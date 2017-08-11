Valeant: Earnings Expose Problem

Valeant's growth drivers are not enough to make up for the huge deterioration in Branded Rx and U.S Diversified.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) is unable to generate enough organic growth to make up for patent LOEs and divestitures in its portfolio. Despite some strength in B&L and Salix, there is no end in sight to Valeant's deterioration. Valeant's weakest segments, Brandex Rx and U.S Diversified, have the highest EBITA/EBITDA margins. At this rate, Valeant won't be able to handle its debt obligations in 2020 and beyond.

Continued Deterioration

Salix, a business in the Branded Rx division, performed surprisingly well in Valeant's second quarter. Quarterly revenue was up 16% from last year, driven by strong Xifaxin sales. However, the strength in Salix is not enough to make up for the problems in Branded Rx. Salix was one of only two Branded Rx businesses that grew in the quarter, and the other business was Dendreon - recently divested to San Power Group for $811 million.

Without Dendreon, Salix is the only growing business in Brandex Rx. Dermatology was down 31%, dentistry was down 22%, and "other" fell by 50%. U.S Diversified was even worse, with segment revenue falling by 27%. Together, Branded Rx and U.S Diversified represent around $596 million in adjusted quarterly EBITA - 70% of the total.

Valeant maintains EBITDA guidance of $3.60-3.75 billion for the full year of 2017. However, this guidance will eventually be adjusted downward in 2018 and beyond due to the extreme weakness in Branded Rx and U.S diversified which make up 70% of EBITA. Bausch & Lomb does wonders for Valeant's liquidation value, but the stable eye care segment is less important from a cash flow and EBITA/EBITDA perspective due to its modest margins.

According to the second quarter presentation, Valeant only expects an additional $100 million in revenue from new products in 2017. $100 million is not very much compared to the huge losses in Branded Rx and U.S Diversified. And only a fraction of that additional revenue can be expected to translate to EBITDA and cash flow.

This is a big deal because, while Valeant has successfully addressed its near-term debt obligations, it hasn't fixed its bigger problem: Deterioration. Valeant simply kicked the can down the road, and it's only a matter of time before the debt becomes a problem again.

Conclusion

Valeant is in a situation where 70% of its EBITA is connected to dying businesses while Bausch and Lomb, its stable segment, has a smaller EBITA contribution. On top of this, Valeant's growth drivers are not expected to generate enough cash flow to make up for the losses. Valeant does not have an unlimited amount of time to fix its deterioration. In 2020 and onward, the company faces massive debt obligations that it may be unable to meet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.