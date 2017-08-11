CSX Operational Woes Lead To Customer Complaints, Losses And A Harrison Apology

Shareholders and interested investors should keep an eye on weekly operational performance as an indicator of service progress.

Hunter Harrison has placed the blame on employees unwilling to make good on the company's new strategies.

Most rail operator investors are already aware of the information, which has been published regarding customer complaints of operational issues for CSX’s (CSX) rail service. Hunter Harrison, the new CEO in charge, issued an apology via email to customers, which was published by Progressive Railroading.

Transport Topics also provided an overview of the situation as customer frustrations have led to shifting business to truck where feasible, and/or Norfolk Southern (NSC). Towards the end of July, the Surface Transportation Board (STB) issued a formal letter to CSX, specifically requesting that the company report its plan to restore reliable service to its customers in weekly calls with the Board’s Rail Customer and Public Assistance program.

During these weekly calls, CSX was expected to provide an overview of its operations, including congestion at critical yards and gateways, interchange operations with other Class I railroads, availability of equipment and manpower, local spot and pull reports and service to customers with critical needs.

The complaints stem from shippers, which have relied upon CSX’s service as an economic part of their supply chain. Having to shift to truck and/or CSX’s primary competitor, Norfolk Southern is not necessarily a desired long-term solution.

Compounding the problem has been shipper statements regarding CSX’s inability to offer adequate customer service options to help troubleshoot and find alternative solutions to accommodate shipment needs.

Analysts have been surveying shippers and other transportation providers within CSX’s operational sphere as to how shippers have reacted. In some cases, half of the shippers with other options have moved to Norfolk Southern and trucking. Transportation companies including those with drayage services for CSX have also witnessed diversion to Norfolk Southern.

Some chemicals business customers have been forced to shift to trucking. This has not been ideal as pressures of temporary solutions, turning into longer problems is likely to lead to the need to change prices for customers resulting from increased costs.

With mounting complaints, the hope is that the STB can intervene to get CSX’s attention and focus in order. Harrison issued an email response to the company’s customers. The email included very high-level explanations of how the service improvement objectives being made at CSX would lead to better operating efficiencies over time.

The most interesting part of the email was Harrison’s blunt assertions of some employee resistance to these changes as a big part in the company’s service disruptions. Additionally, statements went on to say that CSX will continue to address its internal personnel matters, and that the company has recommitted itself to working with those affected.

While public acknowledgement of the problem has been welcomed, the lack of details and only promises to perform customer service responsibilities, which have been inadequate, is not sitting well. Shippers need to get the service required to move freight, nothing less, nothing more. Harrison has brushed off these service concerns, akin to previous growing pains while at Canadian National (CNI) and Canadian Pacific (CP).

There are definitely naysayers looking for any opportunity to critique Harrison’s performance at CSX. My personal opinion is that CSX’s network is fundamentally different from that of the Canadian rails, so I am interested to see how well Harrison’s strategies will pan out.

For investors, recent trends for CSX have been tough due to the public scrutiny of the company’s service issues and as geopolitical risks have intensified. Since CSX’s stock price peak at $55, it has fallen by 10 percent. Getting insights into the happenings as have been reported is good to keep tabs on, especially as time goes by.

An additional way investors can get some insights into performance is monitoring CSX’s train speeds by service type. Clearly, all of CSX’s services have suffered from the recent challenges as expressed by the STB complaints and shipper concerns. This type of performance is clear evidence of customers shifting freight to trucking and/or Norfolk Southern. Year over year (YoY), CSX’s average trains speeds as of week 31 were down -10 percent.

Train speed performance has also declined at Norfolk Southern, but the decline has been much more gradual with results down at -2.5 percent. Additionally, investors should take note that Norfolk Southern has also had some of its own service issues as evidenced by train speeds. Duration, however, has been much less severe than what CSX is currently going through.

The other indication of operational performance is terminal dwell times. CSX has experienced substantial increases in dwell times for multiple terminals. For CSX’s entire network, dwell times were up just over 12 percent as of week 31. This was led by Nashville, Tennessee up 115 percent YoY, Montgomery, Alabama at 70 percent, Indianapolis, Indiana at 56 percent and Hamlet, North Carolina at 46 percent.

Norfolk Southern, by comparison, had an entire network terminal dwell time at just less than 1 percent YoY during week 31. There were three terminals witnessing increasing dwell times greater than 25 percent, but overall performance was much more positive. Eleven of CSX’s terminals displayed increasing performance YoY, nearly 70 percent of the total. Norfolk Southern still witnessed over 50 percent of its terminals experience increasing dwell time, but as mentioned, negative performance has been much less severe.

Timing for CSX’s service interruptions are not the best as the peak shipping season is upon us. For train speeds, CSX has witnessed the worst performance this year. However, Canadian National has witnessed worse performing dwell times. The primary difference is that Canadian National has the strongest increase in rail traffic for 2017, while CSX has lagged all Class I peers.

Based on this, investors either invested in, or thinking about taking a position with CSX should continue to monitor the relationship between rail traffic and system performance. In the event CSX’s rail traffic remains lower than peers, and operations continue to underperform, it should be a signal that the company is still suffering from Harrison’s transition plan.

