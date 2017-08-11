Weyerhaeuser: Overshadowed by External Events

Concern about the Softwood Lumber Agreement with Canada will not go away: the opportunity to solve this has been squandered.

Weyerhaeuser's shares cannot seem to get out of their own way, and the Q2 report reinforced a sense of drift.

When I last wrote about Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), I suggested that investors could expect a positive surprise from it. That duly materialized with its April 28 Q1 report, when earnings came in 22% higher than consensus estimates. But investors did not benefit from it: the shares fell 2.3% on the day, and have since only intermittently recaptured their level from before the Q1 announcement.

The Q2 announcement on July 28 was greeted with even less enthusiasm: Weyerhaeuser's shares fell 3.8%. I noted previously that the shares have been unaccountably volatile, and they continue to be.

This against a background of largely supportive, albeit volatile, fundamentals:

June's recovery in housing starts, which have been constrained by scarcity of land and labor as well as the high price of lumber, was much stronger than expected. Lumber prices have been supported by the difficulties facing the Canadian forest products industry, particularly in British Columbia. The worst fire season in sixty years has destroyed timber in an area nearly twice the size of Rhode Island, and forced the closure of several mills. Further, a 10% increase in the value of the Canadian dollar, as well as the countervailing duties the U.S. imposed on Canadian lumber in April, certainly have not hurt prices realized in the U.S.

However, the main reason for this volatility is uncertainty regarding the renegotiation of the Softwood Lumber Agreement. In a normal housing market, U.S. sources are insufficient to supply domestic demand. It is, of course, contentious how necessary Canadian supply is to the U.S., but on some estimates U.S. sources can sustainably supply only 70% of domestic requirements at normalized levels of housing production. In 2016, the U.S. imported some $5 billion worth of Canadian lumber.

Canada has the potential to overwhelm U.S. softwood lumber markets, although it is not nearly as much of a threat to producers of hardwoods. It is a larger, more heavily wooded country than the U.S. Canadian domestic demand is a fraction of U.S. requirements, giving it a huge exportable surplus, and there are few transportation impediments to supplying U.S. markets. Regardless of the justice of their allegations that Canadian producers are subsidized by the Provinces, U.S. lumber suppliers have every reason to fear their competitiveness, not only in their home market but in lucrative Asian export markets as well. At this stage, the negotiations are occurring as much in the press as at the negotiating table, with the inevitable hyperbole that implies, which probably contributes to their effect on Weyerhaeuser's share price.

Although Weyerhaeuser is in fact a major producer of lumber in Canada, and not heavily exposed to British Columbia, this is a source of price volatility that is unlikely to go away soon. Absorption of the SLA negotiations into the broader NAFTA discussions may dilute the posturing specific to softwood lumber, but it is also likely to delay any resolution of the issue, probably considerably. Meanwhile, renewal of countervailing duties will be a periodic feature contributing to uncertainty over Weyerhaeuser's outlook. While currency and fire may relieve U.S. producers of some pressure from Canadian supply for the rest of the year, the industry's vulnerability to Canadian competition will not disappear.

Weyerhaeuser took an $8 million after tax charge in Q2 for duties paid. This is somewhat unusual accounting treatment: it is reasonable that the portion of duties that were retroactive should be treated in this way. But the argument that subsequent, concurrent duties will expire and therefore should be treated as non-operating items strikes me as a stretch.

Other special items that appeared in the Q2 report were a $147 million write-down in connection with the sale of timberland and mills in Uruguay, and a $31 million reserve against liabilities connected to formaldehyde in manufactured I-joists. Both after tax. The Uruguay writedown comes as an unpleasant surprise: since it will be sold for $403 million, the amount suggests that these profitable businesses were carried on balance sheet 36.5% above fair value. The writedown on the offending joists seems generous − roughly $23,000 per structure, few of which are occupied. There is a hint of "kitchen sink" accounting about this quarter, which was going to feature unwelcome writedowns in any case.

In which case, Weyerhaeuser may be in the process of creating another positive surprise. If the June housing starts figure is a harbinger of increased construction activity in the second half, firm lumber prices and constrained supply from British Columbia should make for a steadily improving operating environment. But would a surprise be greeted with any greater enthusiasm than in Q1? Investors seem to be Missourians when it comes to Weyerhaeuser. The company has received only very grudging credit for the transformation it has effected since it acquired Plum Creek.

I think much of this comes from analyzing it as a REIT, comparable to commercial real estate investments - see this comment, for instance. I believe that Weyerhaeuser, with its large workforce, numerous plants, diverse customer base and large business in Canada on property that it does not own, should be regarded as an industrial company, for all its atypical legal structure. Trading at 23.5X consensus 2018 earnings, it is by no means the cheapest industrial share in the market, and relative to other extractive industries, pretty expensive. But of course, timber, if properly managed, is not a wasting asset, and the 3.85% yield that its REIT status allows it to offer accounts for a good deal of that valuation premium.

I expect investors will continue to have a bumpy ride in Weyerhaeuser until the outlook for a lumber agreement with Canada is clearer and residential construction activity resumes a smoother, rising trend. This may be something of a wait, but that dividend pays investors to wait. I would use occasional bouts of weakness, as at present, to build positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.