Flash Crash Still On Schedule

Traders and investors should pay close attention to see if we quickly bounce back from the August 10 fall. I believe we will not, until a flash crash is behind us.

Bulls contend that yesterday’s VIX spike of as much as 55% was a one-off reaction to news of trouble in North Korea. North Korea was the catalyst, but there are more fundamental forces at play here. In times of strong monetary growth, markets would either shrug off news like nuclear saber rattling, or else strongly rebound from the scare in a day or two.

Clearly, stocks did not shrug off the news. Otherwise the VIX would not have spiked 55%. But stocks still have a chance to rebound strongly if traders buy the dip. I just don’t think it will happen. If there is no significant sustained rally by early next week, then it's probably that the real trouble is ahead of us and the flash crash I have been predicting since mid July is on schedule. I suggest those who have not read that prediction yet do so in order to make sense of what I’m saying here.

That said, yesterday’s H.6 Money Stock Measures report by the Federal Reserve has essentially cleared up the monetary picture for the rest of 2017. From here on out, the M2 money supply quarterly average will start to grow week to week, a process that has already begun. However, we still have 3 more weeks of extremely low quarterly (not week to week) growth before completely bottoming out.

Extrapolating from previous years, the non-seasonally adjusted M2 weekly average is likely to rise by something in the vicinity of $100 billion next week. (See table two at link, final column.) If it does, the quarterly average should come in at around $13.5 trillion, up from $13.45 trillion a quarter ago. That is still very low growth and potential crash territory. This low growth rate is likely to persist for another 3 weeks at least before quarterly growth in the quarterly average starts to turn up.

After all is said and done, the quarterly growth rate of the quarterly average on an annual basis will most likely be below 2% for 5 straight weeks. It has already been below 2% for two weeks. Comparing this to the time of the flash crash of 2015, this monetary growth rate went below 2% for 6 weeks. So while this year is not as extreme on that metric, it is still quite extreme enough to cause a severe fall in equities.

Let’s take a broader view for a second. Consider, from the S&P 500 bottom in October 2014 at 1820 to just before the August 24, 2015 crash at 2132, the index rose 17%. Over that same time period, the quarterly M2 average rose from $11.4106 trillion to $11.9970 trillion (Table 2 13-week column non seasonally adjusted), or just over 5%. Using the same metric since the last market bottom post 2015 at 1810 on February 8, 2016, the S&P is up a much farther 38%. Since February 8th, 2016, the M2 quarterly average is up just below 9% ($12.3795 trillion then to $13.4878 trillion now).

This time then, we have more than twice the growth in the S&P 500 since last market bottom with less than twice the growth rate in the M2 quarterly average. That means more of that new money is already in equities than last time, meaning less sideline cash than the 2015 situation. Granted, the broader view is very rough, and I would not put all that much confidence in it if not for the current monetary situation. It only serves to further illustrate that we are indeed in quite a bit of trouble here.

Doubtless readers will ask me when exactly this is all going down. I do not know exactly to the day, but I will say two things. First, those readers who purchased either Credit Suisse AG - VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN ( TVIX) or the ProShares Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (UVXY) on my initial recommendation on July 15 are now up about 25%, depending on exact entry points. For conservative investors, that’s enough gains and you don’t want to play with fire with these crazy VIX funds. I advise taking at least some profits on that trade.

Second, I own puts on the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) out to September 15 because it was among the worst performing ETFs during the August 2015 flash crash. That should tell you all you need to know about my personal beliefs regarding exact time frames. I may add to these puts out to mid October when they are available if next week’s weekly M2 average comes in unexpectedly low, but I have not decided on this just yet. If I do I will put it in the comments section.

For now, both traders and investors need to watch and see if we will quickly bounce back from Thursday’s scary market action and VIX spike. My feeling is that we won’t, and that if there is any rally it will be tepid and unimpressive. To put an exact number on it, I do not believe 2465 (the high on August 10th) on the S&P will be breached to the upside until the flash crash is behind us.

Once it is, I expect equities to continue on their bull market trend, because money supply is about to trend higher again. That, and nobody, not even President Donald Trump, is about to go to war with a nuclear armed North Korea. At least I pray.

Disclosure: I am/we are short XBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.