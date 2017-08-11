Snap's Q2: Was There Anything Good In It?

A takeover bid could be a positive catalyst, as Snap seems rather inexpensive relative to its user count.

Snap (SNAP) has reported second quarter results that were quite bad: Basically all of the company's financials were worse than expected, with just a few positives. I don't believe that Snap is attractive for investors right now, except as a speculative play for those believing that Snap will be taken over.

Snap's second quarter results missed estimates for the top line as well as for the bottom line:

The company's revenues grew by an immense 150% year over year, only slightly missing estimates. That strong revenue growth was primarily based on significantly higher revenues per user:

Average revenues per user totaled $1.05 in the second quarter of the current year, versus $0.50 in last year's second quarter. This shows that Snap is making a lot of progress in monetizing its user base, although the company is still lagging behind peer Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which grossed average revenues per user of $4.57 in the second quarter -- more than four times the ARPU Snap has been grossing. This is one of the main reasons Facebook is highly profitable and Snap is not, the other factor being that Snap has a much lower user count (which means fixed costs, e.g. for programming, are distributed over a lower amount of users, which leads to a higher cost per user).

Daily active users increased 21% year over year, and total about 170 million now -- relative to Facebook, which is growing its user base by high teens currently, that growth is slightly higher on a relative basis, but a lot lower on an absolute basis. Due to Snap's user count being roughly one tenth of Facebook's user count, Snap should theoretically be able to deliver much higher relative growth rates -- the fact that the company isn't able to deliver higher growth rates here is a major weakness.

When we look at Snap's financials, the picture is still pretty much abysmal:

The company lost $440 million in just one quarter, with net losses roughly quadrupling from last year's second quarter net loss of $115 million.

SNAP Book Value (Quarterly) data by YCharts

At that rate it will take two more years and Snap's book value is completely wiped out. Luckily the picture is a bit better when we look at Snap's cash situation:

Snap burned through $230 million in cash in the second quarter (primarily due to cash from operations being negative, capital expenditures were quite low at only $20 million), but the company still has $2.8 billion in cash on its balance sheet. At the current rate Snap thus has enough cash to cover twelve quarters, or three years, of its cash burn. Since Snap could very likely get additional cash through issuing debt or through a secondary offering it is quite unlikely that Snap runs out of cash anytime soon. Nevertheless investors should think hard about whether it will be a good investment if they buy shares of a company that is valued at $14 billion despite burning through close to $1 billion in cash annually -- keep in mind that cash flows actually worsened compared to the prior year's quarter (as did net losses), which shows that there are no real improvements being made here yet.

Right now the only catalyst I see for Snap's share price would be a takeover: Monetization is not as easy as it is at other platforms such as Facebook, but the user count still has some value for sure. LinkedIn, which was bought out for $26 billion, has a monthly user count of just 110 million.

Snap's daily active users are more than fifty percent higher (Snap doesn't break out its monthly active users), and even when we assume that one of Snap's daily active users is only half as valuable as one of LinkedIn's monthly active users, this could still mean that Snap would be worth $20 billion in a takeover -- just as a ballpark figure.

Takeaway

Snap's financials were worse than expected across the board: Revenues were lower than expected, net losses significantly higher, cash burn was worse than analysts had estimated, etc.

Snap is making progress in increasing its ARPU, but that number is still quite low compared to Facebook's ARPU, and Snap's user growth is not that high any longer.

If the company continues on the current track, it will run into cash problems in a couple of years, and its book value will be zero before that.

A takeover could be a catalyst for Snap's shareholders, but apart from that I don't think that shares have much upside, relative to the company's much bigger peer Facebook.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to welcome new followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.