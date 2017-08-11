DuPont To Acquire Granular For Farm Operations Software

This acquisition will enable DuPont to provide a digitally connected, more sustainable agriculture industry operations solution.

Granular is a San-Francisco-based provider of software and analytics tools that help farms enhance sustainability, profitability and efficiency.

Quick Take

DuPont (NYSE: DD), a conglomerate company that has a concentration on science and engineering, has announced an agreement to acquire agricultural software company Granular for an undisclosed amount.

Granular is a provider of software and analytics tools that help farms enhance sustainability, profitability and efficiency; it serves many of the farms in the industry across the United States, Canada and Australia.

This acquisition allows Dupont to create a digital agriculture ecosystem that supports information sharing, services and commerce.

Target Company

San Francisco-based Granular was founded in 2014 to help farmers operate their business more profitably and efficiently. Management is headed by Sid Gorham, who is Granular’s co-founder and CEO. Before working for Granular, Gorham was president and CEO of Solum.

Below is a brief overview video about Granular:

(Source: Granular)

Granular’s main product is its Farm Management Software, which has five main functions:

Operations: connect the field to the office with Crop and Field Planning, Team Mobile App, and Equipment Integration.

Financials: make informed, field-level financial decisions with Profit Analysis and Revenue Forecasting.

Inputs: minimize input costs with Input Usage Monitoring, Input Inventory, and Price Benchmarking.

Crops: keep a rolling forecast of costs, yield and price with Yield Reconciliation & Reporting, Crop Inventory, and Contract Settlement.

Reports: streamline sharing data with Applications by Field, Yield by Field, FSA Reporting, and Free Access to AcreValue Pro.

Granular also operates AcreValue.com, a digital marketplace for farmland real estate. More specifically, it is a platform that provides land valuation, parcel ownership, soil survey, and crop history.

Before being acquired by DuPont, Granular raised $24.9M in 2 Rounds from 8 Investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and Khosla Ventures.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected in the third quarter.

Granular will continue to base its offices in San Francisco, California, and Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. Sid Gorham, Granular’s co-founder and CEO, will continue to lead Granular and will lead Digital Agriculture for DuPont, which includes responsibility for Encirca services as well as DuPont’s agronomic software business.

DuPont, an American conglomerate, has brought advanced science to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, and services. In the agriculture sector, it is striving to create a digital agriculture ecosystem to support information sharing, services and commerce. This acquisition will enable the DuPont to provide a digitally connected, more sustainable agriculture industry.

Commenting on the deal, DuPont Executive Vice President James C. Collins, with responsibility for DuPont’s Agriculture segment, said: “We believe DuPont’s agronomy expertise, deep customer relationships and market reach will accelerate Granular’s business growth and help us deliver more value to growers around the world.”

This acquisition promises to be a sound decision for DuPont, since Granular’s software will aid DuPont to enhance farming efficiency throughout the world and further fulfill its mission of combating against global challenges.

