Medical Facilities Corp.: A 8.5% Yield Dividend Stock With Strong Q2 Earnings

Investment Thesis

Share price of Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF) (TSX:DR) [MFC] has been in a decline in the past several months. Several negative news contributed to the decline include a disappointing Q1 as its income from operations decreased by 10.1% to $13.3 million from the same time last year. In addition, the departure of its former CEO Britt Reynolds in early June caused greater uncertainty as the company declined to give a reason for his departure. Since then, its stock price gradually declined and reached a low point of C$11.22 on the day before the company's Q2 earnings release.

However, the tide appears to be turning. Following its Q2 earnings, the company saw strong growth in revenues, income from operations, EBITDA, and cash available for distribution. Not only that, the company has several initiatives in progress such as the addition of more surgeons, acquisition discussions in the advanced stage, cost-saving initiatives that is already in the implementation. The company is also optimistic about finding a new CEO by the end of the year. Overall, the company appears to be on track to future growth. As a result, the market responded positively with its stock price soared by over 14% in one day. In this article, we will take a closer look at MFC's Q2 earnings, and discuss about the company's future outlook.

(Unless otherwise indicated, any amount discussed in the article are in US dollar.)

Financial Highlights from Q2 2017

For its past quarter, MFC's revenue was $96.1 million, an increase of $19.4 million or 25.2% from $76.7 million for the same period in 2016. The increase of $19.4 million in revenue was made up of $5.5 million of revenue growth from pre-existing centers, and $13.9 million growth from its acquisition of UMASH and PSSC. Its EBITDA increased by $4.2 million or 22.2% to $23.1 million from $$18.9 million a year earlier. Income from operation also increased by 17.6% to $16.2 million compared to $13.8 million a year earlier. The key surgeon whose injury in Q1 has resulted in lower revenue in UMASH has returned to work in Q2. The return of the surgeon has positively impacted on UMASH's revenue in Q2.

Dividend Sustainability

MFC generated cash available for distribution of C$12.1 million or an increase of 15.2% from C$10.5 million in the same quarter last year. With its distribution per common share remained the same as last year, its payout ratio was 72.4%. This was much improved from last year. Its payout ratio for the six-months ended on June 30 was 77.5%. Its dividend payout ratio remains healthy. It is expected that the corporation will continue to retain or improve its payout ratio in the next few quarters.

MFC currently pays a dividend of C$0.09375 per share. This is equivalent to a yield of 8.52%. The high yield was due to the continual downward trend of its stock price in the past few months. With a good Q2 report, the possibility of further capital appreciation remains high. This will result in a lower yield.

Future Prospect

In the past year, MFC built a very strong management team with the help of its former CEO Britt Reynolds. MFC's experienced management team including COO Mr. Robert Horrar, CFO Mr. Tyler Murphy, and CDO James Rolfe is expected to bring positive impacts to the hospitals especially executing cost-saving, growth and development strategies. Its interim CEO Jeff Lozons with his years of experience managing the hospital should bring near-term stability until the company finds a replacement. As its interim CEO indicated in the conference call, the search for a new CEO is underway, and the company is confident that a new CEO will be found by the end of this year.

The company has been enhancing and implementing its cost-saving initiatives. Progress has been made and is continuing on reducing supply costs on drugs, medical supplies, and implants. As these initiatives continue to roll-out, we expect to see an improvement in its operating margin.

As mentioned in my previous article (click here), MFC is anticipating some competitions in two cities where its two hospitals are located. In Rapid City, a $55 million orthopaedic hospital project is expected to be completed around the summer of 2018. In Sioux Falls, a $174 million orthopaedics project is scheduled to be completed in 2020. These raised some concern as the corporation's facility in Rapid City and Sioux Falls makes up a little over 50% of its revenue base in 2016. Operating margin will likely take a hit starting next year and again in 2020. However, MFC already has an established referral network that should protect its revenue and margin. Its revenue source in the two hospitals are diversified. Thus, damage to its revenue and margin should be contained.

MFC is looking forward to grow its cases in neurosurgical and orthopedics across its facilities. As a result, MFC has hired several neurosurgeons and orthopaedic specialists. The added neurosurgeons in UMASH also help to address the issue of the absence of a key spine surgeon in its UMASH hospital in Q1 due to injury.

The future of the potential modification or replacement of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act [PPACA] is providing uncertainties. Since MFC does not have emergency room and acute care services, and that most of its cases are elective in nature, its margin and revenue will be less impacted when compared to its peers.

MFC has a few things in its acquisition pipeline. Its COO Robert Horrar stated,

As we have discussed in the past, our acquisition pipeline remains robust, and we are currently in advanced stages with a few of these opportunities. It is our belief that these discussions could result in an announcement by the end of the year."

We are looking forward to an announcement by the end of the year.

Investor Takeaway

MFC saw a much-improved financial result in Q2. With many of its development strategy in place, it is expected that the company will be able to deliver higher revenue growth, and improves its operating margin. This will in turn help increase its cash available for distribution. In addition, several acquisition discussions are progressing well. With an improving outlook, the downward trend of MFC's stock price appears to be reversed. It may start to trend higher.

What do you think of MFC's outlook? Please share your thought.

