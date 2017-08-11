July Inflation: Bad News For TIPS, I Bonds And Social Security Benefits

CPI-W, which is used to set Social Security benefits, also fell in July, which makes the Social Security Administration's projection of a 2.2% benefits increase look faulty.

Non-seasonally adjusted CPI-U declined 0.07% in July, which will lower principal balances for TIPS in August and tamper the November 1 variable rate for the I Bond.

U.S. inflation again failed to meet expectations in July, with the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rising 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, 'headline' inflation rose 1.7%.

The consensus estimate for July was an increase of 0.2%, and the 12-month figure again fell below the Federal Reserve's target of 2.0% annual inflation. For a change, weak inflation in July wasn't caused by declining gasoline prices, which were flat for the month. Instead, overall prices were held down by drops in fuel oil (down 2.0%), new vehicles (down 0.5%) and used vehicles (also down 0.5%). On the other side of the scale, food prices increased 0.2%, but remain just 1.1% higher over the last 12 months. Also rising were prices for medical care commodities (up 1.0%), apparel (up 0.3%) and medical care services (up 0.3%).

Core inflation - which removes food and energy - also increased 0.1% in July and is up 1.7% over the last 12 months, also below the Fed's target. This chart shows how both headline and core inflation have been drifting lower in recent months:

It's clear that as long as this trend of weak inflation continues, the Federal Reserve will be free to back off from future increases in short-term interest rates. Will it pull the trigger on a December rate increase? That is starting to look less likely.

What this means for TIPS and I Bonds

Holders of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust principal balances on TIPS and set the future variable interest rate for I Bonds. For July, the CPI index was set to 244.786, a 0.07% decline from the June number. Over 12 months, non-seasonally adjusted inflation was 1.7% - seasonal adjustments always balance out over a year.

For TIPS. The decline in July's inflation index means that principal balances for TIPS will decline 0.07% in September. This continues a trend of nearly flat principal adjustments, after 0.09% for both August and July. Here are the new TIPS inflation indexes for August.

For I Bonds. The next adjustment to the I Bond's variable rate will come on November 1, based on non-seasonally adjusted inflation from March to September. So far, with two months remaining in that period, inflation is up 0.40%, which would result in a variable rate of 0.80%, well below the current 1.96%. Here is the trend, with two months remaining:

What this means for Social Security benefits

A few weeks ago, the Social Security Administration issued a report that projected a 2.2% increase in Social Security benefits in January. At the time, I thought this projection looked suspect, and today's data reinforce that thinking.

If you want to know more about the COLA formula, read my recent article: The Formula: How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase In 2018?

In short, the COLA is based on a different inflation index - CPI-W - and is determined by averaging the indexes for July, August and September and comparing that number with the same average for last year. For July, the CPI-W index was set at 238.617, a decrease of 0.1% from the June number.

The fact that CPI-W decreased in July indicates that hitting a 2.2% increase in benefits is going to be very difficult. I had projected that even with 0.2% monthly increases from July to September, the increase would be only 2.0%. Now we are looking at 1.5%, with two months remaining:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.