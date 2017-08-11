Donald Trump, Kim Jung-Un And Goldilocks Walk Into A Bar

Consumer prices rose at a just right rate in July, reported today, allowing stocks fearlessness against a faster Fed action and also with little economic concern.

Stubborn focus on North Korea, thanks to bluster from both sides, had equities down yesterday and lower again in the premarket today. However, equities turned green after consumer price inflation was reported "just right" for markets (NYSE: SPY). If energy data and price action is also supportive today, and if North Korean rhetoric copywriters and the President relax, stocks can recover yesterday's losses.

The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) was down 1.4% yesterday on the "fire and fury" scare, and North Korea's response, which was to outline a plan to launch missiles toward Guam; that was not at all helpful to calm markets.

We hope the war of words between our President and Kim Jung-Un's war rhetoric copywriters might end today. It seems so, given the President's two most important talking points are at stake, economic strength and stock market gains. Still, his latest tweet does not indicate as much. Thankfully, the U.S. Defense Secretary, a seasoned war-veteran, reminded the world audience of the realities of war, and its undesired path.

Data did not help yesterday either, with a Producer Price Index headline that seemed to stir skepticism about inflation and the economy. We took a closer look at the PPI data today, though, and found it was on an anomalous or temporary driver.

Also, data on poor July OPEC production compliance served to sink oil prices (NYSE: OIL) and energy shares (NYSE: XLE) (NYSE: XOP) (NYSE: OIH). OPEC reported output actually increased in July by 173K barrels per day. Though, the consortium also noted its increased demand forecast. The International Energy Agency (IEA) produced mixed data today, in my opinion, with its Oil Market Report for August. Also working against oil prices, fear of all-out nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula, an event that is sure to impact global demand (NYSE: VTI).

The good news is that all this bluster should fade away, because this Korean issue will not be resolved by military means. Someone just needs to remind the President that the North Koreans might not be logical thinkers and might react to outright threats in a manner unexpected. That's what financial markets are all too aware of today as evidenced by yesterday's spike in volatility instruments (NYSE: VXX). Give it some time, and maybe another couple points lower for the S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) to get the President's attention, and everyone in D.C. will be talking about tax reform again.

Today, data should serve stocks (NYSE: QQQ) if we can stop trading hot air with North Korea. The Consumer Price Index was just reported up 0.1% month-to-month, short of the 0.2% increase expected but not deflating. On a yearly basis, CPI was up 1.7%. More importantly, Core CPI, ex-food and energy, was up 0.1%, again short of the 0.2% expected. On a yearly basis, growth of 1.7% was short of the 1.8% expected but it matched June's rate.

So, consumer prices (NYSE: XRT) rose at just the right rate, not too hot, not too cold. Stocks (NYSE: DIA) and bonds (NYSE: BOND) do not have to fear a faster Fed action, nor should investors concern themselves with the prospect of deflation or recession based on this report.

Later today, Baker Hughes Rig Count data might enthuse the energy market if it looks like recent rig reports showing decrease in North American rigs.

As I was concluding this report here just after 8:30 AM EDT, stocks had turned up into the green. Supportive data and hopefully subdued war rhetoric could even allow equities to recover yesterday's losses. Considering it's a Friday, with a weekend of markets closed and this Korean issue overhanging, that is unlikely, unfortunately. Monday should be open to stronger gains though. Catch my market preview for the week ahead along with all my market musings via the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.