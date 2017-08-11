SLV: Don't Wait, Buy Now

The summer doldrums have reduced volatility in most areas of the market, and the precious metals space has been no exception. We have been waiting for an upside break of 16.80 in the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV), but the reduced activity in the market has kept us on the sidelines. We feel it is time to revise this stance, however, as there is a confluence of geopolitical and monetary events that should have no problem pushing SLV back into the 20s as markets return to full trading strength after the summer period is over. With this in mind, we are going to engage in a more aggressive stance and buy SLV at current levels. Parameters for the position should be kept wide enough to account for market repositioning as trading volumes normalize, so we will place stop losses below 14.70 with upside targets back above the 20 handle.

If you have turned on the television news at any time over the last week, you have probably found that it is impossible to avoid media coverage of the rising potential for military conflict between the United States and North Korea. This would not only be the case if you live in North America, as similar coverage is being seen in South Korea, Japan, and many other regions around the world. The global nature of these concerns will continue to have an impact on financial markets and sway the value of safe-haven assets like SLV. The fact that we have seen nothing resembling diplomatic efforts between the two nations suggests that this will end anytime soon, as US President Donald Trump has vowed to end the era of strategic patience with the North Korean military regime. This comes as trends are showing an increased frequency in tests of North Korea's ballistic missile programs and direct threats to conduct military attacks against the US island territory of Guam.

The chart above shows the drastic nature of the rising efforts of Kim Jong Un in his attempts to push its military programs forward. These tests represent real activity in the attempt to improve military technology within the 'Hermit Kingdom' and expand its reach to large, heavily populated cities within the US.

Of course, this activity is going to cause concern for some investors more than others. As the chart above shows, military technology is big business in the United States, and it is difficult to ignore the level of military experience US armed forces have geographically in almost every part of the world.

This sentiment is largely confirmed by a comparative analysis of the level of spending that is seen when the United States is compared to the nine nations in the chart above. For some, this might suggest that the latest news headlines will do nothing to influence the attraction of safe haven assets. But what this fails to miss is the fact that nothing has changed broader trends in the escalation of military rhetoric between the two nations. And, if we do see further missile tests or even smaller attacks in other parts of the world (i.e. near Japan), the impact on financial markets will be pronounced if it occurs at a time when the financial markets are trading at fuller volumes (i.e. after the summer trading period).

But even in the unlikely event that these tensions are not enough to influence markets, we are still faced with the macro context that is being created by the Federal Reserve, which suggests that interest rate levels will remain low for a period longer than markets had originally anticipated. This is a peripheral factor that points to the exact same market direction: higher price valuations in SLV.

We have already started to see rising volatility levels in the VIX - and, if this does not settle in the next few weeks, we could see a very interesting trading environment once the low-volume summer trading period has finished.

For SLV, all of this spells gains. From current levels, we see the potential for significant upside given the fact that SLV has lost almost 16% of its value over the last year. But as the chart above shows, these trends have already started to break, and we expect this upside movement to continue for at least the next several weeks. We have bought SLV at current levels, with a stop below 14.70. Our upside target will be reassessed on a back above the 20 handle and will only consider closing the position if markets show clear signs of stalling at prior resistance near 19.30.

