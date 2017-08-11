Hanesbrands: Fresh New Face, Same Good Old Stock

By Jason Scharf

"Just wait’ll we get our Hanes on you" is the classic tagline of Hanesbrands (NASDAQ:HBI), and it’s only a matter of time until Hanes’s reach expands to a wide variety of customers. The over one hundred year old, global clothing company met expectations in its 2Q17 results, and the following day announced an exciting new partnership with Justin Bieber, helping to ease my earlier concerns regarding the brand’s stale marketing. One new face is certainly not enough to constitute an investment thesis; however, a variety of other factors help in making me believe in the stock.

Hanesbrands by the numbers

Let's start with the numbers. Revenues came in at $1.65 billion, which was right on target with consensus estimates. This 12% YOY increase was all due to acquisition growth, primarily from the global acquisitions of Champion Europe and Hanes Australasia. Organically, sales declined -3% YOY on a constant dollar basis. This was due to a mix of expected declining sales in Innerwear, as well as an unexpected timing shift of sports apparel from Q2 to Q3. However, this 3 percent decline YOY is actually a sequential improvement compared to the previous two quarters in this Fiscal year, and positive organic growth is predicted for the remainder of Fiscal 2017.

Moving forward for the remainder of the year, management gave guidance of top line growth at a 2.5% rate, in line with consensus estimates. This revenue will be supported by organic growth from two key trends. The first is the incumbent organic revenue growth, despite the sales timing shifts mentioned earlier. The second trend is the global growth in both the Champion brand as well as in all online revenue channels. Additional support for revenue growth mentioned in the earnings call includes “the lapping of our catalog exit, the inclusion of our fast-growing acquisitions into our base and the expected shift in back-to-school timing.” This 2.5% revenue growth seems rather conservative when comparing the revenue growth in first and second quarter of 13% and 11%, respectively, and also looking at the YOY growth in Q3 and Q4 of 2016, when compared to 2016 (see chart below). As Hanesbrands continues to integrate its acquisitions, and experiences organic growth simultaneously, I believe it can beat estimates of 2.5% revenue growth for the remainder of the year.

Date 12/31/2017* 10/1/2017* 7/2/17 4/1/17 Revenue 1,614,692 1,805,044 1,646,610 1,380,355 YOY Increase 2.5% 2.5% 11.8% 13.2% Date 12/31/16 10/1/16 7/2/16 4/1/16 Revenue 1,575,309 1,761,019 1,472,731 1,219,140 YOY Increase 11.8% 10.7% -3.2% 0.8% Date 12/31/15 10/1/15 7/2/15 4/1/15 Revenue 1,409,557 1,591,038 1,522,033 1,208,921 * = Projected Numbers

Moving down the P&L, non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.53, right in line with consensus, compared to last year's $0.51 (or about 4% increase). The upside was driven by the repurchase of 14.2 million shares of equity securities on December 31, 2016. GAAP EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.34 in 2016, or a 39% increase. However, a large portion of additional expenses derived from acquisition and integration related charges. These charges represented a seventeen-cent headwind in 2016, and a seven-cent headwind in 2017 (see below chart). Moving forward, guidance projects similar EPS numbers based on the 2.5% increase sales, with potential slight increases in Gross margin or slight decreases in opex.

F2Q17 F2Q16 YOY Diff Revenues $1,646.6 $1,472.7 11.8% GM 39.2% 37.8% 3.7% Gross Profit $645.9 $557.3 15.9% OPEX -417.225 -336.081 OM 13.9% 15.0% -7.5% Op Profit $228.7 $221.2 3.4% Other Exp ($1.39) ($48.33) Interest exp. ($44.13) ($36.54) Tax Exp. ($10.99) ($8.20) Net Income $172.2 $128.1 34.4% Acquisition-related and integration charges in gross profit $4.28 $9.30 Acquisition-related and integration charges in SG&A $21.78 $15.10 Debt refinance 47.291 Tax effect on actions ($1.56) ($5.00) Net income adj $196.7 $194.8 0.9% Shares O/S 365.911 379.233 EPS $0.47 $0.34 39.2% Adj EPS $0.54 $0.51 4.6%

A YOY increase in non-GAAP opex, to 24.0% of total revenues vs. last year's 21.80%, was responsible for a ten-cent headwind to EPS, and eliminated any increase in gross margin percentage produced this year. However, SG&A has remained relatively flat in 2017, despite an increase in top-line sales. I believe this SG&A increase, if it holds, will not present a major issue moving forward, particularly if gross margin percentage continues to improve.

Takeaways from Hanes' earnings

Hanesbrands was right on track for this quarter’s earnings, and continues to hum along to expectations, in addition to issuing a quarterly dividend. The new partnership with Justin Bieber gives me a sense that Hanes is aware of its brand presence, and is looking to continue to stay on trend. It will be interesting to see what partnerships Hanes may embark on in the future, what acquisitions the brand is considering, and how they will manage the growth of their Champion brand.

HBI PE Ratio data by Koyfin

On the stock, Hanes is now trading at a P/E of about 12x (see graph above), significantly lower than its competitors. The combination of an attractive PE, earnings target hits, as well as sound management strategy make Hanes an attractive buy option, in my view.

