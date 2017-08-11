Tesla's Short Interest Remains Muted - Why?

Tesla (TSLA) is the most shorted company, but bears have been taking a bloodbath this year. According to the financial analytics firm S3 Partners, year-to-date mark-to-market losses have reached $5 billion as of yesterday. In the first week of August alone, shorts have lost more than $1 billion.

It's unclear for how much longer the company's skeptics can withstand losing billions of dollars while criticizing Tesla of "burning through" hundreds of millions of dollars. I guess "burning through" is what the cool kids call "investing for the longer term" these days, something that is lost on today's short-sighted managements.

It ain't over til the fat lady sings

We'll find out soon enough if this time is different, but shorts have been here before. As I pointed out in my recent article, Tesla: Shorts Are Covering, short interest has previously declined by more than five million shares for five times, only to ramp back up in the following weeks.

This is why I had expected short interest to have increased substantially during the nearly 22% drop in the stock price from $387 on June 26 to $303 on July 10. Data just released by Nasdaq, however, showed that the short interest has nudged up only slightly in the first half of July, and remained relatively muted in the second half, following its sharp drop in June.

More recently, as estimated by S3 Partners, the short position in TSLA amounted to ~$10.7 billion as of August 9 when the share price was ~$365, so ~29.3 million shares.

This is somewhat surprising to me. If bears were so confident in their position at ~$300 per share in mid-May that they had sold short nearly 31.7 million shares at the time, why have they sold short only 29.3 million shares at $365 per share? That is a difference of 2.4 million shares, or nearly $1 billion. What changed in their story in just three months that they reduced their position by such a significant amount even though the share price is now ~20% higher?

Potential explanation

One answer to this conundrum may be that shorts are looking to keep their exposure (in absolute terms) near ~$10 billion, so as the stock price rises, the number of shares sold short come down. This may be a smart strategy (as much as short selling such a volatile stock can be), as the company is seemingly on track with its Model 3 production ramp and it's reportedly having no problem raising substantial sums of non-dilutive debt at favorable rates.

Bottom Line

This time may be different after all. I believe the ball is now on Tesla's court. If the company can successfully (i.e. on-time and profitably) ramp Model 3 production to its stated goal of 5,000 cars per week by the end of the year, followed by more than 20% gross margin by 2Q18, we may have seen the bears' last hurrah. If, however, the company runs into issues as it did with the Model X production ramp, or if the macroeconomic and/or the geopolitical situation in our perilous world deteriorates quickly, bears may again wake up from hibernation to see yet another day.

As I've always said, I'm a long-term investor, so I look beyond the short-term volatility, and I continue to be positive on the company's longer term prospects.

