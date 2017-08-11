Bank Of America - You Cannot Afford To Neglect This Unpleasant Fact

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) shares closed at $24.74 on Thursday, Aug. 10. We can see all major stock indices have had a great run in these few months, thanks to the office being run by Donald J. Trump. However, as we know, his administration is pretty controversial. The recent mutual threats between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea have added some uncertainty, affecting the confidence of the stock market. Since valuations are still at the high point, investors need to set themselves up for a correction. I estimate there will be 10%-20% potential for a correction over the next one to two years.

One cannot deny that overall sentiment is pretty bullish (near the 52-week high), but I am skeptical of the bullish trend continuing. I typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, along with the fact that the apparent bullish trend suggests BAC prices might fall at some point soon. Investors are overall optimistic about BAC, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives me a stronger bearish contrarian investment decision on the company.

Source: Financial Times

However, the crowd might argue the following points:

BAC's latest quarterly performance is indicative of its continuing recovery from the financial crisis. It generated net income of $5.3B, up 10% from Q2 2016 and earnings per diluted common share of $0.46, up 12% from Q2 2016.

At the same time, interest rates are moving in a favorable direction, which is beneficial for its earnings. Since December 2016, the Federal Reserve has increased the fed funds rate three times. Higher rates convert into higher loan yields and result in more net interest income being generated. The Fed's rate increase in March is also estimated to stimulate BAC's gross revenue by $150 million a quarter.

In the chart below, BAC (in blue) also seems to be reasonably priced, compared to the KBW Bank Index (in red), a benchmark of the banking sector, which consists of the stocks of 24 banks and the S&P 500 (in yellow).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Things happen for a reason and the same applies to BAC, which trades at a relative discount. Since the second-largest banks in the United States already controls just under 11% of domestic deposits, it's legally prohibited from buying other banks (which not a lot of people know about this). This closes off one of two doors for it to prosper, putting it in an unfavourable position relative to its competitors such as Pinnacle Financial Partners from Tennessee and Bank of the Ozarks from Arkansas, two of the best-performing banks over the past 20 years.

In addition, unlike most other banks, BAC's action is limited by a stricter regulatory supervision. BAC falls under the jurisdiction of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and has to accept and act in accordance with the Durbin Amendment, which is an add-on to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Public Law No. 111-203). The Dodd-Frank Act constrains how much it earns from interchange income and fees incurred each time a bank's customers use their credit or debit cards, while banks with less than $10 billion in assets don't have the same constraints.

BAC is required to do internal stress tests by their own risk management team, as well as annual stress tests from the Federal Reserve. The results were recently released for this year's test, which banks with less than $50 billion in assets don't have to do. Moreover, since BAC and seven other U.S. major banks are classified as a global systemically important banks, they are required to have higher capital and liquidity.

Lastly, while BAC unsurprisingly rallied amid the heat of the presidential election -- hoping that the Trump administration would decrease corporate income taxes and relieve the regulatory burden on banks -- it seems inevitable to be skeptical about whether those gains are sustainable, given the struggle to get legislation on these issues through Congress. The stalled attempts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act serve as a case in point.

Conclusion

To sum up, while I agree that BAC's fundamentals are getting better, it's still a long way from a suitable time to buy it. To this end, given the run-up in bank stocks since the election, I believe that investors should prepare themselves to avoid any unnecessary losses at the moment. It's best to wait for a pullback in the market before delving further into shares of Bank of America.

On Aug. 7, I had taken a short position in BAC in my own personal account after my analysis. In my opinion, BAC is more than fairly valued and the share price has absorbed prospects for an increase in interest rates in 2017. Political uncertainty has grown significantly in 2017, and I maintain a pessimistic view on the promises made during the Trump campaign -- although the bank is betting on higher rates.

I am a seller of BAC at the current price level. My opinion is that at some point in time in the next one to two years, BAC could see a 10%-20% decrease in its share price. I am quite excited to see if I placed a good bet or not. Remember that greed is certainly not good.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.