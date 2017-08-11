Fogo de Chão's (FOGO) CEO Lawrence Johnson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fogo de Chão (NASDAQ:FOGO)

Lawrence Johnson

Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to Fogo's Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call.

As you may have seen in our earnings release today, during the quarter, we reported revenue growth of 11.8% on a constant currency basis; consolidated comparable sales increased 0.3%, which included U.S. comparable sales growth of 0.5%; flat U.S. comparable traffic, which was 50 basis points higher than both the Knapp Track High End Steakhouses and Black Box's Upscale/Fine Dining groups, respectively; adjusted EPS of $0.21; and the opening of Bellevue, our third restaurant for the year.

We're happy with the top line momentum demonstrated during the quarter. While the business had some shifts in the timing of certain expenses during the quarter, the overall operating fundamentals of the business remain strong. Guests continued to be discerning with their spending, and we believe this is reflected by the soft sales environment of the broader industry.

Our core brand attributes of value, customization, authenticity, variety and speed of service resonate with guests. Our strategies are designed to deliver on these guests' priorities, while further enhancing our value proposition and driving traffic through trial and frequency.

We believe our focus on these initiatives has contributed to our ability to grow guest counts. We're in our fourth year of positive traffic. We remain committed to our strategic platforms of daypart expansion, price optionality and all-day value, and we'll continue to enhance these strategies with both seasonal and core innovation.

Turning to Brazil. While we cannot control the pace of the economic improvement, we're working on the things we can control such as driving traffic through value platforms, group sales and innovation. Each of these platforms has demonstrated success in the U.S. and we believe can benefit our business in Brazil as well.

From a development perspective, we continue to execute our long-term strategy of balancing expansion into new markets, while further penetrating existing markets. In May, we opened Bellevue, our third restaurant for the year, which brings us to a total of 36 restaurants in the U.S. with a total of nine multiunit markets. Bellevue marks our initial entry in the Greater Seattle market and is in Lincoln Square, a bustling business district. We're encouraged by the results thus far.

Currently, we have two restaurants under construction that are expected to open during 2017. Looking forward, our 2018 pipeline is firming up nicely with three signed leases and three signed letters of intent. From an international perspective, we anticipate opening a joint venture restaurant in the Middle East market with the first restaurant opening in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in the next week. We also completed two remodels during the quarter, bringing us to a total of three for the year.

As you recall, our asset investment updates the restaurants with a warm, timeless contemporary feel. The remodels also highlight the Bar Fogo area allowing us to capitalize on our bar initiatives and further emphasize brand positioning of approachable fine dining. On average, we're targeting a 2% to 3% lift to revenue. We're pleased with the performance thus far on the reimages and plan to extend the program to additional stores later this year.

Let me now turn the call over to Barry to discuss the operational strategies driving the business.

George McGowan

Thank you, Larry.

Our strategies around daypart expansion, all-day value and innovation are designed to drive awareness, trial and frequency over the long term by leveraging our core attributes and enhancing our strong value proposition. Fogo's positive U.S. comparable sales in what was another soft sales quarter for the industry demonstrate the strength of our platforms.

On a 2-year stack basis, our U.S. comparable traffic increased 60 basis points and outpaced our peers by 400 and 160 basis points as measured by Knapp Track High End Steakhouse and Black Box Upscale/Fine Dining groups, respectively. As Larry mentioned, we're now on our fourth consecutive year of generating positive traffic.

The growth in traffic is attributable to the paced implementation of our foundational strategies. Following the addition of Large Group Sales Manager role, we moved to daypart expansion, creating more capacity on our busy weekend daypart. We optimized the high demand. Long term, this allows us to grow the bookings for social large group parties, which are typically higher-margin business than our main dining.

Menu enhancements, seasonal innovation and Bar Fogo initiatives have further strengthened our value proposition and are encouraging trial and frequency of the brand beyond traditional celebratory occasions. Going forward, innovation on these platforms will guide our next-generation of long-term initiatives.

As the industry faces a soft consumer environment with a heavy prevalence on discounting, it is clear today's guest is seeking value for their dining dollar. We believe our menu has built-in value. Our full churrasco experience delivers excellent value by allowing guests to indulge in several different cuts of slow-roasted meat, customized to their liking and at a competitive price. Additionally, with lunch starting at $15, guests have a variety of price point options to balance their time and budget during busy weekday lunches.

Our March bar menu enhancements include new bar bite dishes that deliver a distinctive Fogo flavor at a great value, along with Happy Hour options starting at $4, $6 and $8. While Happy Hour is still a relatively small piece of our overall business, we're encouraged by the initial response and look forward to growing this occasion, especially as our remodel program continues to accentuate our Bar Fogo atmosphere.

We're excited about the new menu rollout in September, which will include new additions to the Bar Fogo menu as well as seasonal items. This menu will include our new churrasco boards, a shareable bar item which features a few of our signature meats, including a slow-roasted bone-in, beef rib served with fresh chimichurri. The bar menu will also include our signature in-house fresh ground picanha burger served with a side of polenta fries and malagueta aioli which has been popular in Brazil for several years.

Our extended Saturday hours implemented in the fall 2016 showed solid results for the quarter. We continue to see traction on this and are turning our focus to innovating to further optimize revenue during this high demand weekend daypart. Going forward, we will maintain our focus on building frequency through our new occasions, upgrading the dining experience and cultivating all-day value giving our guests a choice on how they want to Fogo.

As we have ambitiously rolled out our initiatives, we have consciously added training and staff to deliver our guests the best experience. In the short term, this has resulted in higher labor than we would typically expect to run longer term.

But I will note, labor improved sequentially throughout the quarter and the team is actively working when incorporating the learnings as we build proficiency around our demand-based guest flow scheduling tool with our new dayparts and platforms.

Over the long term, we remain committed to delivering our guests an exceptional dining experience through a highly efficient operating model. We will continue to capitalize on our culinary and purchasing programs to provide innovative, seasonal offerings, while leveraging commodity pricing to our advantage.

These, along with our attention to productivity and waste management initiatives currently in place, will help us to preserve our 4-wall margins. Our team is focused on delivering an exceptional guest experience and building our top line with continued traffic growth.

And now with that, let me turn the call over to Tony to discuss the financials. Tony?

Anthony Laday

Thanks, Barry.

During the second quarter, we reported fully diluted EPS of $0.19 on a GAAP basis and EPS of $0.21 on an adjusted basis. Total revenues increased $8.2 million to $77.8 million. The increase in consolidated revenues is due to a $7.2 million increase in incremental sales from our restaurants opened less than 18 months and exchange rate benefit of $0.9 million and a 0.3% increase in consolidated comparable sales. Revenues increased 10.4% on a constant currency basis.

U.S. comparable restaurant sales increased 0.5%. The change is attributable to a 2.2% increase in price, a 1.7% decrease in mix and flat traffic. Brazil comparable restaurant sales were down 0.9% for the quarter. As Larry mentioned, although we do not control the pace of the economic improvement, we are working on the things we can control, such as driving traffic through value platforms and innovation.

Food and beverage costs for the quarter were 28.7% of revenues as compared to 29.1% in the previous year quarter. The change is primarily due to purchasing initiatives, meat deflation and, to a lesser extent, waste management. We expect to see near-term inflationary headwinds in commodities. We will work to offset this increase through cost-saving initiatives and procurement strategies as well as waste management initiatives.

Compensation and benefits cost increased 50 basis points over the prior year to 23.3%. The increase is primarily attributable to additional labor cost associated with; the implementation of our expanded Saturday daypart; new bar initiatives; as well as inefficiencies associated with new restaurant openings. These increases were slightly offset by improved workers' compensation and insurance cost.

Labor costs, however, improved sequentially versus the first quarter as well as throughout the second quarter. We anticipate expenses related to the new initiatives to normalize during the third quarter.

Occupancy and other operating costs increased $2.1 million to $15 million. As a percentage of revenue, this is a 70-basis point increase to 19.3%. The primary drivers of the change are repairs and maintenance cost as well as higher cost of rent as a percentage of sales in our new restaurants as these stores are early on their maturity curve. We anticipate that the repairs and maintenance expense will return to a more normalized rate for the remainder of the year.

Marketing and advertising cost increased by $445,000 to $2.2 million. This was a 30-basis point increase as a percent of revenue on a quarter-over-quarter basis due to timing. General and administrative expense increased $1.3 million to $6.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to $0.7 million in charges related to the secondary offering and higher performance related bonuses.

Depreciation expense increased $0.9 million to $4.8 million due primarily to the addition of company-owned restaurants that have been open less than 12 months and in the accounting write-off related to the removal of book value for assets replaced during the remodel program.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 31.1%, lower than our guidance range on a quarterly basis, primarily due to an increase in our FICA tip credits and the timing of an IRS refund. The year-to-date rate of 32.3% is more in line with our guidance.

Moving to liquidity. The company generated $25.6 million in cash flow from operations for the quarter. This includes the impact of our $7 million paydown of debt for the first half of the year. We have $101.3 million available on our $250 million line of credit and $5.7 million outstanding in letters of credit. And the company had cash on the balance sheet of $32.1 million resulting in net debt of $110.9 million.

Our healthy cash flows allow us to; comfortably support our paced restaurant development; implement strategic initiatives; fund our reimage program; maintain a strong balance sheet and drive total shareholder value.

To close, we are reiterating our guidance for the full year. While the second quarter was impacted by the timing shift of marketing and advertising costs as well as delayed revenue associated with the opening of our Jeddah store moving to the third quarter, we continue feel good about our underlying business.

We would like to remind everyone that the third quarter is seasonally a low quarter with summer vacations and outdoor grilling impacting dining patterns. Also we will be lapping the Olympics, which positively impacted Brazil by approximately $1.4 million in total revenues as well as put a potential halo effect in the U.S. Additionally, the fourth quarter includes our strong holiday period which benefits from higher flow-through rates given our operating structure.

Now I would like to turn the call back over to the operator to open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Andy Barish with Jefferies.

Andrew Barish

I was wondering if there was any color on either geographically any differences in the U.S. comp trends, maybe related to tourism or another way of looking at it, kind of the - with the awareness and penetration in markets where you have multiple restaurants, are you seeing any performance divergence in those areas as the brand is able to better communicate and have that consumer awareness?

Anthony Laday

Andy, this is Tony. So let me start with just the geographical variances that we've seen - and we've spoken to this in the past. We're still seeing some softness in Texas, primarily in Houston and San Antonio. I mean, even though that has improved from last year - I mean, last year I think we saw some fairly significant declines in those markets. But as we look across the regions, those are ones where we're still seeing softness.

On a positive note, if you remember last time, last year this time, we were seeing some negative impacts in Miami and Orlando, as we saw a lot of softness or weakening of the South American currencies. That has stabilized. So what we're really seeing is still kind of a softness in Texas. With respect to, are we seeing an impact with - as we continue to penetrate markets? It's still early. As we've mentioned, we've seen that in Chicago where we've seen the benefit of actual improved frequency in our original Chicago site as well as beginning to see that in Rosemont as well.

Andrew Barish

Okay. And then just a follow-up on beef in the 2Q. I know there was a big seasonal move upward. It's now come back quite a bit. How did that shake out in terms of the second quarter?

George McGowan

Yes. So it obviously - we saw it. So it impacted us, obviously, primarily beef. And we'd mentioned on last call too, Andy, lamb is kind of our pressure point so we're innovating specifically around lamb. We have seen it dissipate. We think there will be further, I would say, tailwind as we shift from the seasonal down, we'll get benefit, I would say, more in Q4. So again overall, I would say protein and commodity, we're seeing flattish for this year, specifically.

Our next question comes from Brett Levy with Deutsche Bank.

Brett Levy

Would you be able to share a little bit more granularity on the weekdays for the dayparts, what you're seeing from newness and how it's mixing? And just other add-ons on the premium side? As well as a little bit more color, how are you seeing the business dining, private dining, if you can give us some semblance of numbers behind it?

Anthony Laday

Yes. As we look through the dayparts, one of the things that we started seeing really last year was a demand really staying on the weekends. And obviously, we've increased our capacity on the weekends and we're filling-up that demand. And so as we look at weekend versus weekday, whether or not that's lunch or dinner, we're seeing our traffic growth is on the weekend.

And so that's where, obviously, the benefit of the capacity increases from Saturday and then - and the continued innovation from a brunch perspective we're experienced at. The other thing, if you dissect the weekday business, our Gaucho Lunch is continuing to drive a lot of traction so we're seeing a lot of continued improvement there and then the soft part is really weekday dinner.

Brett Levy

Can you just share a little bit more? You talked about deflation and you talked about flattish for the year. Can you give us what the - what your commodity deflation on beef was? What's locked in for the rest of the year? And what kind of wage inflation you're seeing from the just organically as well as what you're investing in for training?

George McGowan

You bet. So what we're seeing on inflation and creep, if you will - I'm going to start with labor first. We're seeing, we believe, by year-end we'll probably be right around 3% inflation versus last year. So we feel like that's where we're heading. We're offsetting where we can with the productivity initiatives that we have in place and also just staffing appropriately for these new platforms that we have in place.

What we have seen, as we said on the call, that we're seeing that efficiency start to build in month-on-month. So, we feel like we've got great runway to that. But overall, inflation impact is about 3%, if you would, on wage. As far as beef inflation - I don't have that specific - do you have that data? But I would say, total - I was looking at total mix - I'll have to come back with specifics on these.

Anthony Laday

Yes, deflation has been, at least for the second quarter, is about 3%.

George McGowan

3%. Yes. That's what - Brett, did that answer both those questions?

Brett Levy

I'm sorry - yes. I was letting someone else in queue.

Our next question comes from Joshua Long with Piper Jaffray.

Joshua Long

So on that note, it sounds like, Barry, you mentioned the proteins would be flattish this year, that's probably up from what we talked about previously maybe, but I was curious about what the full basket then, as you're thinking about for - the full commodity basket for the year?

George McGowan

I think the full - I would say that as a whole, I would say, lamb is our big pressure point, so this is where we're probably going from the slightly deflationary to flattish is what we said. And so now we're saying we're probably going to come in around flat. So the full basket, we're saying is going to come in about that. And I think primarily our biggest pressure point is lamb.

So we're innovating around that with other cuts to offset that pressure but lamb is real popular with us and we're basically, we're absorbing that in that. Now, we have some price offsetting. So we feel like, overall, we've got visibility to it in terms of - maybe this is a previous question - but we're still, on a 90-day rolling contract basis, we feel like after this quarter going into Q4 when we hit more deflation, we'll be evaluating doing longer contracts. But I think right now that's the outlook.

Joshua Long

That's helpful. In terms of the kind of pricing outlook for the back half of the year, should we expect anything different? You have a new menu rollout coming in, in September. Is that an opportunity to take a little bit of extra price? Or do you feel like that might be seen more maybe on the mix side and the traffic side in terms of adding new innovation and kind of going that route versus the pure price?

George McGowan

You bet. I think where we're going to be probably for the year is pretty close to about 2% on price. We feel good about that coming through, underpinning that with our value pricing that we have underneath it with lunch at $15.

We still see, as Tony said, we still have lunch growing and ramping so that's offsetting some of that price and, of course, in November, we're offsetting Saturday mix. So that will kind of, I would say, going into next year we'll still have these platforms ramping. So we're still being cautious on price. I feel like our price, where we're rolling off and coming into, will probably stay pretty close to about 2%.

Joshua Long

Tony, would it possible to get the components of comp for Brazil, Brazil same-store sales during the quarter?

Anthony Laday

Yes, sure. From a - the breakdown for Brazil was price was about 5%, traffic was down 1.4%, and mix shift was 4.6%.

Joshua Long

Got it. And then, in terms of the remodels that you completed to date, it sounds like those are going well. I was curious on - if, wonder if you just recap what the remodel activity to date has been across the system? What the remaining opportunity is? It seems like that's something you mentioned about extending out to the rest of the system.

And then just thinking about from when you started the remodels to now, I would imagine you've gotten a little bit more efficient either in terms of where you're spending the money or how you're rolling those out. Was just curious if you might be able to talk about that in terms of the evolution, or what you learned about being able to affect the remodels in a way going forward that might be more efficient or just more - yes, more efficient going forward?

Anthony Laday

This is Tony. So I'll start off with kind of what we've done so far, the reimages that we've completed and what we're seeing in those restaurants as well as kind of what we see for the rest of the year. And then I'll let Larry kind of go through kind of the efficiency we've had as we think about reimages and what we have learned. So starting off with that, at the end of last year, we actually completed a number of reimages, Houston, Addison, Scottsdale and Beverly Hills which was right at the end of last year.

So we're seeing pretty good lift from the perspective of what we expected in those restaurants. So we're pretty satisfied with the traction we're seeing and the guest experience or the guest feedback that we have as well on those restaurants.

As we look forward and think about the other restaurants - the other one I missed too is we also last year, in the third quarter, reimaged our Moema restaurant in Brazil where we're seeing very good traction on the restaurant as well. As you look forward here for the rest of the year, a couple of locations that we're focusing on is Las Vegas, Chicago and Orlando are three of the ones that we're looking at for the remainder of the year.

Our next question comes from John Ivankoe with JPMorgan.

John Ivankoe

First, a clarification, if I may. Tony, you mentioned third quarter, you're seasonally slower than other quarters. Were you implying that the third quarter earnings would be the low quarter for the year? Or just that the third quarter would be lower than the fourth? Just wanted to make sure I heard you right.

Anthony Laday

I was just saying that it would be that - when you look at it from a revenue perspective, the third quarter is much lower than the fourth. And so when you think about flow-through in the fourth quarter, that number is about 15% bigger than the third quarter. And so with our model, we tend to have a much better flow-through in the fourth quarter as a result of the current model we have - from the model that we do have.

John Ivankoe

And, obviously, there would be lot of things changing in this but the third quarter of '16 was actually the low quarter of that year and that year actually benefited from the Olympics in Brazil. So would there be a reason that the third quarter wouldn't be the low quarter for the year, if I can ask that specifically?

Anthony Laday

No. I guess, what I'm saying is, it typically is the low quarter for the year. You're right. And then the only reason it wasn't last year was because we benefited from the Olympics.

John Ivankoe

Okay. All right, fine. Loud and clear on that. And then secondly, one of the things, I guess, in the first half of '17 that was challenging the overall consolidated margins were perhaps the decline in average-unit volumes in the United States.

So, the comps have been relatively flat to slightly up but the average unit volumes were down just - I'm looking at both new units and existing units together were down - round numbers, mid-single digits in the second quarter of '17. And it's obviously tough to get fixed cost leverage on new units, if your new units have lower volumes than your existing units.

So, I mean just - when you kind of think about the maturity curve of units that were opened in '15 and '16 and are perhaps ramping, units that you're expected to open - you don't have to tell us where - in '18 and '19. Is there a point, when average unit volumes begin to stabilize in the business? And we can start to talk about averaging at volumes and same-store sales that are tracking each other as opposed to being disparate?

Anthony Laday

Yes. I think as you look through that, obviously, we've been building up restaurants over the last three years fairly significantly. And as we've talked about really, obviously, 2015 class was ramping very slowly and so that, obviously, has an overall impact on our AUVs as it moves forward. But as you go through 2016 and 2017, those restaurants are performing more in line with our targets.

And so as we look through '17, '18 and into '19, I think you're going to see that average weekly sales in AUVs begin to stabilize. And so as you start to think about unit growth and comp growth and those will be more comparable. You won't necessarily have the offset of comp increases and still see kind of average weekly sales declines.

John Ivankoe

And the final question from me is on the G&A guide. You guys, obviously, have units across the country, in Brazil, in Saudi Arabia, and there's been very little G&A increases especially if we were to take the lower end of your guided G&A range for 2017. So I just wanted you to comment, organizationally, just in terms of are you getting the money? Are you spending the money that you want to spend? Or should we expect maybe some future years '18 and '19 to be some catch up in G&A spend to make up for what's been some very low increases the past couple of years?

George McGowan

You bet, John. This is Barry. So really we - remember, we front-loaded this prior to public. So I think we've got our, I would say, our G&A support on and we have actually advanced on multiunit. We started two years early on developing our multiunit. So we're growing now into - I mean, if you think about our mid-level, we've got four regionals and six area directors for 36. So we're actually - we feel like we're sitting pretty good on the, I would say, the G&A support structure.

So I think, really, we're focusing on driving efficiency as we grow incrementally adding headcount, making sure that we're, quite frankly, going to leverage G&A in the out years. So we feel good about where we are from a support standpoint and a coverage standpoint. And what we feel good about with what - we've accomplished quite a bit on our initiatives in the last four years. So now it's about innovation and driving those flywheels and driving efficiencies. I think we feel pretty good. Larry, I don't know you if you want to add anything else to that.

Lawrence Johnson

No. I think we're pacing things and to the extent there would be increases, it would be commensurate with the revenue plan that we've got.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Jordy Winslow with Credit Suisse.

Jordy Winslow

This is Jordy on for Jason. Just wanted to ask about that U.S. traffic, what you think the source of that weekday dinner traffic weakness is in your view. And then, your expectation for the back half. More broadly, it sounded like from the comments in the press release, it sounds like you feel pretty good about the traffic. So is the expectation that you can hold traffic at least flat or perhaps positive in the back half?

George McGowan

Thanks for the question. Traffic, again, as we said, it is a soft environment. If you go back and what's holding back and you'd say the industry we all assumed we'd be climbing through. But on a 24-month trailing, if you would Knapp Track traffic, you can see there's been real softening over time for traffic. And really, as we explained through our initiatives starting two years ago, weekend capacity is where demand is for our industry.

So we've got that opened up. Weekday dayparts, we knew would be softening. We're focusing on weekend optimization. Now offset, as Tony said, with great ramp in our lunch at $15. So we're seeing that supporting our traffic and our frequency picking up from 1.4x to 1.6x. So, again, noting that we finished three years of positive traffic, we're now still tracking for our fourth year of positive traffic.

So if you think about the out for the rest of the year, second half of the year, we feel like our platforms will continue to drive traffic. Now where the industry drag is, we're uncertain, but we think we can be flattish to slightly positive in traffic for the year. Obviously, our focus is to stay positive. We know, as Tony said, we're lapping Q3 which is the Olympics.

So we know that - the timing in that but we feel like the setup with everything that we see from the consumer standpoint, like we've all been saying, it all looks like it could be positive. So we feel good about the platforms, our value and we're aiming to be positive for the year. If you look at Knapp over time, we continue to kind of hold our ground from a competitive standpoint and we continue to focus on that. And Tony, do you want to add anything?

Anthony Laday

Nothing.

Jordy Winslow

And then I wanted to ask on the store-level margins. The 29% number that you guys have talked about, how are you feeling about that? Anything that happened in this quarter that makes you more confident or perhaps more cautious on store-level margins stabilizing around that area as we move into next year?

Anthony Laday

Yes. I think what gives us some comfort on that, right, as we were talking about in terms of the cadence and what we've seen sequentially quarter-on-quarter and within the quarter of Q2, in terms of our labor normalizing to what we've expected, as we kind of get past the learning curve of the new platforms. And so as we look out, we feel comfortable with our guidance around that, around the restaurant level margins.

Our next question comes from Jon Tower with Wells Fargo.

Jon Tower

Just following up, I think, you might have just partially answered this question, Tony. But looking at the earnings guidance in the back half of the year, it implies pretty significant inflection and growth per EPS. And I was curious to know and perhaps it's just a store-level margin improvement relative to where it's been, but where do you feel that confidence in hitting that growth in the back half of this year.

Anthony Laday

Yes. As I mentioned, what gives us confidence is kind of what we've been seeing. And as we think about the first half of the year versus the second half of the year and how many of the items in the first half of the year really are nonrecurring. And so the first quarter, there were a number of nonrecurring items that impacted labor as well as some other occupancy lines on that particular thing.

But as we move forward and this is where I was also trying to clarify to you is that, the fourth quarter typically is a very good flow-through quarter for us. And as we think about the revenue growth that we've had and the maturity of those restaurants from last year into this year and the growth that we'll have from those that we feel good about our full year guidance and how we hit that.

Jon Tower

So then, essentially, the way I'm reading it is, it sounds like third quarter expect more of the same. Fourth quarter a nice little inflection, higher. And that's way we should think about the rest of the year?

Anthony Laday

Yes. I think that's right.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions. I would like to turn the floor back to Larry for closing comments.

Lawrence Johnson

Thank you for joining us on today's call. We're encouraged by our top line success. We believe the positive traffic gains in this quarter and over the last three years are a result of the strategic initiatives designed to increase awareness while driving trial and frequency. We look forward to speaking to many of you soon.

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation.

