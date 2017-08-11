Enphase Energy - Version 2.0

The totally unexpected news of Paul Nahi's resignation has got to be up there with sensational events like the TJ Rodgers investment in Enphase Energy (ENPH) this past January. For both the shareholders and employees, this is definitely exciting news. The purge of the leadership at the top of Enphase should now give the employees plenty of renewed vigor and incentive to work hard and make Enphase great again. Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) ran with an interim CEO for many years, so not having a CEO currently at Enphase is not a big deal. Regardless, Enphase stated that a new CEO would be named by the end of August and the choice would come from "internal or external candidates". Now, who would qualify as true CEO material internally - that's a rhetorical question! One thing for sure is that Enphase has crossed the Rubicon of its post-IPO state into a more mature, well-run, fiscally disciplined, streamlined company with new leadership, and all of the pre-IPO management, save for the co-founders Belur and Fornage, are now gone.

Many critics have doomed Enphase Energy to the depths of Hades, but you have to question where their allegiances are truly tied anyway. Apple Computer was once tanking and written off by analysts, but it was their technology that resurrected them; Enphase Energy has the technology to not only resurrect the company, but to dominate the MLPE market, also - they are the leader in microinverter technology and decentralized power - solar technology which offers true reliability sans hidden, single points of failure as the venerable optimized-string solutions possess. As proof of Enphase's reliability edge, one only needs to look at the 66% increase in EMEA this past quarter which was largely driven by housing association and ESCO PPA business that mandated reliable, modular solar at competitive pricing for their thousands of installs which require completion in the shortest possible time. Furthermore, Enphase continues to demonstrate growth - the Americas grew by 34%, APAC by 9%, along with significant news from India; the fact that both COO Kothandaraman and CTO Belur are natives of India is also very helpful!

Enphase AC Modules are the evolution of solar PV; they are the next level of microinverter technology, and have only just begun to proliferate. SolarEdge (SEDG), a leading optimized-string vendor, felt threatened enough by AC Modules to submit a frivolous lawsuit against Enphase because videos demonstrated proof of that superiority, and when you can't beat the competition fairly, litigation is the next best thing; however, the lawsuit news went viral ,and only further generated a Streisand Effect on Enphase's awesome new ACM product. SolarEdge's actions were to be expected given their solar solution's Achilles heel, and it shows that Enphase clearly has a winning hand with its ACM's. With SunPower's (SPWR) latest quarterly stats of Q4-2016 67%, Q1-2017 80% and now Q2-2017 85% for its AC Module backlog percentage, this trend exemplifies that ACM's are coming on strong as a preferred product by solar PV installers. Think of this disruptive transition like the advent of the automobile with people giving up their old horse-n-buggy for better technology - this video is analogous to the disruption that is occurring currently in the MLPE arena, and the numbered days of the optimized-string solution.

The management changes at Enphase, starting with the departure of V.P. Loebbaka two years ago, then CFO Sennesael, and others, finally culminating with CEO Paul Nahi's resignation, represent management heads from the pre-IPO days of Enphase. Enphase is maturing, and their entirely new management team has proven veteran experience running big companies with thousands of employees, something Enphase must have if it is to grow; Enphase has an active director, TJ Rodgers, whose accolades and accomplishments rank with some of the best CEO's of all time. Rodgers' hand-picked, Cypress veteran, Enphase COO Badri Kothandaraman's arrival in April has been a further godsend for Enphase, and the last conference call proves it; the quarterly numbers demonstrate that by implementing and adhering to McKinsey principles of operational excellence, the financial boondoggle of the previous management is being rectified at Enphase Energy.

Enphase delivered a commendable $13M cash from reducing inventory by 40%, resulting in a net-cash increase of $1M, and exited Q2 with $31M cash. Enphase's current situation may still be all hands on deck, but the fires have definitely been extinguished; the cash bleed associated with previous management has been stemmed, and Enphase's financial house has been masterfully put in order by the new management team. The next target for Enphase is the $56M A/R which should be brought in line with inventory. I would anticipate a large reduction to 45 days, about $35M-$40M as IQ6 demand outstrips supply, allowing for potentially less generous payment terms to be applied resulting in more revenue for the company. A telltale of this is the rather underperforming Q3 guidance, signifying the affect of the $8M A/R increase in Q2. Inventory cycle is now 30 days which is a healthy sign of the company's deft and dexterity. Shareholders should note that the company did not divulge its A/R target, as it had in previous calls where revenue reporting had almost been exclusively driven by changes in A/R. Q3 guidance of $72M to $80M is possibly a distant echo of this. The fact remains that Enphase is being more discrete about its future which is a safer way to proceed, for Enphase has gotten itself into hot water many times in the past by making bold announcements about the future only having to sink cash into inventory and A/R. Loose lips sink ships, and companies, too!

After this last conference call, it is clear that Enphase is now focusing on its IQ technology with its ACM's - the Q1-2018 IQ7 will allow Enphase to enter entirely new markets such as Germany, Italy, India, et cetera, and it will do so with help both from its existing ACM partners and "additional partners" according to CFO Bert Garcia. Looking at Google trends show very clearly the strongholds of Enphase and SolarEdge. The IQ7 will be Enphase's first meaningful attempt targeting its string competitors strongholds, basically making inroads into virgin territory on their competitors home turf. Badri stated in the last call that IQ6 is currently at ~20% of the company's microinverter backlog in the US, and by the end of Q3, it should be nearing 100%, and that signifies meaningful margin expansion for the company. However, for Q3 there will still be a 2% margin impact due to supply chain frictions.

In summary, Enphase hit its guidance with revenue of $74.7M for Q2-2017, an increase of 36% compared to Q1-2017. Enphase shipped ~224MW DC or 775k microinverters which equates to a 39% increase in MegaWatts compared to Q1. Taking the $74.7M revenue and dividing it by 224MW puts the $/Watt cost at about $0.33. Dividing the 224MW by 775k microinverters gives us about ~290W DC which clearly shows where average panel wattages are at; higher wattage panels are going to be a lifesaver for Enphase Energy with their microinverters as senior veteran Enphase engineer, Michael Harrison, was quoted as saying. Consider that Enphase's $/W cost in residential is now below SolarEdge, and Enphase appears to have the advantage with their ACM's. Enphase's simple approach equates to faster installs; faster installs equate to manpower savings and increased productivity. The future looks very promising for Enphase Energy!

