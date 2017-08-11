MyoKardia's Strong Secondary Offering Flashes A Buy Signal

Another important catalyst is the announcement of topline data from the second, low-dose cohort of the current study in the first quarter of 2018.

Strength in share price throughout the secondary offering points to near term upside, a situation we have seen time and again with other secondary offerings I´ve highlighted.

Shares have risen over 170% over the past month, but I believe in the medium to long term investors will be looking back on how undervalued they still were.

Shares of MyoKardia (MYOK) have risen over 170% in the past month and doubled over the past year. The substantial bump in valuation came on the heels of positive topline data from their phase 2 study assessing lead drug candidate mavacamten in symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.



MYOK data by YCharts

The primary endpoint of change in post-exercise peak left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) gradient from baseline to week 12 was achieved in the first patient cohort (n=10) from the PIONEER-HCM study (p=0.0002). The mean reduction observed was 125 mmHg. 8 patients saw their post-exercise peak LVOT gradient decrease below the diagnostic threshold for oHCM (≤ 30 mmHg), while that of two other patients came in below 50 mmHg. Key secondary endpoints such as peak oxygen consumption were also achieved (p=0.004).

Importantly, seven patients improved by at least one class and two patients did so by two classes at week 12 utilizing the New York Heart Association Functional Classification (p=0.016).

The safety profile of the drug candidate appeared solid, although the eleventh patient from the first cohort experienced a recurring episode of atrial fibrillation and stopped receiving the drug candidate at week 4. To be fair, the patient had a prior history of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation and had discontinued beta blocker and disopyramide therapy. Most adverse events observed on the trial were deemed unrelated to mavacamten.



As for future catalysts, management will be briefing investors pending discussions with the FDA concerning design for a pivotal program. Topline data from the second, low-dose cohort of the current study should be forthcoming in the first quarter of 2018.

Management wisely took advantage of strength in in the stock price, selling 3.5 million shares in a secondary offering with very strong pricing ($35.50). For readers who have followed me for a while, you know we've seen this story before. Strong institutional demand for a secondary offering can often be a flashing buy signal showing that near term upside is just ahead.

MYOK Price data by YCharts

The company's last reported cash position of $117.3 million added to proceeds from the secondary offering compares favorably to their second quarter net loss of $12.8 million. Management previously guided for an operational runway into 2019, so it's safe to say that has been extended with the influx of cash.

Other near-term catalysts include:

The initiation of a phase 2 trial utilizing mavacamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM (nHCM) in the fourth quarter.

Topline data from an early stage single ascending dose study in healthy volunteers of MYK-491

Initiation of a phase 1 trial utilizing MYK-491 in dilated cardiomyopathy patients (DCM) before year end.

Final Thoughts

This appears to be another case of a situation where while shares may be at 52 week highs, I believe in the medium to longer term investors will be looking back realizing they were still quite undervalued.

Keep in mind that Sanofi Genzyme (SNY) retains ex-United States rights for the lead program, while MyoKardia retains a co-commercialization option to MYK-491 in the U.S.

Figure 3: Addressable patient populations (source: corporate presentation)

One risk to thesis is the possibility of clinical setbacks for pivotal and early stage trials with mavacamten as well as other product candidates. Others include regulatory risk and competition. The threat of dilution is likely off the table for the medium term due to the recent share offering.

