UPS: Blue Chip Dividend Poised For More Growth

With a 3% dividend yield and 10% dividend growth potential each year, UPS offers a strong mix of current yield and dividend growth.

Concerns about Amazon building its own fleet are overblown. UPS still has multiple growth drivers for the future, including business-to-consumer, and international growth.

UPS has been in operation for more than 100 years. It currently offers a 3% dividend, which places it on our list of blue chip stocks.

Written for Sure Dividend by Bob Ciura

United Parcel Service (UPS) could be viewed as the Goldilocks of dividend stocks. Its dividend is "just right"--the 3% yield is higher than the S&P 500 Index average, but leaves plenty of room for dividend growth going forward.

According to UPS, its dividend has more than quadrupled since 2000. UPS has increased its dividend each year since 2010.

With two more hikes, it will become a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks that have raised dividends for 10+ years in a row. You can see all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

UPS has a long history of steady dividends--for more than 40 years, it has paid either flat or increasing dividends.

UPS was founded in 1907, and the stock offers a 3% dividend yield, which means it meets our definition of a blue chip. We have compiled a list of stocks that meet these two requirements. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

This article will discuss why UPS stock might be the ideal mix of dividend yield and dividend growth.

Business Overview

UPS is the largest package delivery company in the world. It delivers packages to more than 10 million customers, in over 200 countries worldwide.

UPS has a mission to provide logistics services that help lower costs, with better service. It does this with a huge, integrated network of ground, air, and ocean shipping services.

The company has three core operating segments, led by domestic shipping:

U.S. Domestic Package (63% of revenue)

International Package (20% of revenue)

Supply Chain & Freight (17% of revenue)

2016 was a great year for UPS. Revenue increased 4.3%, thanks mostly to an increase in packages delivered.

Earnings-per-share, adjusted for non-recurring items, increased 5.9% for the year. UPS generated an excellent adjusted return on capital of 32.5%.

E-commerce grew at a double-digit rate last year, and will continue to fuel growth for UPS in the years ahead.

Growth Prospects

UPS is off to a very good start to 2017. Revenue and earnings-per-share rose 6.9% and 7.8%, respectively, over the first half.

The results are even stronger when excluding foreign exchange. UPS has been weighed down by the strong U.S. dollar, but currency-neutral revenue is up 8.2% in the first six months of 2017. Operating profit rose 10% in that time.

Continued growth is likely, thanks to UPS’ many growth catalysts.

The biggest growth catalyst for UPS moving forward, is e-commerce. The growth of online retail has been a major tailwind, and should continue for the foreseeable future.

According to UPS, online retail is set to grow at three times the rate of U.S. gross domestic product, from 2016-2020.

Source: UPS Investor Overview Presentation, page 9

Online is the driving force behind UPS’ core domestic business, and led to 8.1% segment revenue growth last quarter.

Another positive catalyst for UPS going forward is international growth. Approximately 21% of UPS’ 2016 revenue was derived from international markets.

Through 2016, UPS generated eight consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in international adjusted operating profit.

It is accelerating its growth through acquisitions, such as the 2016 acquisition of privately-held Marken.

Source: UPS Investor Overview Presentation, page 28

Marken provides supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry. It specializes in healthcare products like medicines and biological samples.

The acquisition accomplishes two goals for UPS.

First, it further diversifies UPS’ international presence, particularly in high-growth emerging markets. Second, Marken gives UPS greater exposure to healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics, which are both growth segments.

And, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in the first year, proving that UPS knows how to pursue profitable growth.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

UPS has a huge competitive advantage, which is that it operates in an oligopoly. UPS and FedEx (FDX) dominate the global logistics industry.

With a high barrier to entry, UPS enjoys strong demand, and also retains pricing power. This helps the company generate very attractive returns on capital.

Source: UPS Investor Overview Presentation, page 5

Such high returns on capital enable significant reinvestment in the business each year, which fortifies UPS' competitive advantages.

It would be extremely difficult for new competitors to enter the industry and take market share. Even though e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN) has begun using its own trucks, UPS should be fine. Losses from Amazon building its own shipping fleet, could be replaced with new business elsewhere.

For example, many consumer products manufacturers and retailers have begun selling directly to consumers. These companies will lean heavily on UPS for shipping. UPS expects business-to-consumer shipping to exceed 50% of all domestic packages by 2019.

This will help UPS retain its competitive advantages, which allow the company to be highly profitable. UPS had an industry-leading operating margin of 14.3% over the past 12 months, compared with 11.2% for DHL and 9.7% for FedEx.

Strong margins help UPS stay profitable, even during recessions. Earnings-per-share during the Great Recession are below:

2007 earnings-per-share of $4.11

2008 earnings-per-share of $3.50 (15% decrease)

2009 earnings-per-share of $2.31 (34% decrease)

2010 earnings-per-share of $3.56 (54% increase)

2011 earnings-per-share of $4.23 (19% increase)

As a bellwether for the global economy, UPS was obviously not immune from the Great Recession. However, the company quickly recovered in 2010, and by 2011 had reached a new high for earnings-per-share.

Valuation & Expected Returns

In the past four reported quarters, UPS generated adjusted earnings-per-share of $5.97. As a result, the stock has a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 18.7.

This is well below the S&P 500 Index, which has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4.

While UPS stock isn’t a screaming bargain, it’s not overvalued either. It appears to be slightly undervalued, which leaves a bit of room for the price-to-earnings ratio to expand.

Aside from an expanding multiple, UPS returns will be generated by earnings growth and dividends. A reasonable projection of future returns is as follows:

4%-6% revenue growth

1% margin expansion

2%-3% share repurchases

3% dividend yield

If the company can grow earnings by 7%-10% per year, total returns would reach 10%-13%, including dividends.

UPS is a strong dividend growth stock.

Source: UPS Investor Overview Presentation, page 7

It has paid dividends since 1969. Since its IPO, it has averaged 10% dividend growth per year. Similar dividend growth rates are reasonable to expect in the years ahead, provided earnings continue to grow.

As a result, investors should expect dividend growth near the rate of earnings growth moving forward.

Final Thoughts

UPS might not be the most exciting stock, but it has all the makings of a strong dividend growth stock. It is a highly profitable business, with few competitors.

UPS has several compelling growth catalysts going forward, and is a shareholder-friendly company committed to dividend growth.

With a 3% dividend yield and the potential for 10% dividend growth, UPS looks like a high-quality holding for dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.