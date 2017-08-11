Strong Quarterly Numbers Make Rigel Look Undervalued

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) showed reversal from its negative streak following a slew of positive news. However, as the stock is trading substantially lower than its 52 weeks high, it presents an interesting investment opportunity for medium term. The stock is expected to receive positive impetus from various catalysts such as its recently announced quarterly numbers, which showed the company’s progress in curtailing its costs. The stock is also expected to gain momentum as it nears the upcoming FDA decision date for its lead drug candidate Tavalisse.

Rigel recently announced that the FDA has accepted for review its New Drug Application for Tavalisse in patients suffering from chronic or persistent immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). The news provided positive impetus to the stock which has shown rather shaky performance so far this year. The application was backed with Phase 3 clinical program data. Overall, the filing contained results from tests carried out for 163 patients suffering from ITP. The NDA indicates that the drug is following the estimated timeline, following which the company may expect the final FDA decision by April next year.

The FDA decision for Tavalisse is crucial for Rigel as the company needs to establish a steady stream of revenue to maintain its liquidity position and fund its ongoing studies. The positive FDA decision for Tavalisse will open up a lucrative market for the company as it is estimated that the global market for Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) is poised to cross $566 million mark by 2020 and the US is expected to account for a large share of the market. Taking a conservative view to the US share in the global market at 30 percent, Rigel is looking at a market which may be worth nearly $170 million. The company has strong potential to capture this market as it focuses on addressing the underlying cause behind ITP. Tavalisse works by limiting SYK kinase which in turn reduces the rate at which platelets are destroyed. Current therapies mainly work by increasing the production rate of platelets, instead of focusing on the limiting their mortality.

Another positive impetus, which is expected to fuel the stock’s growth is its latest quarterly numbers. While its net loss for the quarter stood at $19.1 million, up from a net loss of $13.5 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the main reason behind the increase in loss was the lack of contract revenue this quarter. Rigel had earned $8.6 million in contract revenue in the second quarter of the previous year. On the plus side, the company also managed to curtail its expenses which stood at $19.3 million, down from $22.2 million in the previous year. The decrease in expenses showed the company’s commitment towards managing its fiscal resources judiciously as it works towards the commercial launch of Tavalisse. The decrease will also ensure that the company does not suffer a liquidity crisis and its ongoing studies and trials do not get affected by cash crunch.

Rigel ended the quarter with $82.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, which again underscored the company’s growing financial strength. Rigel had $74.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the corresponding quarter the previous year. With the average burn rate of nearly $19.5 million per quarter, the current cash position gives the company a runway of more than 4 coming quarters. However, it should be kept in mind that the company is constantly endeavoring to control its costs as its second quarter expenses are lower, both on Year over Year and Quarter over Quarter basis.

Another potential cause of concern may be the less than impressive results shown by the drug candidate in its Phase 3 studies. Tavalisse went through three trials in Phase 3. The first trial 047 resulted in response rate of 18 percent versus nil for placebo, while in the second trial the drug maintained its 18 percent response rate while placebo showed 4 percent response rate, affecting the statistical significance of the difference between the drug and placebo. The third trial which studied the responders from the two earlier treatments showed encouraging data. While 18 percent response rates in first and second trial are on lower side, the third trial seems to have made up for the deficiency. Further, the drug is also ostensibly superior in its operating mechanics as it addresses the root cause of ITP.

The stock lost over 18 percent of its value in the past 12 months and is currently trading nearly 45 percent below its 52 weeks high of $4.38. Rigel stock started showing positive momentum post FDA acceptance of the New Drug Application. The momentum is likely to continue as the company reaches other milestones such as holding of Advisory Committee Review later this year. Rigel is a buy with a medium term horizon as the upward momentum of the stock is expected to culminate with the FDA decision due in April next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.