Intermolecular's (IMI) CEO Chris Kramer on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Bill Roeschlein - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Kramer - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Arthur Su - Needham & Company

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's presentation, Mr. Bill Roeschlein. Sir, please begin.

Bill Roeschlein

Thank you, Howard. Good afternoon and welcome to Intermolecular's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We announced our results after the market closed today, and you'll find a copy of the press release on our website at www.intermolecular.com. On the call with me today is Chris Kramer, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Chris. Chris?

Chris Kramer

Thank you, Bill. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. We continue to stabilize our business and drive for growth and profitability. I believe that the second quarter 2017 results mark a key milestone in turning around our business. Building a broader and higher-velocity pipeline remains my top priority. It is a key element to build a successful business.

Our pipeline of programs continues to grow not only in numbers, but in diversity of customers and work performed. This quarter, we signed three new deals during the quarter and have started out the third quarter on solid footing with the signing of a significant returning customer.

New deals provide the basis for our positive revenue outlook for the remainder of the year. The signed deals are in line with our strategy to strengthen our position in the semiconductor ecosystem and focus on the advance memory market. Returning customers are proof of our strong value proposition and our ability to execute customer programs successfully.

Establishing a solid and diverse pipeline also allows us to have better visibility of future revenue. You will have seen in today's press release that are now providing an outlook for the second half of 2017 financials. Our growing bookings and expanded number of customers enable us to better manage the inherent choppiness of material innovation services. Programs have a defined timeline and as they end, we are focusing on securing additional bookings to ensure continuity of work for our organization as well as establishing a steady flow of revenue. This model only works with a large and diverse customer base.

From a technology point of view, we continue to strengthen our position in advance memory. At the 2017 Flash Memory Summit, we announced our high-throughput experimentation platform for the discovery and development of new materials for next-generation non-volatile memories like 3D XPoint. Selector elements are key to improving performance, density and reliability. Along with our industry partners, we've demonstrated that chalcogenide materials are excellent candidates for NVM selectors. But without Intermolecular, NVM selector development will be more expensive, more time consuming and more difficult.

We've configured our platform to enable memory makers to perform rapid and numerous experiments to find the right chalcogenide combinations for their next-generation non-volatile memories. We expect more interest and additional traction from potential customers in the months to come.

Our internal R&D efforts are limited, but focus on select areas supporting our main strategy to strengthen our materials innovation business. We are making excellent technological progress with positive results that will lead to additional revenue within two years.

As we engage more customers, we are conscious of controlling our costs and keeping our investments in line with our plan to establish sustained profitability. The cost reductions we've implemented in the last quarter are bearing fruit, and the organization has embraced a leaner and more efficient way of operating.

In summary, we are making solid progress along the plan we've outlined previously: number one, sign two to three new deals per quarter to drive revenue growth; number two, establish a cost-effective, efficient and customer-centric organization; number three, build a broader and higher-velocity pipeline; number four, keep our costs under control while managing our growth. I believe we've gained excellent ground as we continue to advance towards building a scalable and profitable advance materials innovation company.

Now I'd like to return the call to Bill to go over our financials.

Bill Roeschlein

Thank you, Chris. Let me review some selective financials for the second quarter of 2017. IMI revenue for the second quarter was $8.1 million, down 18% sequentially compared with the previous quarter and down 31% from Q2 the prior year. Program revenues of $6.5 million represented approximately 80% of total revenue in the quarter, with licensing and royalty revenue of $1.6 million, representing approximately 20% for the quarter. As a reminder, the previous quarter's results were positively impacted by the one-time sale of certain patents following the conclusion of a customer engagement.

In the second quarter, we had two customers which were each greater than 10% of total revenue. These two customers represented approximately 82% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2017. For the second half of 2017, we expect revenues in the range of $18 million to $18.5 million.

I would like to remind you to please review today's earnings press release for both GAAP and non-GAAP measures and reconciliation between those results. The key difference from GAAP to non-GAAP measures is the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense. On this basis, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins in the second quarter were 68.5% and 69% respectively, compared with 70% and 70.6% in the previous quarter respectively and 64.8% and 65.6% in the second quarter of 2016 respectively. For the second half of 2017, we expect non-GAAP gross margins of approximately 65% plus or minus 1%.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses for the quarter were $8.5 million and $8.3 million respectively, compared to $12.9 million and $12.4 million respectively in the prior quarter and $11.7 million and $10.9 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding the impact of $1.3 million of restructuring expenses in the prior quarter, operating expenses declined by $2.8 million quarter-over-quarter on a non-GAAP basis.

For the second half of 2017, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses to remain flat with current quarter results in the third quarter of 2017 and down $500,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017 as we hit the payroll tax cap for many of our employees.

GAAP net loss in the quarter was $2.9 million or a loss of $0.06 per basic share, and non-GAAP net loss was $2.5 million or a loss of $0.05 per basic share. This compares to a GAAP net loss of $5.8 million or a loss of $0.12 per basic share and a non-GAAP net loss of $5.2 million or a loss of $0.10 in the previous quarter, and a GAAP net loss of $4 million or a loss of $0.08 per basic share and a non-GAAP net loss of $3.1 million or a loss of $0.06 per basic share in the same period a year ago.

For the second quarter of 2017, our adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $1 million, compared to an EBITDA loss of $1.9 million in the previous quarter and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.2 million in Q2 of 2016. For the second quarter, we had $1.6 million of depreciation, amortization and accretion and $0.3 million of stock-based compensation that were the non-cash charges we netted against our GAAP net loss.

At the end of Q2 2017, our balance sheet included cash and investments of $27 million, compared with $28 million in the previous quarter. For the remainder of the year, we expect an adjusted EBITDA breakeven point of around $9.5 million in revenue.

Now I would like to return this call to the operator for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question or comment comes from the line of Edwin Mok from Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Arthur Su

Hi, everyone. This is actually Arthur on for Edwin. Thanks for taking our questions, and congrats on some of the accomplishments you made during the quarter. So the first one is just on the three new customer contracts that you mentioned you signed during the quarter. Can you provide a little bit more color on these wins, whether they were for applications in memory or logic; and also when we can expect some revenue contribution?

Chris Kramer

There's a mix. Of the three, they're in the semi ecosystem, which means it's a combination of tool suppliers and material makers. And the revenue contribution will start, it takes about a quarter. So that will show up in Q3, the ones that we sign in Q2.

Arthur Su

Okay, got it. So moving on to outside of semi, can you kind of share some progress that you’ve made on that front? I know in the past you've talked about efforts to diversify the business. Just any sort of like data points you can share with us on what IMI has done?

Chris Kramer

Well, I mean in the last earnings call, we talked about concentrating more in semiconductor and the semiconductor ecosystem. Not fully abandoning our diversification, but our core competency keeps coming back to semi and where, I believe, we can continue to grow the business is in that area, semi and the semi ecosystem. But having said that, we have programs that involve optical coatings and we're pursing businesses there. But vast majority of our progress is in semi.

Arthur Su

Got it. Okay. And then, on the operating expenses, so OpEx was down $3 million this quarter, which is better than your $1.8 million for core savings you had talked about last quarter. Obviously, it sounds like you guys have seen better savings from your cost-cutting initiatives. How should we think about the breakeven point going forward? Is it below $10 million, as you had previously stated?

Bill Roeschlein

Yes. We're expecting flat, close to the $8.25 million in OpEx for this quarter. And in Q4, we historically get about a $500,000 benefit from payroll tax maximizing out. And so overall, that's about a $16 million OpEx for the second half. And that puts us more like in the $9.5 million revenue range for an adjusted EBITDA breakeven.

Arthur Su

Great. Thanks for that, guys. That's all I had.

Chris Kramer

Thank you.

Operator

Chris Kramer

Thank you. And I look forward to speaking with you all next quarter.

