July 8 to July 26, which was followed by a new short negative wave since then.

One possible gamble is to accumulate below 0.33 until the end of next week, and wait for the short covering rally again, but it is risky, and you should use only a small cash amount. I will not do it, although I consider it as a good opportunity. I will day-trade the stock on the news, either on the long side or the short side, depending on what shareholders will get.

