North Korean Black Swan Potential Sparks Huge VXX Surge



iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX), the popular long-VIX related trading vehicle has surged in recent days, sky rocketing by more than 25% since Tuesday. This move appears to be in large part due to the escalation of rhetoric between President Trump and the North Korean regime. The threat of war seems real on the Korean Peninsula and investors are beginning to panic.



Some Pressing Questions Arise



What will be the likely outcome of this altercation? Is the threat of nuclear war really upon us? How likely is VXX to go much higher from here? How do we position ourselves to potentially make money from this situation?



VXX Overview



VXX is designed to provide access to S&P 500 volatility through CBOE Volatility Index (The VIX Index) futures. The ETN offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts and reflects market participants’ views of the future direction of the VIX index at the time of expiration of the VIX futures contracts comprising the Index. An important note to make is that due to a phenomenon known as contango VXX decays heavily over time. In addition, VXX is a derivative of VIX futures contracts which are themselves derivatives of the VIX.



They Will Be Met with Fire & Furious Anger



Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” speech set off a huge spike in VXX shares Tuesday afternoon. The president warned the North Korean leadership that America will respond with “fire and fury, the likes of which the world has never seen”. This was in response to the North’s continuous expansion of its nuclear capabilities as well as recent belligerent threats.



This confrontational communist nation has been refining its nuclear capabilities for years and as of late has showed no problem lobbing nuclear threats at neighbors such as Japan and South Korea, as well as the U.S.





Is the North Korean Leadership Suicidal or Just Angry?



When we are talking about North Korean leadership we are speaking mainly about their supreme leader Kim Jung Un, whom some analysts often label as mad, unstable, irrational, and unpredictable.



However, the opposite may be true. Kim appears to have a perfectly sound strategy in mind. He wants his country to be recognized as a major regional power and to be treated with respect on the world stage. The only way he sees this occurring is through the position of strength provided by a functioning nuclear arsenal.





When the U.N. introduced harsh, new sanctions, they hurt North Korea financially, politically, and it undoubtedly upset the ego of their supreme leader. It certainly made him mad, and as a result he lashed out with some rather heated rhetoric.



Marshal Kim Jong Un is an educated person, so surely he knows that his 60’s level Soviet style military has no chance against the endless brawn of the U.S. war machine. Therefore, the threats of escalation and heated rhetoric are more than likely just talking points of a hurt man, rather than the threats of a mad one. Let us not forget that the North Koreans are people with families, cars, homes, and lives to protect; the last thing they want is to be annihilated by the U.S.



Technical Image



The 1 year VXX chart illustrates a huge spike in VXX occurring during the past few days. As is illustrated by the chart this is not the first such spike, nor will it be the last. We can also see that after each prior spike VXX resumes its perpetual downward slope.



Furthermore, VXX traded a record number of shares Thursday, north of 250 million - more than 4x the average daily volume. Abnormally high volume may indicate an approaching change in momentum as it appears VXX is getting overbought extremely quickly. This move is most likely being exacerbated by short covering.



The VIX chart illustrates the fear gage and its performance over the past year. We can see a series of spikes and after each surge the VIX reverts to a level of 12 or lower. In observing the two charts the magnitude of contango and decay becomes evident concerning VXX.





The VXX Trade



VXX is usually traded in the anticipation of a bounce in the VIX or in the aftermath of a big surge. The VIX shot up by well over 50% in recent days and VXX surged by roughly 25% in the same time frame. That is quite the move, and there could be more juice left for VXX to run higher from here. However, it appears that this kind of upward momentum in the VIX and VXX may not be sustainable, and a top is anticipated to be reached within days. Also, even if VXX flies higher from here, it may not get too high before gravity drags it back down to earth.



The problem for VXX is that the VIX tends to always revert to the mean, meaning that after every spike it settles back down to a relatively low level. Prolonged time frames of elevated volatility are only observed in bear markets and severe prolonged corrections. Therefore, in most cases VXX crashes back down fairly quickly, even after significant spikes. Since VXX decays due to contango it goes down far more than the VIX over the long term. For instance, over the past year the VIX is up nearly 40% while VXX is down roughly 64%.

It appears that if VXX is shorted during times of heightened volatility there is a very high probability that the trade will pay off. The VIX normally reverts to its mean relatively quickly, and VXX continuously decays - and VXX options decay even more so, as they are a derivative of a derivative of a derivative of a derivative, literally.



The Bottom Line



It appears that the world may not be coming to an end tomorrow, next week, or anytime soon for that matter. We are extremely unlikely to see an armed conflict materialize from the Korean crisis, as this would be to everyone’s detriment.



The North Korean leadership is not suicidal or crazy, and evidently has everything to lose in a military conflict with the U.S., as well as absolutely nothing to gain. Thus, the huge VIX and VXX spikes may be the products of a knee-jerk reaction, and could conclude their surge in the upcoming days.



This might unlock an opportunity to make money on VXX’s decline. Selling or going short VXX call options has proven to be a profitable trading strategy in the past and this could be another instance where this trade could work.





Current Trade Strategy: look for opportunities to sell VXX call options expiring September 15th to October 20th.



Warning: This trade comes with significant risk, and it is possible to loose multiple times your initial capital.













