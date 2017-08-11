Disney Is Surviving ESPN's Implosion Better Than You Might Think

If you're reading this, then you already know Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has a not-so-small problem with its Media Networks arm, and its ESPN unit in particular... the weak link within its Media Networks division. It has been such a headache, in fact, that Disney finally decided to put sweeping changes in place. That is, the company intends to further leverage its acquisition of online-streaming outfit BAMTech to develop a subscription-based streaming-video service to widen ESPN's reach. The news was packaged with yesterday's release of the company's fiscal third quarter results.

It's difficult to distinguish how much of Wednesday's 4.6% setback for DIS shares is attributable to the revenue miss and how much of it can be blamed on shareholders who are less than thrilled with Disney's new over-the-top television mission. It was probably a little of both.

It all begs the question though... just how bad have things gotten for Disney's television business, and how much lost ground does it need to make up to undo all of that damage? One chart puts it all in perspective.

Just How Bad Is It?

Walt Disney operates four distinct divisions: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products and Interactive Media. The latter three are mostly self-explanatory, but the first one - Media Networks - includes television channels like Disney Channel, ESPN and the ABC network. Within that arm, Disney reports some details within two different groupings. The Cable Networks arm is the bigger of the two, and more importantly, is where the beleaguered ESPN's results are booked.

The company doesn't break its revenue and operating income down by channel or network, though some educated guesses have more or less gauged ESPN's impact on the top and bottom line for Disney as a whole. As Hudson River Capital Research noted back in May, the sports programming business accounts for about 40% of Disney's total business, meaning it accounts for the lion's share of the company's Media Network's business.

The natural assumption would be that ESPN also accounts for 40% of Walt Disney's bottom line, but that's not actually the case. Again, while Disney doesn't divulge those numbers, with last quarter's results it made a point of adding:

The decrease at ESPN was due to higher programming costs, lower advertising revenue and severance and contract termination costs, partially offset by affiliate revenue growth. The programming cost increase was due to a contractual rate increase for NBA programming, partially offset by a decrease in the cost of time for ESPN programming aired on the ABC Television Network. Lower advertising revenue was due to a decrease in average viewership and lower units delivered including the impact of two fewer NBA finals games, partially offset by higher rates. Affiliate revenue growth was due to contractual rate increases, partially offset by a decline in subscribers.

It was a detail that was neither compulsory nor surprising.

It was a detail that begs the question though... just how bad has ESPN's slow deterioration made things for Walt Disney? Now mostly numb to the pain caused by the ever-worsening sports-programming channel, the only way to answer the question effectively is by taking a step back and looking at each division's (and sub-division's) revenue and operating income history. That's what the chart below does.

Source: Thomson Reuters, company reports - image made by author

From this perspective the ongoing implosion of Disney's Media Networks business isn't quite as harrowing as it's been made out to be (something I would be the first to confess surprised me). It's not "good" by any stretch of the imagination, but it's certainly serviceable and salvageable. Cable Network revenue is at least within sight of 2015's peak levels, and Broadcasting revenue is holding steady, even if not growing.

And it's this reality that brings a glimmer of hope to Disney's plans of launching its own streaming services rather than using other players like Netflix (NFLX) to monetize its library - it doesn't need a whole of success on that front to offset what it's been bleeding.

There's no getting around the idea that this isn't almost entirely about ESPN. Cord cutters are a liability, as is just the huge number of alternative entertainment diversions that didn't exist a year ago. Case in point: eSports. But, even just a modest uptake of a streaming sports service could make a meaningful dent in Disney's problem.

And as for marketability, one only has to look at DirecTV's $59.99/month NFL Sunday Ticket package or similarly-priced plans that pipe in major league baseball games to see consumers are willing to pay premium prices for sports television. Said more bluntly, consumers are paying a premium for sports packages. It's not a stretch to think ESPN won't be able to do the same, even with a less-focused programming lineup.

Bottom Line

Don't misunderstand. Disney's Cable unit is watching its bottom line shrink even with stable revenue, and transitioning from one model to another (without completely abandoning cable providers) is sure to be messy. It's also going to take some time, if only to retrain consumers.

As the graphic shows though, Walt Disney doesn't have to do anything earth shattering to redirect its income trajectory. A few hundred million in quarterly revenue and quarterly income would go a long way in abating the headwind its Media Networks arm is facing.

That's still a lot of money when the company (1) has no delivery vehicle at all to do so right now and (2) would still have to prove itself to consumers. This is Disney though. It's plenty capable of working a little magic like that.

Point being, if you've left DIS for dead and think its plans to enter the streaming sports television market is pointless, you may want to take a second look.