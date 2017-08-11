You Need Gold Investments Now More Than Ever

Dan Oliver, Michael Oliver, and Peter Tallman return as guests on the radio program this week.

A truth is kept secret from most investors because it doesn't optimize profits of Wall Street. Nonetheless, it is a fact that gold added to your portfolio enhances returns and limits risk (volatility). Dan Oliver explains why not only gold bullion but gold shares built into your portfolio will enhance portfolio returns over the long run. Most investors see little need to own gold because equities seem to have no upside limit. But when equities crash, you will need gold more than ever!

Michael shares his insights into the equity markets from his momentum perspective. We do know that even if gold isn't rising vis-à-vis the dollar, junior gold mining stocks can rise dramatically when they find large scale profitable gold deposits. Peter believes he and his team have unraveled Mother Earth's secrets to the mother lode of millions of ounces in the Klondike with more millions of ounces of gold to be mined.