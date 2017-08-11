A Good Question: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Ten years ago, market commentator Jim Cramer, on his TV show, famously implored then Fed chair Ben Bernanke to lower interest rates. In marking the tenth anniversary of this famous “rant” (Cramer got kind of heated in making his point), Jeff Miller observes that media commemorations have focused on whether or not Cramer was correct in his call. But that is just typical media hype over a theatrical event. More importantly, Miller astutely addresses the dog that did not bark in that episode, the education that did not occur - that could not occur in a rant. Cramer, for example, did not write an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal offering a reasoned argument for policy change. Writes Miller:

I always try to find ‘actionable investment advice.’ Sometimes it is one step removed. It is important to recognize real experts. An expert analyzes, explains, and teaches. An expert does not substitute shouting for evidence….The takeaway? Do not merely accept authoritative statements. Use your own critical thinking. Ask good questions.”

This valuable takeaway puts me in mind of a story told of the winner of the 1944 Nobel Prize in physics, Isidor Isaac Rabi. (I find that examples outside of investing are particularly helpful in getting a critical perspective on investing – and this one fully backs the approach Jeff Miller advocates.) As the story has been told:

My mother made me a scientist. Every other Jewish mother in Brooklyn would ask her child after school: 'So? Did you learn anything today?' Not my mother. She always asked me a different question. 'Izzy,' she would say, 'did you ask a good question today?' That difference made me a scientist.”

That lesson is particularly important to investors – because we are constantly bombarded by assertions and conclusions with implications for our personal financial well-being.

For example, I saw a story out today with this headline: “Jim Rogers says ‘the biggest crisis in his life’ is less than a year away.”

Well, I’m quite sure he did not say “biggest crisis in his life.” That is just sloppy editing. Rogers does not refer to himself in the third person. But he does have a history of making bold, brash gloom-and-doom announcements, which, by this point, have become something of an embarrassment.

My first question would be not why he anticipates the crash of a lifetime (in the article, he uses the word “crash” not “crisis” – so that was a doubly sloppy headline), but how he knows it’s less than a year away. Reading the above-linked article, Rogers does not say anything about possessing prophetic powers (that’s good) but does offer a thin and unpersuasive explanation about the U.S. having had “economic problems…every four years since the beginning of the republic.”

Here are some additional questions: Is that little four-year factoid true? Even if it were true, would such “economic problems” be tantamount to a crash? Do media reports play on people’s fears?

Yes, it is good to ask questions.

