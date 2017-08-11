Equity CEFs: Buy List In A Tumultuous Market

Obviously, things are extremely fluid right now, so I would not go all in just yet.

Assuming the world doesn't come to an end, some CEFs have quickly moved to attractive prices.

So much for the new paradigm in closed-end funds.

Equity CEFs got slammed yesterday with most down anywhere from -2% to -4%. The sell-off continues this morning, and with the broader market averages stabilizing a bit so far, we may get some buying opportunities. Some of these are a much needed reset to more reasonable valuations in CEFs, and some, I believe, are already presenting a buying opportunity.

This downdraft may have more to go, but I believe you can start picking up some shares of funds right now. This assumes, of course, that we don't go into a military conflict with N Korea, but if that happens, then buying early will be the least of our concerns.

Here are my best picks in order of preference.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund (CII) - current price $14.50, -3.2% yesterday, down another -1.1% today. (Note: BlackRock CEFs all go ex-dividend today, August 11th, and today's price already reflects the monthly distribution reduction).

- current price $14.50, -3.2% yesterday, down another -1.1% today. (Note: BlackRock CEFs all go ex-dividend today, August 11th, and today's price already reflects the monthly distribution reduction). Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) - current price $17.29, -3.4% yesterday, -1.0% today.

- current price $17.29, -3.4% yesterday, -1.0% today. Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) - current price $9.68, -2.3% (Note: Berkshire class A and class B shares were only down less than 1% yesterday and represent about 30% of BIF's portfolio).

- current price $9.68, -2.3% (Note: Berkshire class A and class B shares were only down less than 1% yesterday and represent about 30% of BIF's portfolio). BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Fund (BOE) - current price $12.75, -1.9% yesterday, -1.0% today (Note: same comment for CII).

- current price $12.75, -1.9% yesterday, -1.0% today (Note: same comment for CII). Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Fund (IAE) - current price $10.16, -3.1% yesterday, -0.5% today (Note: IAE obviously has the most upside or downside depending on the outcome with N Korea).

- current price $10.16, -3.1% yesterday, -0.5% today (Note: IAE obviously has the most upside or downside depending on the outcome with N Korea). Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) - current price $15.74, -2.2% yesterday, -1.2% today. JTD has quietly been one of the best NAV and market performers both short term and long term and should be a part of every CEF portfolio.

Outside of BOE and IAE, all of these funds have portfolios of US stocks.

As I have said in the past, I prefer the BlackRock option CEFs over the Eaton Vance option CEFs. Part of the reason is better valuations and more reasonable NAV yields. But there is also another reason.

The BlackRock option CEFs all sell individual stock options vs. the Eaton Vance, which mostly sell index options. I believe in this market environment, the indices tend to hold up better than individual stocks, so there is more likelihood of individual stock options expiring out-of-the-money than index options.

As such, I would be buying CII over the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Dividend Equity Income fund (ETY), $11.09 current price, +0.8% today, and I would be buying BOE over the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Fund (EXG), $9.05 current price, +1.5% today.

Final Note: Prices may have changed since I first started writing this article, so please do not rely on quoted current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CII, BOE, THQ, BIF, IAE, JTD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.