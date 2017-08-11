A Moat-Worthy REIT To Consider

One of the most useful tools for dividend investors is David Fish’s DRiP Investing Resource Center. As many know, this website provides a complete list of very useful information with reference to dividend “champions” that have “paid higher dividends for at least 25 straight years in a row.”

When you survey the list of 110 publicly-traded companies you will see that there are many well-recognized stalwarts such as AT&T (T), Chevron (CVX), Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald’s (MCD), Target (TGT), and Wal-Mart (WMT).

Most every company on the Dividend Champion list has some sort of “economic moat” - structural advantages that protect them from competitors, just as physical moats protect castles from enemies.

Warren Buffett (Fortune 1999) said,

The key to investing is …determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage. The products or services that have wide, sustainable moats around them ate the ones that deliver rewards to investors.



Thanks in large part to the last recession, the number of REITs within the Dividend Champion list have decreased, and today there are only three REITs that made the cut, they include Federal Realty (FRT), Universal Health (UHT), and National Retail Properties (NNN).

It’s interesting, 3 out of 110 companies (around 2.7%) on the list are REITs that generate an average dividend yield of 3.76%, over double the yield of the 110 companies (that yield 1.84%), yet REITs make up such a small slice of the wide moat universe.

Because of their predictability, and forward-looking rental contracts – REITs offer one of the most compelling ways for investors to generate stable cash flows. This sustainability is much more important than the degree of profits that a company generates because a predictable stream of profits is much more moat-worthy than a few years of high returns.

In other words, predictability is a common theme for the dividend champions as these companies are able to withstand the relentless onslaught of competition for long stretches, and these are the wealth-compounding machines that we want to find and own. Today, I am going to tell you about one of them.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. This REIT acquires, owns, manages, and develops single-tenant properties and owns 2,650 properties in 48 states. The broadly diversified pool of small-box single-tenant properties remains over 99% occupied.

NNN focuses on purchasing and financing its growth strategy, with facilities leased to many of the "best-in-class" retailers, convenience store operators, and restaurants.

The company was established in 1984 as Golden Corral Realty, Corp. and later organized as a REIT in 1998. Subsequently, it acquired Captec Net Lease Realty (a public REIT), allowing the total assets to exceed $1 billion. Currently, NNN has a Market Capitalization of $6.093 billion:

Unlike most of the larger net lease REITs, NNN focuses exclusively on "small-box retail", and the company maintains a consistent strategy of owning relatively smaller (around $2-4 million investments) transactions (like the ones below).

The universe of these smaller single-tenant retail properties is vast, and their historical return profile has been above average in terms of amount and consistency. Yet, the sector lacks the depth of institutional investors that can be found in large quantities in most other commercial real estate sectors, such as shopping centers, apartments or office buildings.

Because of the lack of deep institutional competition (in the smaller net lease space), many institutional investors do not want to or are unable to effectively deal with it. So it provides a ripe arena for NNN to capture above-average return assets and above-average return consistency by virtue of the long-term net lease properties leased to creditworthy tenants. Additionally, the more granular, small asset size provides increased diversification benefits, which mitigates risk.

NNN’s tenants typically operate large regional and national businesses that focus on customer services, customer experiences and e-commerce resistant consumer necessities. The company has very little exposure to apparel or other retail concepts that are getting negative headlines these days.

However, two of the tenants on the list should be reviewed:

NNN owns 12 Gander Mountain properties and the privately-owned outdoor sports company filed bankruptcy in March. On the latest earnings call, NNN said that it is “actively working with potential new tenants including a longstanding relationship tenant Camping World to re-lease those properties after the conclusion of the ongoing Gander Mountain bankruptcy…(the) leasing team is working hard, but it's too early to provide any update on our re-leasing efforts at this time.”

As seen above, Gander represents 2.2% of NNN’s base rent.

Another of NNN’s tenants, AMC Theatres, is experiencing tough times as the company is projecting a 1.5% decline for the full year. According to Bloomberg,

The concern is that the slump isn’t just a run of bad luck. Cinema operators have managed for years to keep increasing sales by raising ticket prices amid stagnant attendance, but a sharp drop in filmgoing would make that harder to sustain. And the tried-and-true formula of churning out big-budget sequels and cinematic universes populated with superbeings seems to be wearing on filmgoers. Movies featuring once-reliable draws Jack Sparrow, the Transformers and the Mummy did poorly in the U.S.

As noted, AMC represents 3.5% of NNN’s revenues and while theaters are reporting stagnant growth, NNN’s business model represents a diverse number of categories, ranging from convenience stores (16.4% of ABR) to full-service restaurants (12.3% of ABR), and so on.

As you can see, NNN has a high concentration in the convenience store category; however, under a new Trump administration, we believe consumers will benefit, and that means that people will drive more and margins at the pumps should go up.

In addition, the company has managed to reduce its exposure within various higher-risk categories over the years. As you can see below, NNN has very modest exposure to the book stores, office supply chains, and sporting goods stores.

Unlike some of the peers, NNN is not too concerned with investment grade-rated tenants. Currently, the portfolio is around 27% investment grade (as per Q4-16 earnings call), and instead of aiming for higher credit rated rent checks, the company focuses on occupancy.

The big picture for NNN is that from a portfolio composition standpoint at 99.1% occupancy, the portfolio is very strong. Overall, the retail tenants are in good shape, as the REIT is not exposed to some of the categories which many investors are concerned about (i.e., Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Kmart, etc..).

As a result of the more granular approach (investing in smaller properties) and focusing on non-investment grade tenants, NNN has benefited from credit upgrades, such as 7-Eleven, Sunoco (NYSE:SUN), Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Susser, Wanda Group (OTC:DWNDF), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), and Couche-Tard/Circle K (Pantry) (OTCPK:ANCUF).

Here's a snapshot of NNN's occupancy from 2003 to 2017. As you can see below, occupancy never fell below 96.4%, while the REIT industry average never rose above 93.5%. (average occupancy is 97.85).

A Highly Predictable Leasing Model

Most NNN retail leases are between 15-20 years, and the average remaining lease term for the REIT's portfolio is 11.4 years. Retail properties are more likely to renew at the end of the lease term. In addition, most of NNN's leases are "triple net" (meaning the tenant is responsible for taxes, insurance, and maintenance), and as illustrated below, the "triple net" lease structure produces higher initial returns with lower volatility than typical gross leases.

NNN has very modest rollover, with only about 1% of leases coming up for renewal. The overall health of the company's tenants continues to be good, and most restaurant tenants are performing well, with many of them experiencing same-store sales growth, which helps with their ability to pay out rents.

From 2007 through 2015 (during the Great Recession), 86% of NNN's leases were renewed (261 out of 303), and 58% were renewed above the prior rent (28% below prior and 14% at prior). In 2015, 100% of the (40) leases were renewed at market rent. YTD, all (125) of NNN's leases were renewed.

Healthy Acquisition Pace

In Q2-17, NNN had an active acquisition pace, the company invested in just under $300 million in 140 single-tenant properties at an initial cash yield of 6.9%. Year to date, NNN has acquired 164 single-tenant retail properties for $407 million at an initial cash yield of 6.9% with an average lease term of 19 years and an average cost per property of just over $2.5 million each.

Given the healthy acquisition pace for the first half of the year, coupled with a strong pipeline, NNN bumped up its 2017 acquisition guidance to $580 million to $650 million.

On the disposition front, during the first half of the year, NNN sold 25 properties and harvested approximately $48 million in disposition proceeds to be recycled into new acquisitions. With private market cap rates for individual single tenant retail properties continuing to remain very low, recycling capital from disposition makes economic sense in the short term and also positions NNN to continue its long-term strategy of delivering consistent FFO per share growth, while remaining highly selective in acquisition underwriting.

A Durable Balance Sheet

NNN maintains one of the most disciplined balance sheets in the REIT sector. The company has an investment grade rating of BBB+/Baa1/BBB+ supported by industry-leading leverage ratios.

During Q2-17, NNN issued $25.1 million of common equity via its ATM at an average price of $43 per share, which suggests this was executed very early in the second quarter.

Equity raised year-to-date totaled $74 million and if you combine this with NNN’s projected 2017 retained AFFO of approximately $100 million (after all dividend payments) plus the 2017 disposition proceed guidance of $100 million, the company will have raised $274 million of equity capital in 2017.

During the first half of 2017, NNN’s weighted average outstanding balance on its $650 million bank line was $69 million. Continuing the company’s acquisition plan (without the need for equity or using large amounts of bank line debt) is consistent with disciplined balance sheet management and NNN is well positioned from a liquidity perspective and leverage position.

Beyond the bank line, all of NNN’s debt is fixed rate debt and weighted average debt maturity is 6.3 years with a weighted average interest rate of 4.4%. Refinancing the company’s next debt maturity, which is a $250 million, 6.875% notes due this October will allow the company to improve upon these metrics and should be another accretive refinance opportunity.

NNN’s other leverage metrics include debt to gross book assets of 35.9%. debt to EBITDA of 4.8x, Interest coverage of 4.7x, and fixed charge coverage of 3.6x. Only five of NNN 2,675 properties are encumbered by mortgages, totaling $14 million.

A Superior Moat

In Q2-17, NNN reported $0.64 per share of core FFO operating results which represent an 8.5% growth over Q2-16. These results coupled with early 2017 acquisitions success and a strong and liquid balance sheet positions the company very well for another good year of accretive growth in 2017 and has allowed to increase 2017 guidance.

NNN maintained an AFFO dividend payout ratio at 72.5% during the first half, which helped position the company to announce a 4.4% increase in the common dividend a couple of weeks ago, putting 2018 on track to be the 28th consecutive year of annual dividend increases.

As noted, NNN increased its 2017 core FFO per share guidance by $0.02 per share to a new range of $2.46 to $2.50 per share, which represents 5.5% growth to the midpoint. Here’s a snapshot of AFFO/share growth estimates (source: FAST Graphs):

A Moat-Worthy REIT To Buy

In the book, Moats Matter, the authors explain,

“…many assume that the greatness of these businesses must already be well-understood by the market, and therefore trade at prices that already reflect all the benefits of owning them.”

That’s not the case with NNN, this REIT is trading at a price that is attractive:

Now let’s compare with the REIT peers:

Keep in mind that NNN is rated BBB+ (and so is O) and NNN has the longest dividend streak in the Net Lease sector. Now let’s compare the P/AFFO multiple:

As you see, NNN’s P/AFFO multiple (of 16.4x) is 3 turns below O (at 19.2x). This suggests that NNN is trading in an attractive valuation range. Let’s compare YTD Total Return performance:

All things considered, I am maintaining a BUY on shares of National Retail Properties. Shares have taken a beating over the last several months and I believe the smackdown isn’t justified. While Gander Mountain and AMC are risks, I’m not concerned given the broadly diversified portfolio and exceptional balance sheet fundamentals.

As the co-authors of Moats Matter explain,

Dividend-paying stocks have a history of outperforming non-payers, and their high-yielding stocks usually outperform low-yielding ones, and it becomes clear that dividends aren’t just for over-the-hill companies or investors – dividends are for anyone interested in total return.

Bingo! National Retail Properties is clearly a BMW that can now be purchased for the price of a Buick. If you don’t own shares now, it may be time to take a closer look…

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here.

For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. This is a limited offer, so don't miss out!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and NNN Q2-17 Supplemental.

REITs mentioned: (O), (WPC), (GPT), (LXP), (STOR), (MNR), and (OLP).

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher in theMaven (OTCQB:MVEN).