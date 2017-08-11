Nvidia: Nothing Changed, Great Quarter, Huge Upside Ahead

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported earnings today. The stock is down big in the aftermarket we think mainly because of the third-quarter guidance. We have no change to our earnings model and price target of $280. Many analysts asked but the company gave no fundamental reason for the weak guidance. The company has always been conservative with guidance. If anything we think Q2 was held back by a couple of one-time issues that could help the growth rate continue in the coming quarters, as we'll show you.

Great Quarter, Weak Guidance

Earnings per share reported $1.01 which beat the Street number by $.31. The $.31 was at the high end of the range that the company usually beats the Street. There were no issues in the quarter.

The Q3 revenue guidance of $2.35B implies year-over-year growth of 17.3%. That would be a massive slowdown from their recent trend in the 50% range. The Q3 guidance also was slower than the 33% revenue growth guidance they gave for this just reported Q2 back in May.

Guidance Too Conservative Once Again

The same way the company has been blowing away earnings estimates, they've been beating revenue targets. They guide conservatively.

This may be shorter term but the guidance looks very conservative this time as well based on several factors.

The upcoming Q3 historically sees a pick up in sequential (from quarter-to-quarter not year-over-year) growth from Q2. The last three years' sequential (seasonal) growth was 11%, 13% and 40%. Last night's guidance assumes 5%.

But when they were asked multiple times by multiple analysts if they were capacity constrained in Q3 or if they see any negative changes to the huge ramp in growth rates, the company had no fundamental changes to talk about.

Specifically when asked about the low guidance this was their answer.

"Our competitive lineup is probably the best it's ever been, better than last year even, which was incredibly strong, better than the year before that because it was incredibly strong. I think our strategic position and the value of our architecture is more powerful today than ever."

Their answer was not numerical saying their growth rate will be better but they did say the factors that drove their strong growth are better than they have ever been.

Our translation,

"We are guiding too conservative but we have no change in fundamental growth drivers or internal plans. In fact it's getting better and could be better than ever.

We expect just like this quarter, last quarter and the quarter before, etc, there is continued upside based on their product demand and end market growth.

Data center : The Highest Growth Rate In The Company Could Have Been Higher

The company admitted on the call that this quarter saw customers delay purchases waiting for the new faster Volta.

They said,

"Q2 was a transition quarter for our data center."

Transition means the changeover negatively impacted their growth rate potential and margins. The term transition means the impact is short term in nature. That held back revenues short term which implies there will be catchup growth in the coming quarters. That should more specifically add to Q3 as a make-up quarter as supply catches up with demand.

Listen to this.

Nvidia was asked,

"Is it correct to interpret your comments to mean that some customers may have tended to delay purchases as you went through the quarter as they're waiting for Volta given the stronger performance gains for that?"

The answer,

"Yes."

The transition of a key product in their fastest growing business held back growth. Even though Datacenter was their best growth business it could have been even faster. We think growth could even pick up in the coming quarters.

They also said,

"Customers are clamoring for it. The leap generationally for deep learning is quite extraordinary. And so we're expecting Volta to be very, very successful."

Seriously, does that sound like a slowdown? Data center can actually grow faster than this quarter, not slower as their always conservative guidance implies.

We Love Data center Upside This Year and For Multiple Years

Data center was 18% of their business and has grown over 100% for five quarters now. Why is five quarters important? Because the growth rates have not slowed even after facing tougher year-ago growth hurdles. That gives you visibility the growth can continue going forward even though the year-ago numbers are ever higher.

As for fundamental drivers in Data center, every major cloud company is racing to roll out their business using Nvidia AI chips and software. In conversations with the company we were under the impression that major cloud vendors were in test and are now in roll-out mode throughout their infrastructure.

The transition to the new Volta architecture may have slowed down growth in Q2 as these hyper-scale companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and others had to wait for this much more powerful chip.

We are most excited about the Data center part of the story. It's growing the fastest in the company. It has huge growth over the next five years. It is a higher margin business for Nvidia. Data center just "comped the comps" showing it has plenty of growth left even though it was held back in Q2 by a product transition yet didn't slow.

For now the big driver for Data center is the need for speed and capacity by the cloud companies. Nvidia has told us and others that the enterprise market, normal businesses are hardly touching AI yet.

Normal enterprise customers are the huge opportunity and are so far untapped. Meditate on that for a second.

The use of data and AI will help all companies, not just tech-leading cloud companies, understand the data they already have and collect new data. Nvidia plans to help normal companies know more, run more efficiently, drive revenues and cut costs. Currently most companies are hardly even using anywhere close to their potential data. That's why this Data center business is probably the biggest opportunity for the company.

Nvidia plans in 2018 to go on a widespread effort to train enterprise customers (normal non-tech companies) to be like tech-companies to understand they have this unbelievable asset called data that they can use to save money and make more money. It sounds pretty simple, but that's how big is the opportunity.

As an aside, we think we are going into a tech boom. Utilizing data has been an untapped resource which tech companies are figuring out, financial companies and investors are starting to figure out, and the rest of the world will figure out. Nvidia is leading that with AI and their high-performance chips.

We love their Data center business. That's our focus.

Cryptocurrency Upside To Continue

The company said they could not meet all crypto currency demand. As long as Bitcoin and Ethereum see demand, there is unfilled demand that can benefit future quarters.

Here's what the company said yesterday,

"There were a lot of shortages all over the world. And as we go into this quarter, there's still crypto currency mining demand that we know is out there. And based on our analytics and understanding of the marketplace, there will be some amount of demand for the foreseeable future. But it's also the case that there were gamers whose needs and demands were not filled last quarter."

The company said crypto currency was more than half of their revenue upside this quarter. They have visibility - it can continue.

Gaming Upside In The Back Half

Gaming was 53% of their business this quarter and has been growing 50%-plus for four quarters. eSports and multiple titles come in the back half likely continue this growth rate.

On gaming they said,

"And the second half is going to see some very exciting titles. You've got Destiny 2. You have Call of Duty from Activision. You have Star Wars: Battlefront from EA. These are going be blockbusters, and we're expecting them to do incredibly well."

Do you hear a slowdown here either? We don't. There's continued upside in gaming, their largest business.

Auto Smaller And Not Near Term

If you listened to the call auto is not the near term driver. 2018 - 2019 auto starts and really drives the business in 2020. While many are excited about this business it went from 7% of revenues last quarter to 6% of revenues this quarter. Other businesses are much more important near term, growing faster and probably higher margin. Mid-next year this business will become more important to earnings and valuation but it's not our core Nvidia focus yet.

Let's Conclude

The company blew out the quarter in May. You probably had some traders hoping for a repeat owning the stock just for the quarter. When they saw the guide in combination with a weak stock market today, they had to "bail" sending the stock lower.

Really, the company reported a blowout quarter. Revenue growth didn't slow but rather picked up. In fact one, two and three year revenue growth rates all accelerated. That's not a sign of weakness that's a sign of strength.

Gaming, great. Data center is the future crown jewel. In fact, Datac enter, their fastest growth business missed upside thanks to a product transition that customers are "clamoring" for. Not so bad, right?

Do you need to race and pick bottoms with the stock down? If you didn't have a position, maybe. If you did and you're in the money and want to add, fine. If you are losing, it makes sense to wait until you see it stop going down.

No change to fundamentals. We still love it.

Follow Up With The Company

Elazar and its employees do not take personal individual stock positions to avoid potential front-running and related issues.

All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless.