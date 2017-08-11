Market Volatility This Morning; Yesterday Close Price Expectations

Clear shift up in VIX futures, market decline now under way.

Here is the morning VIX futures look

Figure 1

source: TradingVolatility.net

The lower, shadowy line is last night's VIX futures prices curve. The upper is as of today, just before NYSE open. Dramatic shift in expectations toward market price decline.

Here is last night's MM profile of stock Range Indexes

Figure 2

(used with permission)

Wednesday this profile had a Range Index average of 30+; today (Thursday close) it is 28, with a substantial build-up of stocks priced below their lowest Market-Maker [MM] hedging-based low price expectations. (The spike at extreme left).

Meaning: Thursday price declines not interpreted by MMs as lasting over ~3 months.

Implication: Monitor this profile after Friday closes are recorded to see if there are build-ups of the number of cheap stock expectations on the left, or of more trouble (longer-term) from buildups of high Range Index stocks (above 50) on the right.

Here is the MM price range weekly forecast trend for the VIX

Figure 3

(used with permission)

This is a history of MM forecasts made daily, shown weekly here, of hedging on the VIX.

Past experiences offer perspective of how long such a market decline may last, and the extent to which it may persist.

Buy opportunities in the short-posture VIX ETF (SVXY) may arise when the decline appears to be ending. See Figure 4 for historic parallels.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

Better buying opportunities may be ahead as market decline extent becomes better defined.

Conclusion

Too early here at the start to take action other than monitoring closely. Friday close and Monday futures opening can be important. Playing the downside is far riskier than the likely upside opportunity.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, (see the author's SA profile) has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SVXY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.