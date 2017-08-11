The Investment Case For Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) has made solid progress since going public, but that progress has not been fully reflected in its share price. Blame the biotech bear market for that lack of reflection, as well as some bears questioning the initial phase 1/2 data the company announced in 2016. GBT is developing GBT440, a potential treatment for sickle cell disease, a devastating rare disease affecting approximately 100,000 patients in the U.S. and 60,000 patients in the EU with phase 3 results due in 1H 2019 (part A results could be announced in late 2017 or 1H 2018). This is the company’s only asset at this point, and it is also being evaluated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) with phase 2a data from two trials due in Q4 2017. I am bullish on GBT and have recently added the stock to Growth Stock Forum's portfolio.

Brief history

GBT went public in August 2015 at $20 per share. The timing was fortunate for the company to raise the necessary funds as the biotech bear market quickly ensued. The IPO was a success and the stock rallied and traded in the mid/high $50s through October but gave up all the gains and traded below $13 by February 2016. The biotech bear market was a major driver of this plunge and so was the initial phase 1/2 data that was not received well by investors. The stock had significant swings since then, and took off in February and March of 2017, partly influenced by buyout rumors.

As mentioned in the introduction, GBT’s lead and only product candidate GBT440 is targeting two orphan diseases – sickle cell disease, or SCD (currently in a phase 3 trial) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF (currently in two phase 2a trials and one phase 1 trial). Both indications have blockbuster potential, but the focus of my thesis is primarily on SCD since only preclinical data in IPF are currently available.

GBT440 – significant potential in sickle cell disease

SCD is a genetic blood disorder, which results in the formation of abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin, or HbS. The disorder is marked by red blood cell destruction and occluded blood flow and hypoxia, leading to anemia, stroke, multi-organ failure, severe pain crises, and shortened life span (between 20 and 30 years even with available therapies). Current treatment options are limited to hydroxyurea (approved only for adults), blood transfusions and bone marrow transplantation. These treatments have suboptimal efficacy and/or significant toxicity and SCD still represents an area of significant unmet need.

Emmaus’ Endari was recently approved, and is generally well tolerated, but decreases the number of crises by just 25% relative to placebo. There was a lot of debate over the clinical significance of that reduction at the FDA AdCom meeting in May, but the panel voted to approve the drug.

GBT believes that GBT440 (‘440 for convenience) will offer a significant improvement over current standard of care. ‘440’s approach was inspired by the natural activity of fetal hemoglobin, or HbF, which is present during fetal development and in early infancy until it is replaced with adult hemoglobin. HbF has increased oxygen affinity that allows a fetus to extract oxygen from the mother’s blood. Newborns with SCD usually do not experience red blood cell sickling until six to nine months of age, after which HbF is usually no longer expressed. There are also rare individuals who continue to express 10% to 30% HbF in their red blood cells into adulthood and these individuals do not exhibit the clinical manifestations of SCD, despite expressing up to 90% sickled hemoglobin in their blood.

‘440 increases hemoglobin’s affinity for oxygen by binding to the alpha-chain of hemoglobin. It has been observed to keep a proportion of HbS in its oxygenated state, where it cannot participate in polymerization, thereby significantly reducing the formation of hemoglobin polymers. The company believes that ‘440 can reduce the physical and clinical manifestations of SCD by stopping the cascade that starts with HbS polymerization (see graph below).

The results that the company has reported so far look really encouraging. 100% of SCD patients in all cohorts (41 patients) dosed with ‘440 for 28 days and up to 6 months have shown a hematologic response (increase in hemoglobin and reductions in reticulocytes and/or bilirubin). Longer-term dosing of up to 6 months has shown a profound and durable reduction in hemolysis and peripheral blood sickle cells. 46% of ‘440-treated patients have shown a clinically significant increase in hemoglobin (> 1g/dL) versus 0% in the placebo group (p=0.006). The median decline in irreversibly sickled cells in ‘440-treated patients was 77% versus a 10% increase in the placebo group (p<0.001).

The presentation slide below shows that all but one ‘440-treated patient demonstrated an increase in hemoglobin. The one patient that didn’t show an increase had a documented non-adherence to study drug.

The response was shown to be durable with significant hemoglobin increases maintained for 3-6 months.

And, as mentioned earlier, all patients demonstrated a reduction in hemolysis, reticulocytes and sickle cells. Three of the five metrics have shown statistical significance, but it is clear that the drug works compared to placebo (which doesn’t work at all).

‘440 was well tolerated up to 6 months of dosing with no severe adverse events. There were no sickle cell crises events while patients were on study drug and all treatment-related adverse events were Grade 1 or 2 in severity.

And perhaps most importantly, there was no evidence of hypoxia, which was a theoretical risk – the concern was that excessive oxygen affinity could prevent hemoglobin from releasing oxygen into the tissues, causing hypoxia. The data in animal toxicology and clinical studies suggest that the targeted modification of total hemoglobin in a patient’s blood would not compromise oxygen delivery to the tissues.

GBT started to enroll patients in the phase 3 trial in January 2017. The phase 3 trial consists of two parts:

Part A will enroll up to 150 patients and will consist of two ‘440 doses (900mg and 1,500mg) and placebo up to three months.

Once part A is completed, the study moves into part B with the selected dose against placebo for six months.

The primary endpoint is proportion of patients with an increase in hemoglobin of more than 1g/dl from baseline to week 24.

Secondary endpoints include the proportion of days with SCD symptom exacerbation (baseline to week 24) and change in the SCDSM Total Symptom Score (baseline to 24 weeks). The SCDSM comprises 9 questions addressing SCD symptoms. Hitting secondary endpoints will be important as patients will need to feel better – and they should if the primary endpoint is hit and if the drugs work like it did in the phase 1/2 trial.

The trial is expected to complete in 1H 2019 but we will see the data from part A sooner, which I believe will significantly de-risk '440. The company did not provide the timing for part A completion yet, but it is likely to occur by late 2017 or in 1H 2018 given the timeline provided for the whole study to complete (and treatment in part A lasts three months compared to six months in part B). This will be the most important near-term catalyst for the company.

I believe that the likelihood of success in the phase 3 trial is high:

All patients receiving ‘440 in the phase 1/2 trial showed a hematological response.

There were no sickle cell crises while patients were on '440.

The median hemoglobin increase in the phase 1/2 trial was 1g/dl, which is in-line with blood transfusion and above 0.6g/dl for hydroxyurea. This could translate to better clinical outcomes than hydroxyurea, which was shown to decrease the rate of painful crises, increase the time to first and second crisis as well as to reduce the incidence of chest syndrome and the number of transfusions. And ‘440 has the potential to do that with a significantly improved safety profile since hydroxyurea’s side effects include impairment of fertility, suppression of white blood cells, or neutropenia, and suppression of platelets, or thrombocytopenia, which place patients at risk of infections and bleeding.

11 of 13 patients in the phase 1/2 trial have shown an increase in hemoglobin of at least 0.6g/dl and one of the two that didn’t show this kind of a response did not adhere to the treatment regimen.

Placebo doesn’t work – reaching statistical significance should be much easier (it was reached with just 13 patients in the phase 1/2 trial), but ‘440 will still need to demonstrate clinically meaningful results.

The doses tested in the Phase 1/2 trial were 700mg and 900mg. Higher doses will be used in the phase 3 trial – 900mg and 1,500mg. There is potential for better efficacy, but it is possible that the 1,500mg dose will cause undesirable side effects.

SCD affects approximately 100,000 people in the U.S. and 60,000 in the EU. The costs associated with treating SCD patients in the U.S. exceed $200,000 per year and I think a price tag of at least $100,000 is likely given the size of the patient population and the associated costs. The two IPF drugs - Esbriet and Ofev (IPF is the second indication ‘440 is targeting) target a slightly larger patient population and also cost around $100,000 per year, which is a good reference point, as I doubt the company will want to price ‘440 significantly below them – especially if ‘440 is successful in the phase 2 IPF study. The ex-U.S. price is likely to be lower, so I am going to take a net price of $50,000 per year as my base case. This translates to an $8 billion market in the U.S. and EU and probably close to or above $10 billion worldwide.

I believe a 20-40% penetration rate is a reasonable assumption given the current treatment landscape and the potential efficacy/safety profile, which translates to $2 billion to $4 billion in peak sales by mid-2020s. Analyst peak sales estimates (that I’ve seen) are mostly in the $2 billion to $3 billion range – Wells Fargo $2.7 billion, Cantor Fitzgerald $2 billion (30% penetration in the United States). My valuation and price target are available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers.

Competing therapies in development

Failure in the clinic is the main risk to the thesis at this point, but competition is also a significant risk to ‘440 in the long-run. Aside from two approved treatments (hydroxyurea and Endari), several companies are developing treatments for SCD:

Novartis – crizanlizumab, an anti-P-selectin monoclonal antibody, which has shown positive results in a phase 2 study. The median rate of crises per year with high-dose crizanlizumab was 1.63 versus 2.98 with placebo (a 45% lower rate, p=0.01) and the median time to first crisis was 4.07 months versus 1.38 months, p=0.001. Adverse events included arthralgia, diarrhea, pruritus, vomiting, and chest pain.

Sancilio announced that they will be initiating a phase 3 trial for SC411, docosahexaenoic acid (fatty acid supplementation).

One-time therapies are also being developed, including hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, gene therapy, and gene editing. For example, Bluebird Bio’s (BLUE) LentiGlobin BB305 is a potential one-time cure for SCD, but it is still in a phase 1 trial, which is slated to complete in August 2020. Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Emerging Equities dedicated a whole article to compare LentiGlobin to ‘440 and notes the cure will be costly, risky, cumbersome and that it is still unproven while ‘440 is none of these. I too do not see LentiGlobin as a threat for at least the next 5-7 years, and perhaps longer and think ‘440 is likely to remain competitive even if LentiGlobin reaches the market due to cost, convenience and, by then, an established market position.

IPF a free call option with catalysts coming up

In addition to SCD, ‘440 is being developed for IPF. There are no clinical data at this point, but preclinical data look encouraging. IPF is a fatal disease characterized by irreversible, progressive scarring of the lungs. The cause is unknown, there is no cure and the median survival after diagnosis is approximately 2 to 3 years. Hypoxemia (abnormally low levels of oxygen in the blood) is common in IPF patients and is the underlying cause of symptoms of breathlessness and fatigue and contributes to adverse patient outcomes. ‘440 has been shown to increase oxygen saturation in animal models of pulmonary fibrosis and severe hypoxemia. The increased saturation has led to longer survival in these animals in all three models, including Bleomycin-induced fibrosis, which is the most relevant model for IPF. In this model, Bleomycin plus ‘440 showed a response and oxygen saturation moved back to normal over time while Bleomycin plus control led to a significant decrease in oxygen saturation.

Based on these findings, GBT is conducting two phase 2a trials:

A randomized, placebo-controlled study in oxygen-independent patients.

An open-label study to evaluate safety and efficacy in oxygen-dependent patients.

Oxygen saturation is unlikely to be a primary endpoint in the phase 3 study. The company said that they will probably look at quality of life, similar to studies in other pulmonary diseases.

The company is also conducting a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers to evaluate the physiologic effects of ‘440 under hypoxic conditions and exercise conditions that maximally stress heart and lung function to support the understanding of ‘440’s effects on hypoxemia.

Speaking of IPF, FibroGen’s (FGEN) pamrevlumab (FG-3019) reported positive top-line results in IPF this week. IPF is also a multi-billion dollar indication. There are approximately 150,000 patients suffering from IPF in the U.S. Two drugs have been approved in late 2014 – Roche’s Esbriet and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Ofev. Both are off to a strong start and have created a $1.4 billion market in just two years. However, Esbriet and Ofev do not improve oxygen saturation or quality of life and this is an area ‘440 could potentially address. As a potential value reference, Roche acquired InterMune for $8.3 billion in 2014 with all of the value assigned to Esbriet.

Source: Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim earnings reports (sales reported in CHF and EUR and translated into U.S. dollars based on year-end exchange rates).

As mentioned in the SCD section of the article, both Esbriet and Ofev cost approximately $100,000 per year, and this is where I think ‘440 could be priced in the U.S. I believe that the IPF indication could be as valuable as the SCD indication in a few years. The two phase 2a trial readouts in Q4 2017 could put this indication on investors’ maps.

GBT is an attractive takeover target

GBT rallied in March after rumors surfaced that Novo Nordisk (NVO) is interested in acquiring the company. According to Reuters, Novo has approached GBT to discuss a potential takeover. Novo has recently sought to diversify its hematologic portfolio and GBT could be a good fit. Both companies declined to comment. Novo’s CEO Lars Fruergaard was asked in a Reuters interview in May about them approaching GBT, but he once again declined to comment. I wouldn’t put too much weight to this, but if there are no negotiations, he could have said that Novo is not interested.

According to reports, the two sides could not bridge the valuation gap. I think GBT is one of the most attractive takeover targets in the biotech space and that the valuation could and should be much higher than it stands today. However, I would not sell the company just yet, since there are multiple catalysts that have the potential to increase GBT’s bargaining power – especially the IPF phase 2a trial data, which is probably not receiving any credit at this point considering the lack of clinical data in this indication.

Biotech hedge funds mostly bullish on GBT

This is how GBT came to my attention in the first place. Perceptive Advisors is bullish on GBT – it is the biotech hedge fund’s third largest position after FOLD and NBIX (both of which I own). A few funds have reduced their stakes in GBT in Q1, but ownership remains strong with Perceptive Advisors, Redmile Group and Nexthera adding to their stakes while GBT is a new position for Orbimed Advisors.

Below is an excerpt from Joseph Edelman's (he runs Perceptive Advisors) Barron’s interview in February (edited for market cap changes, emphasis added):

What’s the thesis for Global Blood Therapeutics? It has a drug for sickle cell anemia, which affects about 100,000 patients in the U.S. There’s always a large market when you talk about an orphan drug, because the drug could be priced at $50,000 to $100,000 per year. At the peak, we think the market would be $3.5 billion. Sickle cells stick in the capillaries and cause all kinds of problems. That doesn’t happen unless the hemoglobin in the red blood cells releases all four of the molecules of oxygen it can carry. This drug makes the oxygen bind more tightly, resulting in reduced sickle cells. In the past, such drugs were toxic. This drug appears to be very safe. The bears believe it will starve the tissues of oxygen, but the data so far show that patients on Global’s drug have erythropoietin levels that are flat to down from the baseline on average. Usually, the body’s response to lack of oxygen is to increase erythropoietin. The Phase 3 trial has already started. There is a second indication for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, in which you are trying to get more oxygen to the tissues. Global Blood’s market cap is $860 million (it’s $1.2 billion now). We’ve compared it to Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) which has two approved drugs for cystic fibrosis and is a $22 billion company ($37 billion now). You can say realistically that one day this will be a $3 billion drug. And you could ultimately have a $10 billion market cap. Last year, the stock was down 55%, even though the drug generated positive data and got closer to Phase 3.

It’s nice to see how a successful biotech hedge fund manager thinks about valuation and upside potential. I agree on the GBT potentially being a $10 billion drug in 4-5 years and that’s why I wouldn’t like it to be acquired in the near term since I doubt the company can extract more than $2-3 billion from a potential buyer.

Management team

GBT has an experienced management team:

CEO Ted Love held positions at Onyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ONXX), Nuvelo, Theravance (NASDAQ:TBPH), and Genentech, where he was in charge of development of products such as Rituxan, Avastin, and Herceptin.

CFO Jeffrey Farrow served as CFO of ZS Pharma, which was acquired by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), CFO of Hyperion Therapeutics which was acquired by Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP). Prior to Hyperion, Farrow worked at Evotec (OTCPK:EVTCY), Renovis (acquired by Evotec) and at KPMG.

Chief Business and strategy officer Jung Choi led or managed over 50 transactions exceeding $13 billion in value during her career. Prior to GBT, Ms. Choi served as SVP, corporate development at InterMune (acquired by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)), and held positions at Chimeryx and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD).

Risks

Two main risks to the thesis were already mentioned earlier in the article: ‘440’s failure in the clinic and potential competition down the road, as well as currently available therapies. ‘440 could also fail commercially for reasons unrelated to competition – the phase 3 trial results could be approvable but may not provide enough benefit to gain traction in the marketplace.

GBT had $290 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q2, which should be enough to get it through the phase 3 data readout in SCD in 1H 2019. Cash burn in Q2 was around $20 million and the company should end 2017 with more than $200 million in cash on hand. One or two additional equity raises are likely before ‘440 reaches the market, assuming the company stays independent.

Conclusion

I initiated a buy rating on GBT and added the stock to the Growth Stock Forum's portfolio. I believe that GBT440 has a high probability of success in the phase 3 trial based on phase 1/2 efficacy and safety data and the fact that placebo doesn’t work in these patients. IPF is a free call option with two important catalysts coming up (phase 2a results in Q4 2017). GBT is also an attractive takeover target. The main risks include ‘440’s failure in the clinic, commercialization, and competition. The achievements and catalysts are listed below. Part A data in the phase 3 trial could be announced by late 2017 or early 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBT, FGEN, NBIX, FOLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.