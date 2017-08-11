Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/9/17: PAGP, TRN, AAT, HDNG, NS, IFF, NSH, REV

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/9/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now increasing, as more companies open their trading windows to executives after June-quarter financials are released. Form 4 filing volumes will continue increasing throughout August, beginning another wave of investment intelligence from insiders to assist new investment selection and portfolio rebalancing.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Trinity Industries (TRN);
  • Plains Gp (PAGP);
  • Nustar Energy (NS);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • Hardinge (HDNG), and;
  • Amer Assets Tr (AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Revlon (REV), and;
  • Nustar Gp (NSH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Willis Towers Watson (WLTW);
  • Stamps Com (STMP);
  • Ollie S Bargain Outlet (OLLI);
  • Ichor Holdings (ICHR);
  • First Bancorp Pr (FBP);
  • Tableau Software (DATA);
  • Camden Property Trust (CPT);
  • Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and;
  • Apple (AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • General Electric (GE), and;
  • Aercap (AER).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$13,489,930

2

Perelman Ronald O

DIR,BO

Revlon

REV

B

$7,775,619

3

Lawrence James A

DIR

Aercap

AER

B

$4,980,722

4

Flannery John Leonard

CEO

General Electric

GE

B

$2,657,806

5

Rady Ernest S

CB,CEO,BO

Amer Assets Tr

AAT

B

$2,120,280

6

Greehey William

DIR

Nustar Energy

NS

B

$2,092,762

7

Valueact

BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

B

$1,726,630

8

Levenson Ryan

DIR,BO

Hardinge

HDNG

B

$1,248,526

9

Armstrong Greg L

CB,CEO

Plains Gp

PAGP

B

$1,076,735

10

Greehey William

DIR,BO

Nustar Gp

NSH

B

$926,232

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Kelly Brian G

DIR

Activision Blizzard

ATVI

S

$228,203,826

2

Ubben Jeffrey W

DIR

Willis Towers Watson

WLTW

S

$122,663,448

3

Francisco Partners Gp Mgt Iii \(Cayman$4 Lt

BO

Ichor Holdings

ICHR

JS*

$100,338,304

4

Oaktree Capital

BO

First Bancorp Pr

FBP

JS*

$56,550,000

5

Chabot Christian

F,CB,DIR

Tableau Software

DATA

AS

$31,659,088

6

Stolte Chris

F,TO,DIR

Tableau Software

DATA

AS

$15,881,739

7

Butler Mark L

PR,CEO

Ollie S Bargain Outlet

OLLI

AS

$12,908,237

8

Federighi Craig

VP

Apple

AAPL

S

$9,984,175

9

Campo Richard J

CB,CEO

Camden Property Trust

CPT

S

$7,739,272

10

Jones G Bradford

DIR

Stamps Com

STMP

S

$5,635,579

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

