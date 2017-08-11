Pilgrim's Pride: Brazilian Corruption Scandal As A Trigger To Unlock The Value?

Within the Food Processing Industry, Pilgrim's Pride is certainly a value stock.

Time for value?

I’m not telling something new when I say that the US stock market is not cheap. The numbers in Exhibit 1 speak for themselves.

Exhibit 1: Worldwide Valuations

This leaves US equity investors two options:

Invest in foreign stocks and/or Invest in US value stocks.

According to Franklin Templeton, there's a strong historical relationship between value and non-US equities. Over the past two decades, non-US stocks have tended to outperform US stocks when value starts to work.

The Brazilian connection

In May, the Brazilian stock exchange fell sharply after the Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported that the chairman of meatpacking giant JBS, Joesley Batista, secretly recorded the discussion in which Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest ever graft probe.

O Globo reported that Batista and his brother, JBS Chief Executive Wesley Batista, presented the recording to prosecutors as part of plea bargain negotiations.

The Batista family's investment holding company J&F Investimentos controls about 42 percent of JBS, the world's largest meatpacker. State loans helped fuel growth at J&F over the past decade, enabling it to keep control of JBS while expanding into fashion, dairy production, pulp processing and banking.

JBS grew into one of the world's top-three food processing companies in over a decade through acquisitions. JBS purchased a controlling stake in Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC), the second largest poultry producer in the world, in 2009 for $2.8 billion, backed by a $2 billion loan from state development bank BNDES.

Like a real private equity player restructured Pilgrim's Pride and used the resulting cash flows to get its investment back via juicy dividends.

As of June 25, 2017, JBS owned 78.6% of Pilgrim's Pride’s outstanding common stock.

A commodity play

Although Pilgrim’s Pride’s management wants to dampen the earnings volatility, it remains a commodity business. The most important input prices are those of soybean and corn.

It goes without saying that high chicken prices are very lucrative for Pilgrim’s Pride. A weak dollar is good for exports, and given the fact that the company is active in Mexico, a strong Mexican peso is beneficiary.

Exhibit 2: Soybean Prices

Exhibit 3: Corn Prices

When we look at the above graphs, we would be tempted to expect higher prices, especially for corn.

In the end, the most important question is whether or not a recession is imminent. When we look at James Picerno’s Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Exhibit 4: Recession Probability Estimate

Mexico and Trump

Pilgrim’s Pride’s Mexican operations generated approximately 15.9% of net sales in 2016. When Trump was elected, he threatened not only to build a wall between the US and Mexico, but he also announced he would renegotiate the NAFTA treaty. It goes without saying that this would be very detrimental for Pilgrim’s Pride.

The Mexican peso weakened after Trump’s election, but the rebound the past six months has been quite impressive. It seems that the market doesn’t expect Trump’s plans to be implemented anytime soon.

Exhibit 5: Dollar-Peso Exchange Rate

Looking at the above graph, we would be tempted to expect a continuation of the peso strength.

The dollar is not only weakening against the Mexican peso.

Exhibit 6: Dollar Index

But also the weak dollar has a positive effect on Pilgrim’s Pride export figures!

The expectations are low

According to Reuters, only one analyst has a buy rating and the majority of the analysts has a hold rating.

Exhibit 7: Analyst Ratings

Shareholder value

As we already explained, Pilgrim’s Pride created a lot of shareholder value for its main shareholder, JBS. On February 17, 2015, and on May 18, 2016, special cash dividends of approximately $1.5 billion ($5.77 per share) and $700 million ($2.75 per share) were paid.

Since the beginning of its buyback program, Pilgrim's Pride has repurchased more than $230 million in shares in the open market.

For the moment, there are no further dividends planned, but we certainly don’t exclude them for the future. It would be very welcome for the troubled main shareholder. The question is if this will be enough...

Takeover candidate?

After the judicial problems of the Batista-family became headline news in Brazil, rumors about a possible takeover bid emerged. China's WH Group (OTCPK:WGHPY), owner of Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork producer, is said to be targeting beef and poultry assets in U.S. and Europe.

The rumors about Cargill are even more focused on Pilgrim’s Pride. Given the latter’s low valuation, this would be a sensible option.

Valuation

Based on figures provided by FundamentalSpeculation, we can clearly see that Pilgrim’s Pride is cheaply valued, certainly when compared to the Food Processing Industry. Given Pilgrim’s Pride’s high profitability, we expect that it will get a valuation more in line with its peers over time.

Exhibit 8: Valuation Pilgrim’s Pride

Rising earnings estimates

Over the past month, current quarter earnings estimates have risen from 81 cents per share to 85 cents per share while current year estimates have risen from $2.03 per share to $2.31 per share.

Reuters' revisions summary also clearly indicates that the earnings momentum is turning positive!

Exhibit 8: Earnings Revisions

Price momentum

On the graph of the Pilgrim’s Pride, we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Conclusion

The combination of:

Low expectations,

a cheap valuation, and

positive price and earnings momentum...

...should reward investors: buy Pilgrim’s Pride!

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.