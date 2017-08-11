Advanced Energy Industries - Too Expensive

Business:

Advanced Energy Industries designs, manufacturers, sells and repairs precision power products. Precision power convert electric power from the grid into controllable, stable, predictable, reproducible, accurate, clean, safe and economical power where a failure in performance can lead to loss of property, yield or life. AE’s products have a number of applications, including semiconductor manufacturing (~68% of sales), industrial thin films & specialty power applications (~17% of sales) which includes manufacturing of hard coatings, optical displays and architectural glass, as well other applications. AE also provides aftermarket services (15% of sales) to both markets.



AE used to have a solar inverter business (peaked at ~50% of sales in 2013), that was discontinued in 2013 following the appointment of a new CEO, Yuval Wasserman. Following the wind-down of the inverter business, all of AE’s capital, time, and resources are now fully dedicated to precision power products in serving the semiconductor industry as well as the many fragmented industrial markets.



Semiconductor Capital Equipment (68% of sales): AE’s core business is providing precision power supplies for virtually all the semiconductor capital equipment OEMs in the world. Applied Materials and Lam Research are AE’s two largest customers, making up ~50% of sales and ~75% of semiconductor sales. Both relationships date back over 15 years. Power subsystems are a key component and enabler for the continued development of semiconductor manufacturing technology, but only make up ~2% of costs for OEMs. The mission critical, niche, and IP protected nature of the products establish high barriers to entry, especially as power subsystems are often designed into customers’ tools, creating long-term and sticky relationships. Power has taken more of a central role recently, as it is now the enabler for further advancement in semiconductor production, especially for the extremely complex 3D processes being developed today. AE is the market leader, with a 41% market share, while the #2 player, MKS Instruments, holds 17% of the market. Within new production techniques (3D NAND/multi-patterning/etc), AE holds a far greater share of the incremental market growth. AE’s key position within the supply chain and market leading position creates substantial pricing power even despite its extremely concentrated customer base, which leads to gross margins between 50-55%.



Industrial Applications (17% of sales): AE’s industrial business involves applications that include flat panel display manufacturing, architectural glass coating, solar cell manufacturing, etc. While power is a key enabler of these processes to happen, it is not an enabler of future advances in these processes as it is in semiconductor. However, the competitive dynamics are far more beneficial to AE, as the customer base is extremely fragmented across hundreds of different industries. The fragmented customer base lends itself to pricing power for AE, which translates to gross margins in excess of semi (~55-60%).



Global Support (15% of sales): The Global Support segment involves repair, support, and aftermarket services for customers in both semiconductor and industrial markets. This segment has shifted from simply a repair operation to offering value-added services to strengthen relationships between AE and the customer, and lower the total cost of ownership. Some of these services include refurbishing, retrofitting, and upgrading old equipment as manufacturers shift to new production technologies. Due to the low cost to run this business (no R&D/little sales & marketing needed), global support has the highest EBITDA margins of any segment.



Investment Thesis:

Advanced Energy Industries is by far the leading player in a niche market with high levels of pricing power. The power subsystem market’s high IP nature, mission critical function, small absolute size and consolidated competitive dynamics creates high barriers to entry for new players. AE’s proven track record as an enabler for advanced processes combined with their dominant market leading position insulates them from competitive pressures from the industry #2 (MKS Instruments), or any of the smaller, localized players. Within the industrial market, AE provides critical products that may not have the same level of continually increasing technological demand, but serves an extremely fragmented customer base where AE can leverage its leading position and maintain pricing power. Advanced Energy should be able to grow EBITDA and FCF at a 15-20% CAGR over the next 3-5 years due to:

General growth in semiconductor capital equipment to meet the exponentially growing demand from smartphones, big data, connected vehicles, wearables, smart appliances, automation, etc. High exposure to the fastest growing elements of wafer fab equipment spend, where there are more processing tools per fab, more power supplies per tool, and greater complexity per power supply, increasing ASPs, and the overall addressable market by 100-200%. Inorganic growth opportunities on the industrial side, where the industry is far less cyclical and the customer base is far more concentrated, leading to greater pricing power and higher margins than in semi. Consolidation in the services side of the business as customers shift to established players in order to lower their total cost of ownership Positive operating leverage driving margin expansion, alongside low capital intensity leading to accelerating FCF growth A management team that has proven themselves to be RoIC focused, strong capital allocators.

Despite AEIS’s ability to compound EBITDA and FCF at a high rate for the next 3-5 years, almost all of that growth is already reflected in the current valuation. At $71.5 per share, AEIS trades at 18.0x 2016 and 15.0x 2017e EBITDA, and 24.6x 2016 and 20.2x 2017e FCF. Assume a de-rating and more realistic exit multiples of 13.0x EBITDA and 15.0x FCF, the business would need FCF per share of $8.50 and EBITDA of ~$475m in 2019 to merit a 20% IRR (exit price of ~$125). This compares to trailing FCF/share of $2.91 and EBITDA of $141m. Unless the business de-rates significantly to $50/share or so, it will be hard to get a 20% IRR in the next 3-5 years.

The semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, and a pullback in capital spending by fabs could create a buying opportunity if AEIS de-rates. With its focused expansion on the industrial end market, AE is gaining exposure to a far more stable earnings stream. While a major pullback in the semi business may look bad on paper, but with no leverage on the balance sheet, substantial pricing power, and numerous long-term secular trends leading to greater of semiconductors, AE should survive just fine.

Growth in the Semiconductor Capacity:

The semiconductor end market has a number of favorable, long-term drivers that should support growth of in demand and capacity of at least mid-single digits for the next 3-5 years. These trends are well-known, the first of which is increasing smartphone penetration in Emerging Markets, as well as a trend towards moving up towards higher quality smartphones with more advanced functionality with more advanced semiconductors to enable those processes, whether it be longer battery life or faster processing. In developed markets, the replacement cycle continues to provide an opportunity for semiconductor manufacturers, especially those on the leading edge of development. Smartphone businesses like Apple and Samsung have begun to focus on three main things to differentiate themselves: a better camera, faster processing power, and longer battery life. Two of those three things (faster processing/battery life) are enabled by better semis.

(Source: eMarketer)

The second major driver for growth within semi is the “Internet of Things”, as devices from automobiles to air conditioners become connected and require more advanced semiconductors and sensors to operate in a new environment. Not only will a greater number of devices be connected (with an estimated 50.1bn devices in the IoT), but many devices will have a greater quantity of chips that are higher quality. Taking auto for example, EVs and Hybrids have 3x the semiconductor content of a traditional internal combustion engine vehicle, and many vehicles, whether or not they are EVs, need chips that can process greater quantities of information at faster rates to facilitate semi-autonomous driving, such as lane-assist, self-parking, automatic braking and more. Other major trends include wearables, big data, data storage, communications, and more. IoT related chips and sensors are forecasted to grow at a ~42% CAGR through 2020 according to PWC.

(Source: comptia.org)

High Exposure to Etch/Deposition within Semi:

Compounding Growth of Power Supplies:

The power subsystems AE designs and manufacturers are heavily used in etch and deposition processes for leading edge semiconductor manufacturing. Semi OEMs are reaching a point where it is becoming a near physical impossibility to shrink transistors further, leading to a slowing of Moore’s Law. In order to meet the consumer demand for more capable devices with longer battery life and greater processing power, OEMs have had to find a way to circumvent the slowing of Moore’s law. To do this. OEMs have begun to design chips that are built vertically rather than horizontally, like building high rises instead of houses.



These etch and deposition processes are generally more capital intensive, but more importantly, they require greater power content. Fabs have more etchers, each etcher has more chambers, and each chamber has more power supplies than it did before. On top of that, due to the added complexity, ASPs for power supplies are higher. At the end of the day, the transition to 3D NAND, multi-patterning, and other leading edge processes will create a 2-3x increase in the addressable market for AEIS as power grows from ~1% of total semi capex to ~2% over the next 3-5 years.

(Source: Author Estimates)

Growing Barriers to Entry:

The increasing technological demands of semiconductor production are creating larger barriers to entry for semi OEMs, semicap OEMs, and even the subsystem providers. This is especially true within the power subsystem segment, as power has become an enabler for advanced production processes to happen. Taking 3D NAND for example, the new process is multiples more difficult than creating planar NAND chips, which are already incredibly complex and difficult to manufacture. Semi OEMs are still dealing with geometries measured in nanometers, but now the 3D element complicates the process in it requires extremely precise etch and deposition steps, where very deep but narrow holes (high aspect ratios) are being drilled to allow the stack to occur. Power is the enabler for these 3D processes to happen, and as stated above, now there are more etchers to satisfy the added number of steps, all equipped with more numerous and complex power suppliers with higher ASPs.



(Source: eecatalog.com)

The ‘mission critical’ nature of power subsystems leads semicap OEMs to source only from those who they can trust. For AE, they have 15+ year relationships with Applied Materials and Lam Research, the two largest players in the space. AE’s products are designed for their specific tools, solidifying their long-term relationship and insulating themselves from new competition. Combining the mission critical nature of the products with the strategic relationship AE possesses with their customers allows for them to maintain a fair amount of pricing power, especially in the absence of any material competition, as AE’s next largest competitor is under half their size.



AE’s relative scale creates another advantage, even though they operate in a market that is small in absolute terms. Amongst existing players in the power subsystem market, AE has the largest share with 41%, while MKS Instruments holds 17% of the market, and Comet holds 10%. The remaining 32% is distributed amongst small divisions of major firms, and small localized players. As the largest (and longest tenured) player in the space, AE has reinvested in the business to become a leader in next-generation RF power subsystems to support leading edge semiconductor production. Due to their advanced technology position and established customer relationships, AE is taking a greater share of incremental market growth, while smaller localized players are forced to compete for subsystem content on older, less technologically advanced fabs, where the pricing power is considerably less.

(Source: Company Presentation)

AE’s only true competitor is MKS Instruments, a diversified provider of subsystems for the semiconductor industry. Despite being a smaller business than MKS, AE still outspends on power R&D. Since MKS is a diversified provider, in order to maintain leading positions in each sub-segment, they need to distribute their R&D spend across different functions. As a pure-power business, AE doesn’t have this problem, instead dedicating every dollar of R&D to precision power systems.

At the moment, AE is essentially competition in a duopoly against only one other player with comparable technology for content on incremental market growth. This creates a virtuous cycle for AE, they reinvest a larger relative and absolute amount than their competitors, gain a greater portion of incremental share, and have a greater amount of money to reinvest into the business, gaining even more incremental market share.



Inorganic Growth Opportunities in Industrial:

In addition to growing organically within semi, AE has the opportunity to grow both organically and inorganically within industrial. Within industrial, you have a broad market of hundreds if not thousands of customers where demand runs at GDP + 1-2% per year. On top of organic growth in the 3-5% range, there are two drivers for accelerated growth. The first is market share gains, as the industrial is considerably more fragmented. AE is still the leading player in Industrial with a share of ~22%, over 10x the size of the next largest player (MKSI). The fragmented nature of the industrial market provides an opportunity for both organic consolidation as AE leverages technological, scale, and distribution advantages to take share from local, suboptimal players.

(Source: VLSI Research / Author Estimates)

The bigger opportunity for AE is to consolidate the market inorganically by selectively acquiring niche product lines. Many of these businesses are localized businesses that provide a single product line. AE has done this before with European companies, expanding them into NA/Asia This operating model is easily replicable with other regionally focused product lines. AE can not only grow sales, but materially expand margins and generate 15%+ IRRs.



Advanced Energy’s management team has indicated that if the opportunity presented itself, they would be opening to lever up for a transformative acquisition. The business hasn’t operated with debt on the balance sheet in recent memory, and currently has 2 turns of EBITDA in net cash on the balance sheet. Using management’s range of 1.0-2.5x Net Debt as reasonable leverage, the business could theoretically raise between $400m-$1bn depending on when they access capital markets.



(Source: Author Estimates)

Operating Leverage & Low Capital Intensity:

AE has two beneficial factors which contribute to their ability to grow FCF at a 20%+ rate. The first is a substantial amount of operating leverage in the cost structure. Roughly 30% of the cost structure is fixed at current volumes, and with positive growth, that number can come down as operating leverage kicks in. Using management’s guidance of ~20% EBIT margins at $320m in annualized revenues and ~25% margins at $400m (ignoring benefits of favorable product mix which can kick margins up a few hundred basis points, especially when considering next-gen RF products for 3D NAND), fixed SG&A makes up about ~25% of sales. With the type of volume growth AE is experience, the business can drive substantial margin improvement before any favorable impact from higher ASP products.



(Source: Author Estimates)

The other half of the equation is low capital intensity. Advanced Energy operates by a final assembly and test model, where there is no vertical integration, components are sourced, and the assembled and tested in Shenzhen. The cost of adding incremental capacity isn’t meaningful, and excess capacity has already been built out at the main facility. With capex running at ~1% of sales p.a., FCF conversion is substantial, especially considering the business isn’t too intensive from a working capital standpoint either.



(Source: Author Estimates)

Capable Management Team:

Armed with a number of positive secular, industry, and company-level drivers, AE is topped off with an experienced capital allocator at the helm. Yuval Wasserman took over as CEO in September 2014 after joining the business in 2007. Yuval was joined by the new CFO, Tom Ligouri, in May 2015. One of the major differentiating factors is management’s willingness to not only avoid chasing growth for the sake of growth, but their willingness to shrink in order to improve the business.



AE also has clearly defined capital allocation goals, which isn’t always the case for companies in the small/mid cap space. The company intends to allocate 70% of FCF to growing the business inorganically, and 30% of FCF to repurchasing equity. The hurdle for acquisitions is it needs to be a better IRR than a share repurchase in the short-term, while it needs to exceed a 15%+ IRR in the long-term. While it would be ideal to forgo the first hurdle and only focus on the second, it is reassuring that the management team has a plan to allocate capital, and a hurdle in mind when they do so.

Risks:

EUV Slowing the 3D Transition: One possible event that could delay the growth acceleration from the switch to 3D geometries is adoption of Extreme Ultraviolet Light (EUV) Lithography. EUV is a more advanced for of lithography that can allow for chip manufacturing at smaller sizes (10nm and less). Using EUV is a far less etch and deposition intensive process than 3D or multi-patterning, and as a result there is less power content, and less opportunity for AE. The reason why it hasn’t been widely used is it is prohibitively expensive, and the cost of implementation is not expected to be somewhat reasonable until 2019. Even at that point, it will likely be so expensive that it will only be used for the absolute leading edge nodes, and not widely implemented. However, any serious adoption of EUV could be materially detrimental for the growth rate of the power subsystem market.



(Source: Author Estimates)

Further Customer Consolidation: A few of the remaining large semiconductor capital equipment OEMs have been trying to consolidate. Applied Materials attempted to merge with Tokyo Electron in a $9.3bn deal, but it was called off due to antitrust concerns, while KLA Tencor attempted to merge with Lam Research in a $10.6bn deal, also cancelled due to antitrust. Instead the largest OEMs have begun deploying capital in smaller acquisitions ranging in the $1-5bn range, such as ASML purchasing Hermes Microvision for $3.1bn. Further customer consolidation (AMAT/LAM already make up ~50% of sales) could lead to reduced pricing power for AE as their major customers look to trim costs. Advanced Energy is somewhat insulated from this happening in that they are one of 2-3 major suppliers themselves, and AMAT/LAM don’t have many alternatives to source power subsystems, especially leading RF products.



Irrational Pricing / Low Cost Competition: Advanced Energy was forced to exit the inverter business, as they made extremely complex, customizable, high-tech inverters, which were replaced with low-cost competition from China and Taiwan. The pressure on price was unbearable for AE, and they were forced to exit the business after burning cash for years. If the IP for some power subsystems becomes more widespread, especially amongst Chinese players looking to enter into the semi industry, there is a small chance that a firm with state backing and unlimited capital creates an irrational pricing environment, leading to substantial margin pressure.



The hurdles to this happening are material. First power makes up a tiny percentage (1-2%) of semiconductor capex, and even a 10%+ cut in prices would have an effect measured in basis points, which is largely immaterial. On top of there being little economic incentive to go the cheaper route, power subsystems are critical to the semi manufacturing process, and any failures would greatly increase the total cost of ownership. So while AE’s products may be more expensive at face value, by lowering the total cost of ownership for their customers, they can create substantial value. Lastly, Advanced Energy’s products are often customized and designed into their customers’ products, leading to strong customer relationships.



Cyclicality: The semiconductor industry has historically been characterized by sometimes intense cyclicality, while the diversity of the industrial end market tends to moderate any big up or down moves in sales. The risk cyclicality mainly poses is that given the amount of operating leverage in AE’s business, any pullback in sales could lead to a material contraction in margins. A cyclical pullback in semi spending could lead to mark to market losses, but is unlikely to lead to a permanent impairment of capital as AE has no leverage and substantial pricing power. Cyclicality presents more of an opportunity than anything else, especially given the current valuation. In the down part of the cycle, people tend to forget that cycles come and go, and that eventually everything turns around. A material enough contraction could lead to a large de-rating, providing an attractive entry point. The semicap industry is also prone to very short, intense moves up and down in sales as almost all sales are done on a just-in-time basis, so inventory management by customers can heavily influence quarterly sales. AE could easily have a bad quarter due to a period of de-stocking down the supply chain, leading to margin compression, leading to a de-rating, providing an entry point off of what is a largely immaterial fundamental even.

