ROTY Edition 1 Volume 19: Being Nimble In Times Of Volatility And Updates

Remember to trim position size to a level you are comfortable with in binary plays (such as Zogenix and Motif Bio) in order to manage risk.

AnapytsBio appears to be flying under the radar, but key catalysts are coming up later in the year.

We are initiating pilot positions in two larger concerns that could potentially weather headwinds better while still providing strong upside potential.

Two promising positions are let go of (for now) and relegated to the Contenders List. I will keep a close eye on them.

Welcome to the 19th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series!

For first-time readers, the basic premise is that I cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share prices could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) and cost averages are calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers.

The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion.

Of our ten current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and seven positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

Keep in mind that we are quite nimble in our selections, and readers are encouraged to pay close attention as positions could be added to or sold in any ROTY post based on new developments.

General Commentary

I've explained that it's important for readers who are following along to pay close attention to each ROTY edition, as part of the strategy centers on being to make changes on an as needed basis. We are by no means "married" to positions.

Biotech has taken an awful beating of late, although it's still important to remember that year to date the IBB has increased by over 14%.

IBB data by YCharts

If the index were doing fine while our positions were diving I would be more worried. As it goes currently six ROTY positions have a 10% loss or less, with one slightly in the green. It's important to remember our general time frame for outperformance is 12 months, with some ideas being less and some more.

In the previous ROTY edition I discussed stocks that were giving me cause to reevaluate, including weakness in Zogenix (ZGNX), a lackluster response to a stellar earnings report for Shotspotter (SSTI) and stocks for which catalysts might be too far out (Proteon Therapeutics- PRTO).

I believe it's time to take off some positions, relegating them to the Contenders List until such a time where fundamentals and technical setup make them interesting enough again to re-enter.

In light of weakness in biotech, it might make sense to look at some larger biotech concerns that provide a better margin of safety while still providing substantial near term upside.

Model Account Positions Commentary

AnaptysBio (ANAB)- The company reported a second quarter cash position of $120.3 million. Important catalysts are coming up later in the year for their Anti-IL-33 drug candidate ANB020, including topline data for a phase 2a trial in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and topline results for a phase 2a double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial in adult patients with severe peanut allergy. Partner Tesaro (TSRO) also initiated a pivotal trial for partnered anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody TSR-042.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)- The company reported a second quarter cash position of over $100 million, with plans to progress lead asset seladelpar into a pivotal program for PBC and phase 2 studies for NASH.

As stated before, I am quite positive on Shotspotter (SSTI), but after a promising quarter it appears the market still isn't convinced on this emerging growth story. We will take this position off and place it on the Contenders List, keeping a close eye for re-entry in the event of future strength.

SSTI Price data by YCharts

Likewise, we will be taking off our position for Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO), not for lack of conviction but simply because key catalysts appear too far out and I was expecting more institutional interest that hasn't appeared yet. Proteon will be added to the Contenders List and likely make it back to the ROTY model account at a later date.

New Positions To Be Initiated: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Galapagos (GLPG)

See my most recent writeup on Sarepta here. Of note, CEO Doug Ingram recently purchased $2 million worth of shares. Key reasons for my bullishness here include revenue guidance that keeps getting raised due to an impressive launch, settlement of IP litigation with BioMarin, a likely runup into year end data for 4053-101, a burgeoning DMD pipeline with seven therapies set to be in the clinic by year end, and the possibility of being acquired by a larger competitor.

See my most recent articles on Galapagos here and here. Key reasons for my bullishness include lucrative partnerships with AbbVie and Gilead, promising Crohn's data, an aggressive phase 3 program in rheumatoid arthritis, and most recently impressive early data in IPF. While much of Wall Street is skeptical about the latter (and rightly so due to low patient numbers and low duration), I still believe that GLPG1690 could be a game changer as it has appeared to actually prevent disease progression as opposed to approved treatments that merely slow decline. The drug candidate is wholly-owned, meaning this one has the potential to make a much bigger impact on the company's bottom line and creating value for shareholders.

Actions to Take:

Sell remaining Shotspotter position (1/4 size). The muted response in the share price gives me reason to pause, as it is the opposite of what I was expecting following a stellar earnings report. As stated before, I still like the story a lot but if the market is in a wait and see mode, maybe we should wait too. This one will be added to the Contenders list and I will keep a close eye on it for possible re-entry later on.

The muted response in the share price gives me reason to pause, as it is the opposite of what I was expecting following a stellar earnings report. As stated before, I still like the story a lot but if the market is in a wait and see mode, maybe we should wait too. This one will be added to the Contenders list and I will keep a close eye on it for possible re-entry later on. Sell entire Proteon Therapeutics position (1/2 size). Again with this one, I am a long term bull and find the thesis here fascinating. However, key catalysts could be too far out and I´m not seeing the type of strength here I like to see in a revaluation play. It will be placed on our Contenders List to be reentered later on.

Again with this one, I am a long term bull and find the thesis here fascinating. However, key catalysts could be too far out and I´m not seeing the type of strength here I like to see in a revaluation play. It will be placed on our Contenders List to be reentered later on. Initiate quarter size pilot position in Sarepta Therapeutics- I see any continued weakness in this one as a chance to add aggressively to the position. Thesis is stated above.

I see any continued weakness in this one as a chance to add aggressively to the position. Thesis is stated above. Initiate quarter size pilot position in Galapagos- I´m hoping for a decent pullback as the market digests their IPF news to be able to aggressively add. Thesis is stated above.

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

